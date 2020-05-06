Thanks to a solid start to the softball season, a trio of Aggies were honored by the Mountain West Conference.
Utah State was just about to begin league play when the coronavirus pandemic caused the season to be first put on hold in early March. Then all spring sports were called off, ending the season.
On Wednesday, the Mountain West announced its 2020 All-Conference Team. The nine schools that have softball and compete in the league each had three players named to the team as voted on by the MW head coaches. There were no specialty awards this year.
The three Aggies included among the 27 overall honored are freshman outfielder Mazie Macfarlane, junior outfielder Stephanie Reed and sophomore pitcher Kapri Toone. In the past, the conference would select two all-conference teams and specialty awards based upon league play. That was not possible with the cancellation of the season.
Utah State had a record of 13-11 before having its season halted. None of the three Aggies had earned accolades from the MW before.
“Congratulations to all three of these student-athletes who are very deserving of this honor,” said USU head coach Steve Johnson in press release. “All three of these players played a key role in helping us get off to our best start in four years. We had a lot of players contribute in key spots throughout the season, so there could have been a lot of others named to the team, but these three really stood out.”
Macfarlane had an impact from the get-go. The freshman from Rocklin, California, batted .329 (25 of 76) in the season's 24 games — the second-highest batting average on the team. She hit four doubles and two home runs, while scoring a team-high 15 runs and tallying 11 RBIs. Macfarlane started every game in left field, recording 48 putouts.
“Mazie came in as a freshmen and was the true definition of a competitor,” Johnson said. “She worked really hard to earn the starting spot in left field and was really having a strong season. She made a lot of great plays in the outfield that saved runs, and produced at the plate for us in a lot of key situations.”
Reed led the Aggie offense with a .382 batting average, recording 29 hits in 76 at-bats. The junior from Santa Fe, Texas, hit three doubles, four triples and one home run on the year, scoring 14 runs and driving in 11. Additionally, Reed was hit by a pitch a league-high nine times. She started all 24 games in center field, tallying 56 putouts.
“Steph took over the lead-off spot this year and really became a trendsetter for us at the plate,” Johnson said. “Her blend of speed, power and aggressiveness at the plate fit into our offensive philosophy perfectly, and she really thrived at the top of our order.”
Toone was a big part of the Aggies’ good start to the 2020 campaign. The sophomore from over the hill in Tremonton led USU in the circle. She posted a 2.35 earned-run average, pitched 65.2 innings in 15 games and had a 8-1 record. Back in mid-February, Toone threw a five-inning no-hitter against San Diego for a 8-0 win at the Golden State Classic in Lake Elsinore, California.
Of her six complete games, four were shutouts. Toone allowed 57 hits and 22 earned runs on the season. She struck out 40 batters and walked 20.
“Kapri had an outstanding season in the circle with an 8-1 record, including a no-hitter in the Golden State Classic,” Johnson said of the former Bear River star. “Kapri really grew as a player this year and stepped up for the team when we really needed her.”