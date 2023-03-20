While the Utah State gymnastics team saw its season come to an end last Saturday in Cedar City at the Mountain Rim Gymnastics Conference Championships, two Aggies got some exciting news Monday.
Senior Sofi Sullivan and junior Brianna Brooks are going to the NCAA Regional Championships. They will be headed to Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, on March 30. Sullivan will compete on the beam, while Brooks will be on the bars.
“We are excited to have Brianna and Sofi representing Utah State at the NCAA Regionals in Pittsburgh,” first-year Aggie head coach Kristin White said in a press release. “They have both been instrumental in helping lead the Aggies this season. Brianna and Sofi are two of the best individual performers on their respective qualifying events. We are thrilled to see them shine under the bright lights.
“They will be rotating with a very strong Michigan State team that has continued to be on the rise over the last two seasons. We look forward to rotating with them during the competition. Their energy and performance level will create a great atmosphere for Brianna and Sofi to rotate with. We are looking forward to a fun weekend as they continue to qualify on the Road to Nationals.”
The Aggies (2-15) finished with a 195.825 on Saturday at the MRGC Championships — their third-highest score of the season. But it was not enough against the other three teams in the league. No. 21 Southern Utah (17-5) placed first with a 196.875, BYU (6-12) took second with a 196.575 and Boise State (5-9) came in third with a 196.00.
“The biggest thing I take away from this meet is that this team has heart,” White said. “It’s been a really long season and we’ve been faced with so many different challenges week after week from the preseason through the entire season. I couldn’t be prouder of their fight to come in here and believe. The future is very bright for Utah State and a lot of people saw that we are still here to compete. We’re going to be a threat in the future.”
At the MRGC Championships, Brooks placed second in the all-around, while Sullivan placed 21st on beam. Prior to the championships, that duo picked up some hardware as Brooks earned first-team all-MRGC honors in the all-around and second-team accolades on bars. Sullivan was named first-team all-league on beam.
Brooks is making her third appearance at regionals. As a sophomore in 2022, she tied for fourth on beam with a personal-best 9.90, which is tied for second all-time for a regional meet. At the 2021 Salt Lake City NCAA Regional, Brooks tied for 17th on bars (9.775) and tied for 22nd on beam (9.375).
“I am really excited for the opportunity to represent Utah State at regionals,” Brooks said. “I couldn’t be happier to compete on bars in Pittsburgh.”
Sullivan is making her second appearance at regionals. She tied for 17th on beam with a 9.80 at the 2022 Norman Regional.
“I am so excited that I was able to qualify for regionals and get to represent USU in Pittsburgh,” Sullivan said. “This means a lot to me as it is my final season as an Aggie, and being able to compete again will give me the opportunity to represent the school that I love to the best of my abilities and end my career on a high note.”
SOFTBALLIt was a wild weekend for the Aggies, who opened conference play with a three-game homestand against New Mexico at Johnson Field. USU took the first two games, but dropped the third.
“It’s a big start,” Aggie head coach Steve Johnson said in a press release. “We have our preseason but everything is in preparation for this conference play. What we talk about is getting the first win and then we try to win the series. That happened on the same day for us. ... We’re excited for this and now it’s on to try to sweep the series.”
The first game actually started Friday but after more then seven innings was suspended due to lack of light with the game tied at 4-4. On Saturday a walk-off hit by Ariel Fifita scored Gabriella Jimenez for the 5-4 victory in the bottom of the 10th.
Mia Reynolds made the start in the circle for the Aggies, striking out five batters and walking two in her 4.0 innings of work. Freshman Hailey McLean earned her fifth win of the season, striking out 11 batters in her 6.0 innings in the circle.
“We played really well in game one,” Johnson said. “We gave up too many free passes and missed too many clutch hits, but we got the job done at the end and that was an important step for us to take. Then we came out in game two and we just played with a lot of energy in both games and it showed right away.”
USU dominated in the second game, winning 8-0 in five innings. Jimenez got things going in the fifth frame with a lead-off bomb to left field. Back-to-back singles from Claudia Medina and Fifita followed. Tyler Thornton doubled to left field to score Medina before an RBI single from Kya Pratt scored Fifita for the 8-0 run-ruled Aggie victory.
Freshman Tess Bumiller pitched her second complete game of the season for her third win, giving up no runs and just three hits in her 5.0 innings of work.
“Pitching is everything in this game,” Johnson said. “When we’re attacking in the circle and we’re getting ahead and we can let the defense play loosely, that’s when we’re most successful. We tell our pitchers to limit the free passes and home runs; those are the two things the defense can’t defend. We did that in game two. We made the plays behind, it was a clean game. As long as we stay consistent with that approach in the circle, we’re going to be really good.”
On Sunday, the Aggies lost a wild one, 15-13. They built a 8-1 lead after just two innings, highlighted by a solo shot from Thornton and a three-run dinger by Claudia Medina.
The Lobos responded with eight runs off eight hits, including a grand slam, in third inning to take the lead back, 9-8.
Then it was the Aggies turn to respond. Pratt, Claire Raley and Grace Matej hit consecutive solo home runs in the third.. USU built a 13-9 lead after four.
New Mexico rallied again with five runs in the sixth, which ended up being more than enough for the high-scoring affair.
On Monday, Thornton was named the America First Credit Union USU Student-Athlete of the Week. For the week, she batted .571 (4 of 7) with one double and one home run, scored three runs and added two RBIs, to go along with a team-high four walks and a pair of stolen bases. She finished the week with a team-best 1.143 slugging percentage and .727 on-base percentage, to go along with four putouts for a 1.000 fielding percentage.
TENNIS
The Aggie women picked up a pair of wins against teams from the Big Sky state. USU beat Montana State on Saturday, 4-3, and followed that victory up with a 5-2 win against Montana on Monday. Matches were held at the Sports Academy & Racquet Club.
Against the Grizzlies on Monday, the Aggies scored all of their points in singles action in straight-set victories at the first, second, third, fifth and sixth positions.
Monique Burton and Lisa Küng each posted 6-3, 6-3 wins at second and third singles. They also teamed up in a doubles match victory, but Montana won the doubles point as its best-of-three and the other two doubles teams from USU lost.
At first singles, Zeynep Naz Ozturk posted a 7-5, 6-1 win. Magdalena Nunez Pureco won at the No. 5 spot, 6-0, 6-0, and Indya Nespor won at No. 6, 6-2,6-3.
On Saturday, the Aggies won a nail-bitter against the Bobcats. Ozturk won a three-set affair, 5-7, 6-3, 6-3. Burton win in straight sets, 6-3, 6-3. Nespor was the third Aggie to win, 6-4, 6-0, which tied up the match.
Sidnee Lavatai was the hero with a three-set win, 4-6, 6-2, 6-4.
USU opens Mountain West Conference action this weekend in Reno, Nevada, taking on San Jose State and host Nevada.
