The past few days have been fruitful for Utah State’s football program on the recruiting front.
A trio of players — a junior college wide receiver and two high school seniors — have pledged their commitment to the Aggies. All three athletes were on campus last weekend for official or unofficial visits.
Former University of Nebraska receiver/tight end Justin McGriff was the first to commit to the Aggies as he announced his decision last Saturday on Twitter. The 6-foot-6, 215-pounder spent this past season at ASA College in Miami, where he caught 25 passes for 360 yards and eight touchdowns in seven games for the Silver Storm.
McGriff hauled in seven receptions for 121 yards and TDs of 8, 18 and 34 yards in ASA’s 39-23 loss to perennial JUCO national power Snow College. Former Sky View High star quarterback Garrison Beach threw for 269 yards and three scores in that game against McGriff’s team.
McGriff spent his freshman season at Nebraska, where he redshirted. The native of Tampa, Florida, will be an incoming redshirt sophomore for the Aggies. While at ASA College, McGriff also received scholarship offers from FBS programs Arkansas, Florida Atlantic, Massachusetts and Old Dominion.
The 3-star recruit was offered by USU last month.
“First off I want to thank god for everything he’s given me,” McGriff posted on Twitter. “I also want to thank my family for being my support team. I also want to say thank you to ASA and the coaches for giving me a second chance to go back to a D1 program. But with that being said I want to announce that as of today I’m ... committed to the University of Utah State.”
McGriff was also a 3-star recruit coming out of Jefferson High School, where he caught 52 passes for 972 yards his final two seasons. He originally verbally committed to UCF before decommitting and signing with Nebraska, following then-UCF head coach Scott Frost, who accepted the same job with the Cornhuskers.
Three days after McGriff pledged his commitment to the Aggies, two high school seniors from the Beehive State followed suit. Orem High cornerback Jakob Robinson and Farmington High punter/placekicker Ryan Marks announced their decisions Tuesday on Twitter.
Robinson will be following former high school teammates Hunter Hill (offensive linemen) and Cooper Legas (QB) to Logan. Hill and Legas were part of USU’s 2019 signing class and redshirted their first year with the program.
The 5-11, 155-pound cornerback was offered by the Aggies a couple of months ago. Robinson also had scholarship offer from BYU.
As a senior for the Tigers, Robinson recorded 38 tackles, six interceptions — in six different games — and broke up a whopping 29 passes, which was 20 more than anyone else on the team. No. 87 also chipped in with 14 receptions for 343 yards and a TD, and returned two kickoffs for 145 yards against Timpanogos — one of which was a 95-yarder to the house.
Robinson, a 3-star recruit, helped lead Orem to back-to-back-to-back state championships. He garnered honorable mention all-state honors from the Deseret News as a senior.
“UTAH STATE COMMITTED,” Robinson posted on Twitter.
Robinson is a three-sport athlete for the Tigers as he also plays basketball and is a standout jumper on the track & field team. As a junior, Robinson was the Region 10 runner-up in the long jump with a mark of 22 feet, 0 inches.
Marks received second-team all-state accolades after showing his mettle as a punter and placekicker for Farmington in 2019. Of his 60 kickoffs, 53 resulted in touchbacks. No. 15 also was successful on 25 of 28 extra points and 6 of 8 field goals — the longest of which were 42 and 40 yards. Marks averaged 38.4 yards on 34 punts, with 11 of them being downed inside the opposition’s 20-yard line.
Marks, who was a captain in the Under Armour All-American game earlier this month, is rated as the seventh-best high school punter nationally by the Kohl’s Kicking Academy. He was also recruited by Utah and BYU and was offered a preferred walk-on spot by the Aggies a few months ago.
“100% committed,” Marks posted on Twitter. “#AggieUp.”
In an interview with Brian Phillips of ustateaggies.com, Marks said he will serve a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints before enrolling at USU. Robinson and McGriff, who is on track to receive his associate’s degree this semester, will be available to play in 2020.
USU will announce its 2020 recruiting class next Wednesday.