Utah State’s Brianna Brooks performs her bars routine during a meet on March 3, at the Dee Glen Smith Spectrum.

 Eli Lucero/Herald Journal

While the Utah State gymnastics team saw its season come to an end last Saturday in Cedar City at the Mountain Rim Gymnastics Conference Championships, two Aggies got some exciting news Monday.

Senior Sofi Sullivan and junior Brianna Brooks are going to the NCAA Regional Championships. They will be headed to Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, on March 30. Sullivan will compete on the beam, while Brooks will be on the bars.


Shawn Harrison is the sports editor at The Herald Journal.

