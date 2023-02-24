Support Local Journalism

The Aggies will have a new defensive coordinator and offensive line coach for the 2023 college football season.

Joe Cauthen was officially announced as USU's D-coordinator on Friday, while the hiring of offensive line coach Cooper Bassett was officially announced Thursday. Cauthen has replaced Ephraim Banda, who has recently hired to coach the safeties for the Cleveland Browns. Bassett is the replacement for Micah James, who recently landed at the University of Tennessee as an analyst.


