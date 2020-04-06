There is no manual for what college athletic directors are going through right now.
The same goes for head coaches.
With all sports on hold right now, which includes practices, meetings and anything else involved with group gatherings, trying to navigate through the coronavirus pandemic has been a challenge. Utah State Vice President and Director of Athletics John Hartwell said in an interview with The Herald Journal last Friday that “it’s not business as usual.”
There have been a lot of WebEx meetings and phone calls to keep up on what is happening nationally, within the Mountain West Conference and in the Aggie athletic department. In fact, a good portion of the search for the new USU head women’s basketball coach had to use WebEx and Skype
“I’ve half heartedly joked with our coaches that there is nothing in the AD 101 book or the head coaching 101 book that taught you about doing this,” Hartwell said. “The important thing is that there is so much anxiety out there about the unknown. When are we going to get to the other side of this thing. When are you going to start to see cases decrease and people trying to get back to normal as much as is possible. People say we may never get back to the same normal. It will be the new normal.”
Despite no sports being held right now, business does go on at USU. The Aggie AD called it “a little bit different” when asked to describe his daily routine. The fact is that Hartwell is still a member of the university president’s executive staff, which includes regular meetings via different platforms.
“I need to make sure we keep our executive staff here within athletics apprised of things and our head coaches and our student-athletes,” Hartwell said. “From a Mountain West perspective, we have an AD’s meeting basically every other day. There are a lot of moving parts. I’m not lacking for anything to do by any means.”
While there is work to be done, Hartwell said safety is the top priority. He made that point several times during the interview.
“What we have stressed to our student-athletes, to our coaches and to our staff is first and foremost is your safety is of the utmost concern,” Hartwell said. “Follow the guidelines whether they are set by the CDC or the state of Utah or for those student-athletes that have gone home the states they reside in. Practice the social distancing, make sure you are doing the things from a hygiene standpoint, washing your hands and disinfectant and all of that.”
With all classes being online now and most athletes having left Cache Valley, there is the concern that they finish this semester in good standing. Hartwell said making sure “academic business” is being taken care of is vital. Coaching staffs and the USU academic support staff were praised by the AD for touching base with most Aggie athletes on a daily basis.
“Our message to our student-athletes is we don’t know the exact date yet, but we are going to get to the other side of this and they are going to be able to return to campus and they’ve got to make sure they have done things academically that they need to do in terms of keeping up with their course work,” Hartwell said. “We are also telling them to try as much as they can to stay physically fit as well while not having the connivance and access to places like the ICON Fitness Center or the Estes Center or the Laub Indoor Complex or our track. There are things they can do at home to maintain some physical fitness.”
While all sports at USU are dealing with this, football could be in for some changes. Spring football was halted after just two practices. The Aggies would be a big disadvantage, as would many other schools, if more time is not given to convene as a team before fall camp begins. Hartwell said there has been talk on the conference and NCAA level about an acclimation period, but what it would look like is not known right now.
“Typically, fall practice starts the first of August,” Hartwell said. “Hopefully, we can get to a point where there will be an acclimation period. Hopefully for the month of July, they can come back to campus, get in shape and do some things that were lost by not having spring practice and be ready to start in August. But all of those things are up in the air now and really secondary in importance to making sure our student-athletes, coaches and staff try to stay physically safe and sound and follow the guidelines that have been established. I hate to call it the waiting game, but it is somewhat the waiting game. There are some things we can do from social distancing to hygiene that we can do to try and limit our risk for student-athletes and coaches being infected with the COVID-19.”
There is a lot of uncertainty still with when athletes will be allowed back on campus. Lost were the spring seasons for men’s and women’s track and field, men’s and women’s tennis, softball and golf. However, the Aggies did have a shining moment before everything went crazy. It came with the men’s basketball team winning the Mountain West Tournament and punching a ticket to the NCAA Tournament.
“They (men’s basketball team) can say in their last game they went out champions,” Hartwell said. “Sam (Merrill) hit a buzzer-beating shot to win a championship against the No. 5 team in the country. There is definitely a silver lining there.
“As I tell our folks, I’m a glass half full guy. You draw on those things and take advantage. I’m hopeful we can get the upper hand on this thing in the next weeks and resume as close to business as usual as soon as we can and it won’t impact fall sports. Next thing you know we are talking about football with Washington State coming in here to play the Aggies in early September.”