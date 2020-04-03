Earlier this week the NCAA came out with a ruling on Division I spring sports.
Athletes who had their 2020 season terminated by the coronavirus pandemic will get another year of eligibility. The NCAA Division I Council voted to give spring-sport athletes a way to get back the season they lost. This is regardless of their year in school, but it does not guarantee financial aid for seniors who chose to return. The NCAA had canceled all spring sports two weeks into March.
How this will affect Utah State is still not fully known. The Aggies have men’s and women’s outdoor track and field, men’s and women’s tennis, softball and men’s golf that compete in the spring.
“We are working through it and have had a couple of meetings with our spring sports head coaches,” said John Hartwell, USU Vice President and Director of Athletics, in a telephone interview with The Herald Journal. “... The seniors in that group of spring sports, we have gone through the coaches to them and said, ‘who is interested in coming back?’ Some of them are (interested) and some, quite frankly, are looking to move on. They are graduating in May and will miss their sport, but are ready to move on with life. We are working through those numbers right now. The NCAA has allowed us to exceed squad size limitations and scholarship limitations going forward to next year. There is a financial component to that.”
Yes, there is certainly a financial side. Hartwell said it could cost USU $420,000 to $440,000 if all seniors come back, but it is too early to know for sure what the total cost will be.
There are 33 seniors on those spring sports rosters. The track and field teams have a combined 23 of those athletes, including three-time first-team All-American Sindri Gudmundsson, who throws the javelin. The intentions of Aggie seniors have not been made public yet.
It is being left up to the individual schools to decide how much scholarship money is made available to returning seniors.
“We know not all of them (seniors) are going to come back,” Hartwell said. “There is an additional expense while we try to find at the same time a way to reduce expenses because of some future negative impacts through some of our revenue streams based on COVID-19.”
While the NCAA is allowing all spring-sport athletes to not count 2020 against their eligibility, the Aggies are only dealing with seniors right now. Underclassmen will be addressed in the future.
“It is up to the individual institution,” Hartwell said. “We have communicated to our coaches that we are only going to deal with the seniors. We’re not going to blanket say that everyone gets another year. We are just going to deal with the seniors right now and look at those others as we move forward in time. Really, it would not impact them until they got to their last year of eligibility.
“The other by-product of this is how does it affect recruiting. You have quite a few student-athletes that have signed or committed to next year. What are their feelings? If you have an all-league performer, who is a senior, then have a high school senior who committed a year ago knowing it looks like there is an opportunity, then all of the sudden that dynamic changes. Softball, for example, has commitments years in advance. There is a domino affect here. We’ll have to work through that and see how that plays out.”
The Pac-12 tried to push through that only seniors would be given an extra year. That did not pass.
Despite the university being closed, the Aggie AD has been very busy. Between phone calls and WebEx meetings, Hartwell is dealing with all sorts of challenges brought on by COVID-19.
“One of the things we haven’t even touched on yet is the financial components and lost sources of revenue, and how that all plays into the equation,” Hartwell said. “I just walked out a two-hour meeting with Jerry Bovee, my deputy AD, and Maggie McInerey, our CFO for athletics, just trying to quantify as much as we can, but a lot of those things we can’t quantify and probably won’t be able to for several more months. What is COVID-19 going to do to ticket sales, assuming our football season starts on time? What is that going to do to philanthropic gifts when our donor base and many folks are down 25-30 percent in the last month in their investment accounts or retirement accounts values? What does it do when we get back from an enrollment standpoint? Everything has been online. Is there a reduction for the number of students on campus? That is a real concern nationwide.”
There certainly are a lot of questions and so far not really any answers.
Hartwell pointed out the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament would be having its semifinals on Saturday. Obviously, that is not happening and will be a $700 million loss for the NCAA between ticket sales, the television contract and corporate sponsorships. The Aggie AD said that loss can be quantified.
“The good news is there is some event cancellation insurance the NCAA had, but there is still about $500 million hit across the NCAA,” Hartwell said. “That has already been quantified for the distribution this year. Our distribution here at Utah State is we will be down about $950,000 in budgeted revenue from the NCAA.
“We will be able to offset some of that with the cancellations of spring sports and some of the travel. We are working through refunds where those airline tickets had been bought. Some airlines are willing to refund, some just want to give you credit for future flights. We are working through that to try and determine not only what our net financial impact is for our current year that ends June 30, but looking forward, projecting future budgets as well.”
At least the Mountain West was able to hold and finish its basketball tournaments. Not many conferences were able to do that.
“We were fortunate to be able to complete our basketball tournaments,” Hartwell said. “The revenue stream from that stayed intact. These other conferences that had to cancel tournaments, that’s multi-million dollar hits to all those schools. I believe I saw the Pac-12 share distribution and NCAA distribution for the University of Utah, (that) they were going to be down about $7 million.”
So, it could be worse for the Aggies.
Hartwell stressed that while there are worries about all the financial fallout, he is most concerned about the well being of the athletes, coaches and staff at USU. That will continue to be his top priority.