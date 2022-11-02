It took Utah State University less than 24 hours to name an interim athletics director.
With John Hartwell resigning on Tuesday, the Aggies were only without someone in charge for a less than a day. Jerry Bovee, the associate vice president and deputy athletics director for external affairs, was named the interim athletics director by USU President Noelle E. Cockett Wednesday morning.
A statement from Cockett on looking for a new athletics director was released on Tuesday. The university never did officially announce the departure of Hartwell, who took over the athletics department in June of 2015.
Hartwell released a statement through a communications firm confirming his departure on Tuesday afternoon. The original news came from fan websites and the national media. Hartwell was quoted by Pete Thamel of ESPN Tuesday morning.
Bovee will assume the duties of Hartwell for the time being.
“We are fortunate to have someone of Jerry’s caliber to seamlessly transition our athletic department,” Cockett said in a press release. “There is no one better prepared to provide the needed leadership and stability as we move to the next chapter in Aggie Athletics.”
Bovee is in his fourth year with USU athletics and leads USU’s athletics development staff, including the Big Blue Scholarship Fund and Aggies Unlimited.
“I’m honored for the opportunity to serve in this capacity and certainly appreciate President Cockett’s confidence,” Bovee said in a press release. “I intend to continue the trajectory of excellence at Utah State. This is my alma mater and I’m proud to be an Aggie. We intend to work tirelessly to bring Aggies together in assisting our student-athletes, coaches and staff continued success on the courts and fields of competition, and in the classroom.”
No timeline has been set for a new athletic director to be hired.
When Bovee came to USU after 10 years as the Athletics Director at Weber State, there was speculation he would take over when Hartwell left. Hartwell’s name has come up for different openings over the past few years.
At USU, Bovee oversees the external departments at USU, which includes marketing and promotions and media relations, while serving as the liaison for ticket operations and sales and Aggie Sports Properties. He provides sport supervision for softball and men’s and women’s track and field and is a liaison for men’s basketball and football.
Bovee has spent nine years on the NCAA Committee on Academics and currently advises that committee on academic issues.
The interim Aggie athletics director earned his bachelor’s degree in business finance from USU in 1992, began his career in athletic administration at USU as he worked as the sales and promotions specialist and later as an Assistant Athletics Director for Marketing and Promotions for four years (1992-95). Along with earning his bachelor’s degree from USU, Bovee received his master’s degree from Weber State in business administration in 2010. He also had a position with the Utah High School Activities Association for a number of years.
Bovee was born and raised in Ogden and attended Ben Lomond High School. He and his wife Julie have four children: Jared, Ethan, Addison and Seth.
