A new class has been named for the Utah State Athletics Hall of Fame, and they are all women.

With the 50th anniversary of Title IX, which gave better access to educational and athletics opportunities for women, the Aggies are recognizing seven females that include student-athletes and administrators that played a big part in helping women at USU. The 2023 class will be inducted on Saturday, April 15.


Shawn Harrison is the sports editor at The Herald Journal. He can be reached at sharrison@hjnews.com or 435-792-7233.

