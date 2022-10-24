Finding the back of the net has been tough lately for the Utah State soccer team.
However, the opponents of the Aggies have also found it tough to dent the scoreboard. For the second consecutive match, USU played to a draw against a Mountain West Conference leader.
The latest came on Sunday at Bell Field. League-leading New Mexico and USU played a to a 0-0 tie. There is no overtime in college soccer this season.
It was the third straight shutout for Aggie goalkeeper McKenzie Hunninghake. On Monday, the freshman was named the America First Credit Union USU Student-Athlete of the Week.
“It was really good,” Hunninghake said in a press release about Sunday’s match. “It was a tough match. I felt like we were pushing (New Mexico), especially for them being such an aggressive team. I thought we held them really well, especially with shots against the goal. Our back line didn’t let anything really crazy get back to me.”
The native of Leander, Texas, recorded two shutouts for the week as the Aggies earned scoreless draws against San Diego State and New Mexico. Against the Aztecs, Hunninghake recorded two saves before following up the effort with a career-high four saves versus the Lobos.
At three consecutive shutouts, it is the longest scoreless streak by an Aggie goalkeeper since 2019 and the longest versus conference opponents since 2013.
Sunday’s game quickly became one of dueling goalkeepers as Hunninghake and New Mexico’s Alli Davis each refused to concede a goal. USU (7-5-7, 4-3-3 MW) narrowly missed the back of the net on multiple occasions in the first half, including a turnaround strike at the top of the box from Jordan Foraker in the 13th minute which required a diving save from Davis. London Miller took a free kick from barely outside the penalty area in the 29th minute but the shot was saved. Hunninghake also made a diving save in the 23rd minute to preserve the tie going into halftime.
“Again, there’s a little bit of frustration because you feel like you deserve more,” USU head coach Manny Martins said in a press release, “but you’re playing some really good teams. San Diego State’s a good team. New Mexico, they’re in first place for a reason and they’re back-to-back Mountain West champions. It’s not going to be easy and even when you have good looks, they have good people in place to make it difficult.
“... McKenzie did a really good job back there. Our midfield, Alex Day, has been incredible as the anchor in the midfield and linking play between our back line and our forward line. Our outside backs have been fantastic. So overall, really happy. I feel like we’re getting better. We just have to figure out the little details of getting one more goal in there so we can get some Ws.”
In the final 15 minutes of play, the Aggies peppered three shots on goal with another narrowly missing the crossbar, but were unable to break the deadlock. Miller, who finished with four shots on goal on the day, had another strike saved by the keeper in the 76th minute. Later in the 81st minute, a long ball from Alysia Butters found Tess Werts with space in the box before a great play from Davis thwarted the shot attempt.
The Aggies have outshot every Mountain West opponent this season. They just haven’t been able to finish enough.
“We have to work on being a little more clinical in our finishing,” Martins said, “but to be fair, we had a couple really good chances and their goalkeeper made a couple great saves. Overall, I’m really, really proud of the performance. To play the number one team in the conference in back-to-back games and finish on the front foot, really be in control of the game for big chunks of it, it’s a really big credit to the girls.”
With the tie, the Aggies now sit in seventh place in the MW standings, one point behind both Boise State and Colorado College. Only the top six advance to the conference tournament. The Aggies play host to the Broncos on Thursday at 4 p.m. in the team’s regular season finale where the team will need a win on Senior Day to make the tournament.
VOLLEYBALL
Not even Spectrum Magic could help the Aggies Saturday night.
USU moved from the cozy confines of the Estes Center to the Spectrum to face Mountain West Conference power Colorado State. The Aggies fell in four to the Rams, 25-23, 25-14, 17-25, 25-22.
USU (14-7, 6-4 MW) is tied with Boise State for fourth place in the league standings, while Colorado State (15-6, 8-2) is in third.
Outside hitter Shelby Capllonch led the Aggies with a double-double with 13 kills and 11 digs. Kylee Stokes and Tatum Stall added 10 kills each. Beatriz Rodrigues had a team-best 24 assists, followed by Leah Wilton-LaBoy with 13. Middle blocker Kennedi Boyd finished the night with a match-best five blocks.
For the match, USU hit .208, while CSU hit .264.
The Aggies travel to Boise State (14-7, 6-4) for a Tuesday night match and then return for a big home match on Saturday. UNLV (18-3, 9-1) visits the Estes Center for a 1 p.m. match. The Rebels are tied with San Jose State atop the MW standings.
