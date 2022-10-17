It was a very eventful weekend and Monday for Utah State athletics.
A handful of team did well, as did some individuals. Awards followed, as well as rankings.
Here is brief run down.
MEN’S TENNIS
It was a nice run by David Cierny at the ITA Mountain Regional Championships in Albuquerque, New Mexico. The senior from Zvolven, Slovakia, had a record-setting outcome by an Aggie at the event in both singles and doubles.
Cierny teamed with Bodin Zarkovic to become the first USU duo to reach the semifinals in doubles action, going 3-1 on the week. The pair recorded wins over Montana (8-5), UNLV (8-3) and Northern Arizona (8-5) before falling to the tournament’s third overall seed in the semifinals.
In singles action, Cierny had gone 5-0 to reach the championship match. He was the No. 4 seed going in.
On Monday, Cierny was named the America First Credit Union USU Student-Athlete of the Week. The award is voted on by a state-wide media panel.
Later in the day he played the second-seeded Geronimo Busleiman from Utah in the title match. Cierny lost, 6-3, 6-3.
Cierny became only the second Aggie to ever to reach the finals at the ITA Regionals, joining Kai Wehnelt in 2016.
The USU men conclude the fall tournament season this weekend at the Utah Invitational, starting Friday.
VOLLEYBALL
Redshirt sophomore libero Jordi Holdaway was named the Mountain West Defensive Player of the Week on Monday.
The native of Monteview, Idaho, led USU with 44 digs, averaging 4.40 per set, as the Aggies went 1-1 last week with a thrilling 3-2 victory over Boise State, and a 3-2 loss at UNLV. She led the team in digs with 22 in both matches.
Holdaway was perfect in receptions against the Broncos and had just one receiving error against the Rebels to finish the week at .978. She nearly had a double-double against the Broncos after finishing the match with eight assists.
Holdaway also recorded four service aces and 13 assists during the week, while adding one kill against the Rebels.
USU takes on Wyoming in Laramie on Thursday at 6:30 p.m.
CROSS COUNTRY
The men’s team ranks No. 6 in Week 5 of the NCAA DI Cross Country Regional Rankings, which were released Monday. The women dropped four spots to No. 10 in the Mountain Region.
The Aggie men, who are ranked No. 23 nationally, dropped one spot from No. 5 after they placed 16th out of 36 teams last Friday at the Nuttycombe Wisconsin Invitational in Madison, Wisconsin. Camren Todd led USU as he placed 25th with a time of 23 minutes, 31.0 seconds on the 8K course.
Stanford captured the men’s title with 54 points, while BYU finished second with 89 points. The Aggies recorded 443 points to place 16th, but they beat five nationally-ranked teams in the process.
On the women’s side, USU is ranked No. 23 in the nation. They placed 28th at Nuttycombe. Ana Weaver was USU’s top finisher as she placed 75th with a time of 20:41.2.
The Aggies return to action on Friday at 11 a.m. at the Utah Open in Salt Lake City.
SOCCER
Utah State started fast and kept the pressure on Fresno State en route to a 2-0 win Sunday in the team’s final road match of the regular season.
The Aggies picked up a goal in the seventh minute. After defending a Bulldog free kick in their own territory, USU sprung on the counter-attack with Bizzy Arevalo dribbling from penalty area to penalty area before dumping the ball to Sammie Murdock for the opening goal.
A red card on Fresno State in the 62nd minute gave USU a woman advantage for the remainder of the match. The numbers advantage quickly led to an insurance goal as Jordan Foraker launched a shot from 40 yards out into the upper-right corner of the goal to put USU up two. From there, the Aggies relied on their defense to preserve the clean sheet.
USU outshot Fresno State, 17-7, with a 7-3 edge in shots on goal. The Aggies currently lead the MW in both shots and shots on goal this season.
With the victory, USU moves to 4-3-1 in conference play. With losses from both San Diego State and Boise State on Sunday, the Aggies now sit in a tie for fourth-place and only three points behind first place.
USU returns home to Chuck & Gloria Bell Field for a three-match home stand to conclude the regular season, beginning with league-leading San Diego State on Thursday at 4 p.m.
MEN’S BASKETBALL
The Aggies are getting some love from the KenPom ratings as the basketball season approaches.
KenPom has USU at No. 68, the third-highest team from the MW. San Diego State, who is ranked 19th nationally in the preseason AP Poll, checked in on KenPom at ironically, No. 19. Wyoming is No. 64.
The rest of the MW, according to KenPom, is as follows: Boise State (87), Colorado State (97), Fresno State (107), UNLV (118), Nevada (132), New Mexico (138), Air Force (235) and San Jose State (236).
In the Mid-Major Top 25 by KenPom, the Aztecs are No. 1, while the Aggies are No. 10.
The Mountain West Men’s Basketball Virtual Media Days will take place on Wednesday and Thursday this week. The Aggies are slated to address the media on Thursday. A preseason poll and preseason honors will be announced Wednesday morning.
