In the 122-year history of the Utah State football program, only 26 teams have won seven games in a season.
Exactly half of those 26 teams have emerged victorious at least eight times, which is something the Aggies can accomplish in 2019 should they beat Kent State this weekend.
The Aggies and Golden Flashes will square off on the gridiron for only the third time ever in Friday’s Tropical Smoothie Cafe Frisco Bowl. Opening kickoff from Toyota Stadium, home of Major League Soccer side FC Dallas, is scheduled for 5:30 p.m., and the game will be televised on ESPN2.
Both teams needed a late-season surge to secure bowl eligibility as USU (7-5) won three of its final four games, while Kent State (6-6) prevailed in the final three weeks of the regular season. The Golden Flashes needed every one of those wins to go bowling for just the fourth time in the past 65 years.
“There is a lot of correlation on a (Kent State) team that won a lot of close football games, just like the Aggies have,” USU head coach Gary Andersen said. “I know when you’re playing a team from the Mid-American Conference and you’re watching this team play, you’re going to get tough players who are well-coached, love football and are good guys. It’s a tremendous opportunity for us as a staff and a football team to play another team that is fighting their tails off and is excited to be in this bowl game, just like we are. That’s what you get when you play Kent State.”
Indeed, there are several similarities between the two squads. For starters, USU and KSU both fared well in close games in 2019. The Golden Flashes went 5-3 in contests decided by eight points or fewer, while the Aggies won three of four decided by six points or fewer.
Additionally, the Aggies and Golden Flashes didn’t lose to any teams with sub-.500 records this season, although KSU was edged by a pair of 6-6 squads in Miami (Ohio) and Toledo. USU went 3-5 against opponents that accepted a bowl bid, while KSU went 2-5, although the Aggies currently have three wins against foes that will finish the season with a winning record to the Golden Flashes’ one.
Both teams have been handed some humbling losses this year. USU was thumped by at least four touchdowns by No. 1 LSU, No. 18 Boise State and BYU, while KSU was blown out by No. 11 Wisconsin (48-0) and No. 9 Auburn (62-20). The Golden Flashes, who tied for second place in the East Division of the MAC, never lost by more than seven points in conference play.
Conversely, there is a big difference between the recent history between the two football programs. The Aggies have gone bowling eight times in the last nine years and have won at least eight games during five of those seasons, while the Golden State Flashes went a combined 16-55 from 2013-18. Kent State didn’t win more than four contests in any of those seasons and failed to record more than two victories a trio of times.
Nevertheless, the Golden Flashes have seemingly made some significant strides under second-year head coach Sean Lewis who, at 33 years old, is the youngest head coach at the FBS level. Like Andersen, Lewis is expecting a stiff challenge from his opponent in Friday’s Frisco Bowl.
“Really good opponent, really well coached team with a future NFL quarterback,” Lewis said. “I’ve seen different projections where he’s like the third quarterback ranked on a couple big boards. It’s going to be a fun bowl, a great challenge and a great opportunity for our kids.”
Lewis is, of course, referring to Jordan Love, who is only 159 yards away from shattering Chuckie Keeton’s Utah State career total offense record. Love has accumulated 8,670 total yards as an Aggie to Keeton’s 8,808. No. 10 is also one victory away from matching Tony Adams as the winningest signal caller in program history. Love is 21-10 as USU’s starter.
The redshirt junior announced last week he will forgo his final year of eligibility and declare for the 2020 NFL Draft. Whether Love plays Friday remains to be seen. The native of Bakersfield, California, and two other Aggie teammates — senior running back Gerold Bright and junior wide receiver Sean Carter — were cited last Saturday for marijuana possession, which is a class B misdeamenor. None of the players were arrested.
As of Wednesday evening, no statement had been issued regarding the playing status of Love, Bright and Carter for the Frisco Bowl.
Another storyline for Friday’s showdown is whether either team will be able to slow down the opposing rushing attack. USU currently ranks 102nd out of 130 FBS teams in rushing defense (197.8 yards per game), and KSU has struggled even more in that department. The Golden Flashes rank 127th nationally defending the run (249.3 ypg) and have given up a whopping 32 touchdowns on the ground, while the Aggies have allowed 26.
“Most likely, that’ll be a key factor in this football game,” Andersen said. “If they run the ball very well against us, it’ll be a tough struggle for us and probably vice versa. It’s an easy statement to say usually with any football team, but in this game, it will be a big factor.”
Although the Aggies have been shaky at defending the run, especially since All-American linebacker David Woodward suffered a season-ending injury, defensive end Jacoby Wildman is confident they can make the necessary adjustments against a KSU squad that averages 181.0 yards an outing on the ground.
“They have a good run game and their running back is a big guy,” said Wildman, a former Logan High standout. “He can lower his shoulder and get the yards that they need him to. Scheme-wise, especially the past couple of games, there have been a couple of plays that we could improve on, and we’ve been practicing those and fitting correctly. I feel like it’s not a toughness issue for us. It’s fitting where we’re supposed to be and using the right schemes against certain teams.”
Another pivotal factor in Friday’s outcome could be how well the Golden Flashes protect dynamic quarterback Dustin Crum. Crum has completed an impressive 68.2 percent of his passes this season, but Kent State has allowed 3.25 sacks a game (39 total), which ranks 122nd nationally.
It’s fair to say Wildman and company are hungry for the chance to make life difficult for Crum in the pocket.
“We’ve been practicing a lot lately just making plays and getting out there and pinning our ears back,” Wildman said. “We’re really excited to do it one last time. We’ve got some things schemed up and we’re excited to get after them.”
Both teams have first-team all-conference kickers and have made several big plays on special teams this season. The Aggies have returned two kickoffs and one punt to the house in ’19, but making a game-changing return against the Golden Flashes will be a challenge. KSU has only conceded 2.79 yards per punt return and 18.97 per kickoff return.
For the second straight season, USU has been proficient at forcing turnovers — the Aggies rank 12th nationally with 23 takeaways in ’19 — but KSU has been stingy with the pigskin as it has only turned it over 11 times this season. Per usual, the turnover margin will likely be a big key in who prevails Friday.