Editor’s note: This is the second of a three-part series profiling the seven individuals that will be inducted into the Utah State Athletics Hall of Fame on April 15.
Seven women will make up the 20th class to be inducted into the Utah State Athletics Hall of Fame next Saturday in conjunction with the 50th anniversary of Title IX.
The induction ceremony will take place at the Russell/Wanlass Performance Hall on the campus of USU at 7 p.m. Today a look at Krista Larson Du Plessis (2006-09), an All-American track and field athlete, and Shantel Flanary (2008-11), a two-time Western Athletic Conference Player of the Year in soccer.
KRISTA LARSON DU PLESSISTwo older sisters had ventured north from Kaysville, so this future All-American followed. It worked out great for the Aggies and Du Plessis, who was Larson when she competed at USU.
“Logan just felt comfortable,” Du Plessis said. “I knew USU was a great school because of my sisters, and it was a bonus that they had a good track and field program.”
She also met her husband Alex Du Plessis through track. They have three children and currently live in Davenport, Iowa. She is a stay-at-home mom at the moment, but has coached at the high school level (Mountain Crest), became a certified personal trainer, working at several YMCA’s in Iowa. Du Plessis helps with her husbands family business and volunteers to teach a gym class for her 8-year-old daughter’s local homeschool co-op.
“I have so many great memories, but meeting and dating my husband are some of my favorite memories at USU,” Du Plessis said. “I have great memories of classes I took, friends I made, football games, basketball games, track meets, smores and hiking in Green and Logan Canyon.”
Du Plessis earned All-American honors as a senior by finishing ninth in the hammer throw at the 2009 NCAA Outdoor Track & Field Championships in Fayetteville, Arkansas. After earning an at-large bid to the championships and entering the national meet ranked 16th, Du Plessis placed 12th in the qualifying round with a toss of 57.33 meters (188-feet, 1-inch) and ninth overall, including eighth among American finishers, in the finals with a mark of 58.21 meters (194-3) to earn All-American honors. It was an intense meet.
“Competing at nationals. I was nervous, excited, pumped and sick to my stomach all at the same time,” Du Plessis said. “I threw well enough in trials to make finals but before we could finish finals, they stopped the competition and relocated us to a safe place due to some potential dangerous weather conditions. We were ushered to a nearby basketball stadium where we waited out the storm.
“The overall feeling in that stadium was tense — not because of the weather but because every athlete there knew that this disruption had the potential to make or break them. For some of the girls, this was a second chance to ‘mentally’ get in the right place if they were not there before. If you had been doing well, maintaining that ‘zone’ was going to be difficult. Two hours later we were let back onto the hammer field and were allowed to warm up again. Somehow, I was able to maintain my confidence, control my nerves and energy, and not have this disruption negatively affect me. I was able to get back into the competition and throw relatively well.”
Yes, she did.
During her time at USU, Du Plessis was a two-time all-Western Athletic Conference honoree. She was also a four-time academic all-WAC selection and earned academic All-America accolades. Du Plessis was the first female hammer thrower at USU to earn All-American honors. She currently ranks fourth all-time in school history in the hammer with a mark of 59.95 meters (196-8), which she set as a senior. Indoor-wise, she ranks fifth all-time in the weight throw with a heave of 18.09 meters (59-4), also set in 2009.
Despite all her accolades, the 36-year-old was shocked to get a call about being in the next Hall of Fame class.
“Honestly, I thought maybe they had contacted the wrong person,” Du Plessis said. “It was definitely a surprise and I felt a little overwhelmed and at the same time honored.”
Her thoughts on Title IX?
“I always associated Title IX with women’s athletics but it’s more than that,” Du Plessis said. “It has had a great impact on not only women’s sports but on women’s higher education opportunities which has ripple effects in their lives and the lives of those around them.”
Du Plessis will be accompanied at the Hall of Fame ceremony on Saturday by her husband, father and two older sisters and their families.
SHANTEL FLANARY
This athlete wanted to stay close to home and make her mark on a program. Check and check.
Flanary grew up in Highland and played at Lone Peak High School. She then made the two-hour move north to play collegiately for the Aggies. It also helped that grandparents lived in Logan as well as four aunts and uncles and their families.
“Anytime I had a home game, there was a corner full of my family and extended family,” Flanary said. “The southeast corner at the field literally became known as Flanary Corner because I always had so many of my family members attending the game.”
She expects a lot of support when it comes Saturday and the Hall of Fame induction ceremony. Flanary comes from a family with 10 siblings. Plus, teammates and close friends also plan on attending.
Flanary now lives in Springville with her husband Christopher and their son. She teaches U.S. history at Lone Peak High School and has been the head girls soccer coach for six years.
This Hall of Famer was a two-time WAC Offensive Player of the Year and is the school record holder with 85 career points, which includes 34 goals and 17 assists. Over the course of her career, Flanary was named first-team all-WAC three times and second-team all-WAC once and was the 2008 WAC Freshman of the Year.
During her junior and senior campaigns, Flanary was the top-ranked player in the WAC and one of the top-100 players in the country by Top Drawer Soccer. As a senior in 2011, she helped USU win the WAC regular season and tournament championships, and the school’s first-ever appearance in the NCAA Tournament.
“My senior year celebrating winning the WAC tournament will always be a favorite memory,” Flanary said. “My teammate Taryn Rose and I took the WAC Championship sign that we received and just celebrated with it in our room and all over the place. Taking pictures, jumping from bed to bed with it and all sorts of funny things. Acting like little kids on Christmas basically, with how excited we were.”
A game that sticks out is recording a hat trick “finally” as a senior against Idaho State. She is one of nine Aggies to accomplish the feat.
For her career, Flanary ranks first all-time in school history in shots on goal (113), second in career shots (215) and game-winning goals (10), third in career goals (34) and fourth in career assists (17). Flanary also turned in three of the top single-season scoring marks in USU history, logging 10 goals in both 2008 and 2011 to rank seventh, and nine goals in 2010 to rank 10th. Flanary also has two of the top assist seasons in USU history, recording six in both 2010 and 2011, to rank tied for seventh. Flanary’s 26 points in 2011 rank fifth in school history, while her 24 points in 2010 rank eighth.
Flanary is among the all-time leaders in many other categories. She is proud of winning the WAC Tournament and being on the first Aggie team to make it to the NCAA Tournament. She had the assist in the 1-0 championship game against Fresno State.
What were her thoughts on getting the call about the Hall of Fame?
“I was in awe, I always thought it would be cool to be inducted as I saw other athletes I went to school with being inducted, but I thought it wouldn’t maybe happen until I was much further removed from playing,” Flanary said. “I did have the thought that if I did get inducted one day it would be with the team I was on my senior year that was the first to win the WAC tournament and make it to the NCAA tournament. It’s obviously a huge honor, especially this class to be part of the all female class honoring Title IX.”
Her thoughts on Title IX?
“Title IX obviously not only changed female sports but it obviously has helped change and better lives for woman,” Flanary said. “Athletics gives so much to any athlete. No matter what sport you play. It teaches you so many life lessons and gives you life long friendships. So many woman would miss out on so much if they weren’t given the same chance at playing a sport at the high school, collegiate and even professional level as men have obviously always had. It’s important to always fight and defend Title IX because it has helped shape so many woman’s lives for the better.”
Being a coach, Flanary has continued to fight for women getting opportunities. She has sent former players from her high school team to USU.
“It’s fun to see my own players go up and represent and play for a team so near and dear to my heart,” Flanary said.
