The Aggies will have a new defensive coordinator and offensive line coach for the 2023 college football season.
Joe Cauthen was officially announced as USU's D-coordinator on Friday, while the hiring of offensive line coach Cooper Bassett was officially announced Thursday. Cauthen has replaced Ephraim Banda, who has recently hired to coach the safeties for the Cleveland Browns. Bassett is the replacement for Micah James, who recently landed at the University of Tennessee as an analyst.
Cauthen has worked with USU head coach Blake Anderson before as he was Arkansas State’s defensive coordinator from 2014-18, helping the Red Wolves to a pair of conference championships and five consecutive bowl games.
Cauthen comes to Utah State after spending the 2022 season as the defensive coordinator at Stephen F. Austin, where he helped the Lumberjacks win the Western Athletic Conference Championship. Cauthen’s defense ranked among the best at the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) level last season as it forced 19 turnovers with 11 interceptions and eight fumbles and scored a pair of defensive touchdowns.
Overall, Cauthen has 33 years of coaching experience, including 27 at the collegiate level, and is entering his 22nd year as a defensive coordinator. He has been part of five conference championship teams, including one national championship squad, and has coached in seven bowl games.
Cauthen spent the 2021 season as the defensive coordinator at Buffalo, where the Bulls ranked 14th nationally in red zone defense (.735), 16th in sacks (3.08 per game) and 36th in tackles for loss (6.5 per game). Prior to coaching at Buffalo, Cauthen spent four months on staff at Arkansas as a defensive analyst.
The Stephen F. Austin (bachelor's degree in health and kinesiology) and University of Texas-Tyler (master's degree in sports administration) graduate has also coached at Trinity Valley Community College (1996), Stephen F. Austin (1997-98), Texas A&M Commerce (1999-2006), Valdosta State (2007-10), Middle Tennessee (2011-13). Cauthen was a defensive coordinator at Valdosta State and Texas A&M Commerce, in addition to the aforementioned universities.
Cauthen, who is married and has four children, was Valdosta State's D-coordinator when the program captured a NCAA Division II national championship in 2007.
Meanwhile, Bassett comes to USU after spending the 2022 season as the offensive line coach at Sam Houston State, where the Bearkats rushed for an average of 162.3 yards per game (4.4 yards per attempt) and allowed just 18 sacks in nine outings to rank first in the Western Athletic Conference in sacks allowed and second in rushing offense.
Bassett, who has 10 years of collegiate coaching experience, has been a part of two divisional championship teams and has coached in three bowl games. Prior to Sam Houston State, Bassett spent the 2021 season directing the offensive line at Southeast Missouri, where his unit helped pave the way for a 1,000-yard rusher in Geno Hess.
The former Oklahoma State player has also had coaching stops at Missouri (offensive graduate assistant from 2013-15), Maryland (offensive grad assistant in 2016) and West Texas A&M (2017-2020). Bassett coached West Texas A&M's offensive line all four seasons during his stint there, plus was the run game coordinator from 2019-20.
Bassett was a four-year letterman for the Cowboys, where he competed as a tight end and defensive lineman. The native of Tuttle, Oklahoma, completed a bachelor's degree in science at Oklahoma State and a master's degree in education at Missouri.
HJ sports writer Jason Turner contributed to this report
