Even though the regular season is only a few weeks old, it’s already been one filled with adversity for the Utah State football program.
There’s no secret it’s been a rough start to the 2020 campaign for the Aggies, who suffered arguably their biggest potential stumbling block so far when head coach Gary Andersen was fired last Saturday following the program’s first 0-3 start since 2008.
As far as USU defensive end Justus Te’i is concerned, his Aggies are motivated to rally around interim head coach Frank Maile, and they’ll get that first opportunity when they host Fresno State on Saturday afternoon. Kickoff from Maverik Stadium is scheduled for 12:30 p.m. USU’s Homecoming game will be broadcast on Fox Sports 2.
The Aggies will be looking to avoid back-to-back home loses for the first time since 2017. No fans will be allowed for USU’s second of four games at Maverik Stadium this season.
“I think it’s kind of a reload week for us,” Te’i said. “Each week we’re looking to go 1-0, 1-0 despite the (overall) record, despite what is occurring. And I know coach Frank’s going to get us right. I have full faith in coach Frank and the current staff on this team, the players. I know people kind of look at our record and kind of give us this cold shoulder like we’re not capable. I think we’re more than capable as a team, I know we are. I know we have a talented group of individuals, we have great coaches on this staff and I know we can turn this thing around.”
This will be Fresno State’s second consecutive road game after opening the season with back-to-back contests at home. FSU (2-1) has an interesting schedule this fall as the rest of it is comprised of back-to-back games at Bulldog Stadium, followed by two straight on the road to close out the regular season.
“We know going on the road two weeks in a row that we need to have a good week of preparation, and we’re facing a team that is trying to find their way as well,” FSU head coach Kalen DeBoer said. “But I think these are probably the scariest moments is when you’re facing a team that is going through these times. You know, you don’t know what their response will be, so we could totally find a team that’s motivated for different reasons to do some great things, and in the end we’ve just got to take care of our business, have a great week of preparation, trust the process and make sure we’re continuing to focus on the details to help us win football games.”
DeBoer knows how dangerous it can be to square off against a winless opponent. FSU faced that scenario last week against UNLV, which racked up 362 yards of total offense in the first three quarters and was knotted up with the Bulldogs at 27-all. The Bulldogs limited the Rebels to 40 yards in the fourth quarter and pulled away for a 40-27 victory.
“I mean, I don’t think we took anything for granted with UNLV either, and we won’t this next week (against USU), just because I think we’re a team that’s still growing and developing and finding our way,” DeBoer said. “You know, we know we’ve got flaws too, but we also know we have some strengths we’re really excited about.”
Indeed, the Bulldogs have some dangerous weapons, and it starts with running back Ronnie Rivers, who went off for a career-high 232 yards of total offense and four touchdowns against the Rebels. This will be the fourth time in as many games USU’s defense will have to contend with an all-conference caliber tailback.
The Bulldogs are also very adept at throwing the football as they are averaging 293.7 yards an outing through the air. FSU surpassed the 400-yard barrier in total offense in its first three games this season, the first time it has gained 400-plus yards three times in a row since 2018.
“Another explosive team offensively, so defensively we have our hands full this week,” Maile said. “But they’ve got a good quarterback, they’ve got good skill players. They’re a spread offense, they’re a four-down (linemen scheme) on defense. ... (But) to tell you the truth, this week’s about the Aggies and so we’ve got to be better.”
It’s been a difficult start to the season for an Aggie defense that continues to be on the field far too long due to the team’s offensive woes. Opponents have averaged a considerable 34:52 to 25:08 edge in time of possession against USU, which ranks 11th out of 12 teams in the Mountain West in total defense (520.7 yards per game).
What must the Aggies do to get on track defensively? For starters, they have yet to force a turnover this season. That might be a challenging task against a FSU offense that has only committed one turnover in its last two games.
“I know it’s probably a cliché answer, but I think we’ve just got to be a four-quarter defense,” Te’i said. “I think we showed flashes, we’ve started games pretty well. I think obviously some of the fundamental work, we need to tackle a lot better than what we’ve shown. We’ve got to communicate better on the back end, but I think more than anything just (be) more collected as a group. You know, people are going to score. It’s the nature of college football. They have scholarships too, and I think it’s important for us to kind of collect ourselves and play four quarters of defense.”
Meanwhile, this is a good opportunity for the Aggies to make some significant strides offensively. USU is dead last in the Mountain West in total offense (209.3 yards per game), but FSU has had its fair share of struggles defensively — more so than any team the Aggies have faced so far.
Case in point: The Bulldogs have allowed 442.0 yards an outing, including 238.0 on the ground. A pass-happy Hawaii squad rushed for 323 yards against FSU, which has given up 5.1 yards per carry.
Fresno State has, however, excelled at rushing the quarterback as it ranks sixth nationally with 4.67 sacks an outing and recorded six sacks against UNLV. On the flip side, the Bulldogs have give up 11 sacks in three games, which is encouraging news for an Aggie defense that sacked Nevada quarterback Carson Sharp four times last Thursday.
NOTES
• USU will be looking for its fourth straight victory over FSU, which still leads the all-time series 17-13-1.
• The Aggies have had 11 first-time starters this season, plus 65.4 percent of their roster is comprised of freshmen or sophomores. This youthful USU squad only has six players who started every game during the 2019 campaign — offensive linemen Demytrick Ali’ifua and Karter Shaw, safeties Shaq Bond and Troy Lefeged Jr., linebackers Kevin Meitzenheimer and Te’i.
• DeBoer is one of six new head coaches in the Mountain West this season.
• USU beat FSU in thrilling fashion last fall, 37-35 on a 30-yard field goal by Dominik Eberle as time expired. It was one of five loses by eight or fewer points for the Bulldogs, who went 4-8 a year ago.
• Fresno State recruiting coordinator Julius Brown was USU’s cornerbacks coach from 2016-18. Additionally, current Aggie running backs coach Dave Schramm was the Bulldogs’ offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach from 2012-15.