A new class has been named for the Utah State Athletics Hall of Fame, and they are all women.
With the 50th anniversary of Title IX, which gave better access to educational and athletics opportunities for women, the Aggies are recognizing seven females that include student-athletes and administrators that played a big part in helping women at USU. The 2023 class will be inducted on Saturday, April 15.
“We are excited to celebrate and memorialize the successes of this group of inductees,” USU Interim Director of Athletics Jerry Bovee said in a press release. “These women are pioneers and role models, and they have helped pave the way for the opportunities afforded our current student-athletes. We salute and honor the legacy these women have left at Utah State and beyond.”
The seven inductees into the 2023 class include: Tana Call Davis, one of the most accomplished gymnasts in school history who held 16 school records at one time; Shantel Flanary, a two-time Western Athletic Conference Offensive Player of the Year in soccer; Krista Larson Du Plessis, an All-American track & field athlete; Jerrie McGahan, one of the best all-around women’s basketball players and first 1,000-point scorer in school history; Denae Mohlman Pruden, a three-time first-team all-conference volleyball player; Christine Thomsen, one of just seven softball All-Americans in school history; and Marilyn Weiss, who served as Utah State’s Director of Women’s Athletics from 1975-1981, as the Aggies won three national championships under her leadership.
More details on each member of the 2023 class will be highlighted in a future edition of The Herald Journal.
The induction ceremony for the Hall of Fame's 20th class is scheduled for 7 p.m. on April 15, at the Russell/Wanlass Performance Hall on USU’s campus.
In addition to the Hall of Fame Event, ‘A Celebration of Women in Sport with Utah State Athletics,’ will be held on Friday, April 14, at the Riverwoods Conference Center. The gala will take place to honor 50 years of female student-athletes competing at USU. It will feature keynote speakers, live panels and will aim to raise funds for all Aggie female student-athletes. More information on this event will be released soon.
A total of 130 individuals and three teams have been inducted into the Utah State Athletics Hall of Fame. The Hall of Fame was founded in 1993 with 12 initial members, followed by eight members in 1994 and seven in 1995. The addition inductees halted until 2006, when five more individuals were added, followed by six recipients in 2007 and five in 2008, to go along with the first-ever team inducted. Seven more inductees were added in 2009, followed by six in 2010, five in 2011, plus two more national championship teams, eight in 2012, six inductees in 2013, 2014 and 2015, eight inductees in 2016 and 2017, and six more inductees in 2018 and 2020. Both the 2021 and 2022 classes consisted of four inductees each, while the 2023 class had seven inductees.
