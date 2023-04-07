Editor’s note: This is the first of a three-part series profiling the seven individuals that will be inducted into the Utah State Athletics Hall of Fame on April 15.
Seven women will make up the 20th class to be inducted into the Utah State Athletics Hall of Fame next Saturday in conjunction with the 50th anniversary of Title IX.
The induction ceremony will take place at the Russell/Wanlass Performance Hall on the campus of USU at 7 p.m. In addition to the Hall of Fame event, “A Celebration of Women in Sport with Utah State Athletics,” will be held on Friday at the Riverwoods Conference Center. The gala will take place to honor 50 years of female student-athletes competing at USU. It will feature keynote speakers, live panels and will aim to raise funds for all Aggie female student-athletes. For more information, you can contact Hunter Jensen at (435) 797-0799.
Today a look at Marilyn Weiss, who served as Utah State’s Director of Women’s Athletics from 1975-1981, and the Aggies won three national championships under her leadership; Denae Mohlman Pruden (1997-2000), a three-time first-team all-conference volleyball player; and Christine Thomsen (2012-13), one of just seven softball All-Americans in school history.
MARILYN WEISSWhen Weiss first visited Cache Valley as a women’s basketball coach at Colorado, she left impressed with the college atmosphere. She would soon spend six years at USU and would leave with a lasting legacy.
The now 79-year-old can list coaches she hired and players recruited. It was a golden age for women’s athletics at USU. The Aggie women won the AIAW National Championship in 1978 and was the national runner up in 1979 in volleyball. USU won back-to-back AIAW national titles in softball in 1980 and 1981. She hired the coaches of those sports.
“I have quite a few great memories from Utah State,” Weiss said. “I don’t think your story is long enough for me to get into all the things that happened. There are a lot great memories. ... Utah State had made a commitment to me and wanted a competitive program. I told them I did not want just a glorified intra-mural program. I wanted a competitive program and would do the best job for them in recruiting the best coaches and then recruit the best athletes. That drew me there that they wanted to make a commitment.”
Weiss not only was the athletic director for women’s sports at USU when she first arrived in 1975, but was also the women’s basketball coach, volleyball coach and women’s track coach. She soon found other head coaches. As the director of women’s athletics, Weiss was over basketball, gymnastics, softball, volleyball, track and field and cross country.
“I fell in love with the school and loved the location,” Weiss said. “... It was crazy to be in charge of three sports as the coach, but I thought it was a great opportunity and I wanted to do something different.”
She had connections in volleyball and in 1976 hired Mary Jo Peppler and Marilyn McReavy as co-head coaches. That paid off.
Then she hired Ray Corn to turn a club gymnastics team into a competitive program. John Horan was next in softball and is credited for getting everything in place for Kelly Phipps (1980) and Lloydene Searle (1981) to win national titles.
Searle spent 17 years as USU’s head coach and led the Aggies to five conference championships and to the Women’s College World Series five times. The gymnastics team became a nationally-ranked program during Corn’s 31 years as he led the Aggies to the postseason 26 times, including five trips to the national championships.
Another significant hire for Weiss was Lyle Knudson as head coach of the women’s track & field/cross country programs in 1977. Knudson, who was recognized as a top-level national coach for many Olympic athletes, was instrumental in bringing regional and national recognition to the program.
“To get the best athletes, you have to have the best coaches,” Weiss said. “I wanted to start at the top and not fiddle around. ... When you hire top-notch coaches, you bring notoriety to the program. ... When you win, that brings publicity to the program. We had from 3,000 to 3,500 that attended volleyball games.
“... I guess I was known for hiring pretty strong personalities. All of the coaches I hired were strong and outspoken, and I liked that.”
What were her thoughts when she received a call about the Hall of Fame?
“I was a little surprised; it’s been 42 years since I’ve been there,” Weiss said. “I’m very pleased and very grateful that I got the call from Jerry Bovee. I’m very appreciative that the committee has done some research and selected me.”
She is grateful for Title IX, but said there is still work to make sure it keeps giving women opportunities.
“Because of Title IX, Utah State committed to give the women’s programs more funding and created the position of women’s athletic director,” Weiss said. “... An equal opportunity doesn’t mean equal funding or facilities or training table. I wasn’t there for USU to drop men’s teams. I wanted to find ways to increase the budget. I probably wasn’t the most easy person to work with because of the commitment I had to the coaches I hired. Utah State tried very hard and did the best they could.”
Following her time at USU, Weiss continued to impact women’s collegiate athletics at the University of Florida, before forming a successful sporting goods sales agency in Texas for 35 years.
She is looking forward to returning to Logan and will be accompanied by some coaches and athletes from her era at USU, as well as some friends. Weiss credits research of women’s athletics at USU for getting her into the Hall of Fame.
DENAE MOHLMAN PRUDEN
It was a whirlwind recruitment, but it certainly worked out for this former Aggie and USU. Pruden was a three-time all-Big West Conference selection and is one of just two Aggies in school history to earn first-team all-conference honors three times.
“Utah State was the only school to actively recruit me,” Pruden said. “It all happened over about one month in January of ‘97. ... My high school coach had sent out a letter to about 40 schools for me and another teammate. Utah State happened to respond and said they were giving out scholarships that week.”
Pruden’s father was a video editor and had already put together a recruiting tape. They sent that to USU. The coach visited her in Shoreline, Washington, and then Pruden and her mother paid Logan a visit.
“It was kind of crazy how fast it went,” Pruden said. “I felt it was just meant to be. All of my other siblings had gone to LDS church-sponsored schools. To go to a place where I could feel comfortable with my religious values was a big deal to me.”
Pruden, who was named the Big West Freshman of the Year in 1997, was also a three-time academic all-conference selection and earned academic all-district honors as a senior. During her final season, she helped USU to its first-ever NCAA Tournament as the Aggies advanced to the second round and finished the year ranked 22nd in the nation.
“My whole senior year was my best memories,” Pruden said. “The two matches that made the biggest impact was when we beat UC Santa Barbara at home when they were ranked ninth in the country, and we beat BYU at home when they were 10th. Santa Barbara, we bageled them, which is when you beat somebody 15-0, which is not that common in college, it was a huge accomplishment.”
That magical season the Aggies beat BYU, Utah and Weber State.
The 43-year-old still ranks first all-time in school history with a .348 career hitting percentage. She still holds the top three spots for hitting percentage in a season as she hit .375 as a freshman, .353 as a senior and .343 as a junior. Along with being the school-record holder in hitting percentage, Pruden ranks second all-time at USU in total blocks (477) and block assists (420), tied for fourth in matches played (121), sixth in kills (1,294) and eighth in total attempts (2,796). She is tied for seventh in single-season blocks (148), a feat she accomplished twice, tied for eighth in block assists (136) and tied for 10th in block solos (21), along with ranking seventh with a .302 hitting percentage set during her sophomore campaign. She also set one match record during her career as she recorded 11 blocks as a senior, which is tied for the most in a three-set match in school history.
“As a middle (blocker), it is sometimes easier to have a higher hitting percentage, but to still hold those records, I kind of surprised nobody has beaten it,” Pruden said. “We will just keep it rolling I guess.”
Pruden credited her setters, especially playing three years with Lori Sargent. She explained that hitters can’t do well without a good set. Chelsi Neves was the setter her senior year.
“Your hitting depends so much on the connection with the setter,” Pruden said. “I was nervous changing setters for my senior year, but we developed a connection. It’s fun to still hold those records especially with how talented the team has been.”
Like other inductees, Pruden was a bit surprised when the call came to inform her of the Hall of Fame.
“I had a message to call Jerry Bovee and thought it was for a fundraiser or something,” Pruden said. “It turns out it was not. I was super excited. You always kind of hope something like this will happen.”
When asked about Title IX, Pruden had an interesting perspective. She got her opportunity to play on scholarship during the 25th anniversary and is now being inducted into the Hall of Fame on the 50th.
“It’s very exciting to be inducted on this anniversary,” Pruden said. “... I’m so grateful for the opportunity I had because of Title IX. I learned so much during those four years playing volleyball.”
Pruden calls Cache Valley home now, residing in Hyrum with her husband David and their five children. She has coached high school volleyball and is a teacher at Nibley Elementary. So, keeping with the Aggies is part of her life, but is a little more difficult now as her daughter plays high school volleyball.
Her family, parents, two brothers, in-laws and several teammates are planning on being in Logan for the induction.
CHRISTINE THOMSEN
As a junior in 2012, Thomsen was one of the hardest batters to strike out in the nation. She earned second-team All-American accolades that year after the standout slugger posted a 0.13 strikeout rate per game.
Thomsen played two seasons at USU after having given up on softball.
“I was working on my cosmetology license for a year after completing two years of ball at the Division I level when I got a call from the Utah State coach at the time,” Thomsen said. “She gave me a week to be there and a spot to work for. That’s what I did.”
It certainly worked out for both sides as Thomsen was named first-team all-Western Athletic Conference in both of her years with the Aggies. She also earned academic all-conference honors as a senior and was a two-time WAC Player of the Week. Thomsen still holds the program record with a .431 career batting average and ranks fourth all-time with a .585 slugging percentage.
“My favorite memory at Utah State was really just making connections every day with my teammates, whether it was early morning workouts, hiking in the canyons, going to Raspberry days at Bear Lake, rodeos, football games, Aggie ice cream, traveling to our games — one series we even had to take the Aggie shuttle across the state cause the charter bus was having issues.”
During her two years at USU, she hit .425 as a senior and .418 as a junior, marks that still rank second and third, respectively, in school history. She also posted 66 hits, including 14 doubles, and 97 total bases as a junior, marks that still rank tied for third, tied for sixth and ninth in school history, respectively.
Despite a stellar two-year Aggie career, Thomsen was not expecting a phone call from Bovee, who informed her she was chosen for the Hall of Fame.
“When I first received the phone call from Mr. Jerry Bovee, I was making macaroni and cheese for my kids,” Thomsen said. “My first thought was, ‘I thought I sent my donation check to athletics.’ Then when Bovee congratulated me on such an honor, I was speechless. After I got off the phone with him, I just began to cry. You work so hard your whole life for something you love, and with the minimal recognition that women have gotten in sports, it is an absolute honor to be apart of something that is so much bigger than me.”
Asked about Title IX, Thomsen is grateful for it.
“Title IX has made incredible strides for women’s sports, but I think it’s up to everyone else that is out there watching and supporting to really bring more change for our athletes,” Thomsen said. “Now college athletes can receive endorsements, but still our salaries have never matched a top male athlete. I have two daughters and by the time their opportunities are here, I want to see female athletes with professional careers that truly match the level of their male counterparts. I wouldn’t even be honored in this Hall of Fame without Title IX, so I am over the moon for what it has given me.”
The 33-year-old Thomsen is currently living where she grew up in Fresno, California, is married to Doug Morehead and raising three children. She earned her credential as an educational specialist, working with special education and has also spent a few years coaching high school softball.
Keeping in touch with how the current Aggies are doing and her former teammates is a big part of her life.
“This place does something to you, it’s not just any community, it’s a family that runs deep in your blood,” Thomsen said. “ We (teammates) were in each others weddings, watch our kids being raised, still call each other when we need support. Being an Aggie is bigger than just going to school or being an athlete, it is a culture that is unmatched with greatness, love, passion and growth.”
Her husband, children, parents, a sister and her family and a fifth grade teacher she had are all coming to the event.
