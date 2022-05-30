The last time a former UCLA football player transferred to Utah State, it worked quite well for the Aggies.
USU is hoping for a similar level of production from defensive end John Ward, who announced his commitment to the program Sunday on Twitter. Ward, who should be in Logan for USU's upcoming fall camp, has three years of eligibility remaining, although he doesn't have a redshirt year left.
"I don’t say a word, was on my grind and now I got what I deserve," Ward posted on Twitter. "Let’s do this! Thank you @CHbanderson @CoachBanda @CoachAlexDevine for this amazing opportunity! COMMITTED!"
The last former Bruin to transfer to USU was Marcus Moore, who was a two-year starting defensive tackle from 2020-21. Moore, a graduate transfer, had a big senior season for the eventual Mountain West champions as he contributed with 45 tackles, including 10.5 for a loss, plus he recovered a fumble in the Mountain West championship game against San Diego State.
Ward spent three seasons in Los Angeles, where he played sparingly for the Bruins. No. 95 saw limited playing time against Oregon State and California as a redshirt in 2019, didn't see the field in 2020 and made an appearance against Colorado in 2021.
The 6-foot-4, 245-pounder was a highly regarded high school product out of Palmdale, California, and actually had a scholarship offer from USU. However, Ward also had offers from several Power 5 Conference programs, including Oregon, Utah, Arizona State, Arizona, Washington State, Cal, Colorado and Illinois, plus several Mountain West offers, including from Boise State and SDSU.
Ward, a three-star recruit according to 247sports.com, rivals.com and ESPN.com, was a versatile player in high school for the Palmdale Falcons. No. 8 was limited to six games as a senior, but still rushed for 266 yards and four touchdowns on just 24 carries, threw a pair of TD passes and finished with 34 tackles, including 5.0 for a loss, and 2.0 sacks.
In 10 games as a junior at Palmdale, Ward contributed with 149 yards rushing, 130 yards receiving and five total TDs — two passing, two receiving and one rushing — and racked up 51 tackles, including 10.0 for a loss, intercepted a pass and blocked a kick.
Ward entered the transfer portal last December and received an offer from USU last week. He also had an offer from New Mexico and a handful of smaller four-year programs.
Ward was an accomplished student at UCLA as well, according to his bio on the school's athletics website, he earned a spot on the Athletic Director's Academic Honor Roll in 2018, 2019 and 2020, plus was named to the 2020-21 Pac-12 Fall Academic Honor Roll. As a high school player, Ward was recruited by Yale and Dartmouth.