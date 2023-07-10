It’s been more than eight months since John Hartwell stepped down as the athletics director at Utah State.
A national search is underway to find the next Aggie AD. A new university president will take over the first of August and wants a list of the top candidtates so she can talk to them and get someone in place before the next athletic season begins.
Meanwhile, USU Interim Athleteics Director Jerry Bovee, also a candidate for the opening, continues to run the department. He was named the interim on Nov. 2, 2022. Bovee took some time to sit down with The Herald Journal and talk about the last eight months, projects in the works and the state of collegiate athletics. He was carefull about promoting himself for the job, but the USU alum does have a passion for the school.
Q: What have these last eight months been like?
A: The learning curce wasn’t long because I was here for four years, so that wasn’t an issue. I feel like being in the AD chair hasn’t been an issue because I did that for 10 years at an FCS school (Weber State), but it’s the same issues with college athletics. Because I’m an alum, I feel like I had a handle on how we work here at the university and know the personel. It’s been good.
Now, knowing your place as an interim and trying not to get over your skiis too much, that’s more of a delicate balance. I was an interim at Weber for two months. The longer it goes, it can be hard because people get familiar with you and expect you to make decisions. We’ve done some things. We had a our best non-capital campaign fundraising year ever at Utah State. We cleared over $7 million this year in fundraising. There have been a lot of good things happen. ... We are keeping the staff going and hired a couple of coaches. I was grateful for the experience of doing that before.
Q: How much has it helped having been the athletics director at Weber State before coming to Utah State?
A: The learning curve would have been much higher, just from a budget standpoint. Generally, your fan base feels like it is all about games, and it is all about events and what our student athletes are able to do, but it is also about their education, keeping a budget, managing a 50-person staff that is non-coaching related. I was grateful for those 10 years in that chair down there (at Weber State).
Q: You’ve said several times that you are the interim, but you are also going to keep things moving forward at Utah State. How important was following through with that statement?
A: I had nothing to lose. President Noelle Cockett could have gone with an outside person that would have kept the wheels on the bus. Where it was going to take a little longer, I appreciate the opportunity to be in the interim role. I came into this knowing we had things to do and there would be more things to do. You’ve got to just do it. Certainly I’m interested in the job, but I’m also interested in the big picture of Utah State. I came here in the deputy role and could have been in that role the rest of my career.
We made a choice as a family to come back here. Hopefully, it works out. I understand the business we are in, and I’m a big boy that can handle hard things.
Q: You have hired a new men’s basketball coach, a softball coach and reorganized the track coaching staff. You have been busy?
A: If you look at track, six of your 16 sports come from withing track and field. That was a big change. It has worked out well.
Q: Men’s basketball is a high profile sport and you were able to hire a coach without anyone basically knowing. In this time of social media, how did you do that?
A: The only good thing that happened that week with coach (Ryan) Odom deciding to make that move was it was prior to the Final Four. Most of the Division I coaches go for their meetings during the Final Four and I was going already. I was able to pivot and do three days of interviews. I just didn’t feel like a search firm was needed. I feel I knew what we needed here and went down and found who I felt and everyone else involved in the process felt was needed at the time.
Q: College athletics has changed so much over the past 10 years. How do you deal with social media, the transfer portal and NIL?
A: Things are happening at warp speed in a big organization (NCAA) with 1,200 members. You’ve got to be in touch with all that, but you’ve also got to have your feet on the ground to understand what is best for your institution as these changes are taking place. When John (Hartwell) was still here, we kind of took a different approach when NIL was becoming a thing in doing what was best for our community. Everyone has a feeling of whether NIL is good or bad. ... We are to blame a little in this industry when you are paying coaches that kind of money. That leaves you open to scrutny.
... You have to know who you are. You are going to make mistakes, that’s just part of it. I would rather be expeditious about keeping up and figuring out what we need and also be reserved in what we really need because it changes so much so quickly. Even the whole collective piece, the NCAA is trying to get their fingers back around that and pull it back in within the framework of what our mission is. It’s hard to get that genie back in the bottle.
Q: It seems like the NCAA was so strict before the NIL was allowed, don’t you think?
A: It just got out from under us. Everyone is going to do what they feel is in their best self interest. I feel strongly about the Utah State experience. It was a blessing for me personally. My whole life changed from my experience at Utah State. I feel the involvment of our students, the fan base that is so loyal, these are important to our student athletes. I look at Taylor Funk last year. He played in amazing facilities back east (for four years) but he had the best experience here. It didn’t have anything to do with NIL, it had to do with the friends he made here, the acceptance of our students and fans had for him. He will always go away feeling this is his alma mater and he only spent one year here.
Q: Have you ever witnessed what happened with the men’s basketball program losing so many players from this past season?
A: (New head coach) Danny (Sprinkle) came in here and had to retool a team with not a lot of money from an NIL or collective prospective. He has done a great job. I’ve been to practice a few times and I like the competitivness of this group and his style. I think we will be fine, but it was a lot of hard work.
Q: How involved are you with these two Utah State collectives?
A: We went with one that was formed early on from outside that worked with a lot of markets. Now, we are pivoting toward a homegrown and locally run by Utah State people that are vested in our program. Ultimately, we will have one thriving collective here. I don’t know long term that we will be in the same space in three years.
Q: This past academic year Utah State was successful in many sports, would you agree?
A: From a Mountain West standpoint, we are continuing to make progress. We are not where we want to be. Our goal is to be consitently among the top three or four institutions. From a budget standpoint, we have room to grow. I caution some when they compare budgets. Some schools pay rent for their buildings. We don’t pay rent for the Spectrum. It’s not always apples to apples when you compare budgets.
We have had a great year with success in a lot areas. ... I expect all of our programs to be competitive. I’ve had the opportunity to be a part of a lot of those coaching hires in my going on five years here. ... You look top to bottom in our programs since I’ve been here, I’ve been involved in most of the head coaching search processes. That’s been useful and helpful in this interim role. I think that has been a good thing in keeping things moving forward.
Q: What is the future of the Mountain West Conference?
A: I think we positioned ourselves in the Mountain West Conference to be in a good place. We had great leadeship with Craig Thompson and we have great leadership now with (commissioner) Gloria Nevarez. I really respect the work she is doing. ... The deal with San Diego State in my mind is kind of a quirk of the situation that we are in right now in collegiate athletics. We will see how it pans out. I have confidence in our conference staff. We always have to be ready for change.
Q: Do you feel the Mountain West has been good for Utah State?
A: Basketball really made a jump last year. Football, we continue to have six or seven teams get to bowl games. I’ve always believed as a conference, you are only as good as your weakest team. You’ve got to bring up everybody in the league to be as competive as possible. ... From top to bottom in men’s basketball this past year in conference play you were in a game.
Q: What projects are in the works as far as facility improvements?
A: We are focused on four projects and some are simple. We are working on some construction at the HPER that will give our gymnatics team, for the first time, some space that they can call a team room. ... Our volleyball team continues to get better and our locker room that was built in the Estes is not adequate to accomadte all of the team members. We are looking at a bit of an expansion. ... We are amping up our fundraising for golf and intend to build a golf pracitce facility to help our team since we get a lot of snow here. ... There is a project that will be finished up by the time the football season starts at Maverik Stadium. It’s more of a game-day experience with better bathrooms and less congestion. ... The real big one is we are doing a feasiblity study with an architect looking at the Spectrum and what the potentials might be to keep the bones of this building in place and grow around it. We are in the middle of it right now. We are looking at seating, bathrooms, concession stands and other things that we just over the years have grown out of.
Q: Would the color of the seats change then?
A: I don’t want to be the one that ruins all that. There is all the mystic with Spectrum Magic and you certainly don’t want to ruin tradition. ... There will be change, but all good things come with some change. We may have to look at the naming as we will need help in raising the funds. We need to keep the location here and the bones of the building. It’s a homecourt advantage we don’t want to lose.
Q; There had been talk of a new indoor football facility. What is going on there?
A: We are focusing on the one we have. The Laub familiy has provided a beautiful building that has been around for a bit and needs to be updated a bit. We will see down the road if we need one. You certainly don’t want to overbuild and you don’t want to underbuild. There is a pocket you want to be in that makes sense for what your fundraising capabilities are and what the university can handle.
Q; Is being a candidate for the AD job and currently running the department put you in a difficult position?
A: I respect and understand the proess that is being done with a presidential change. It all comes down to being able to adapt. If I wasn’t able to adapt, I would have never made it to this point in my career with athletics. I’m good with it (the search). My ultimate goal is providing for my family and taking care of this institution that is very important to me. I will respect whatever decision is made and do my part to make it work whether I’m the choice or there is another person that comes in to fill that role. I will do whatever needs to be done for our fan base, our coaches and staff. I’m certainly interested in the job because I care so much about the place, but I understand the role that I’m in. I knew what I was getting into. I will support our new president.
