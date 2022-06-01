A third national championship in program history was not to be for Utah State’s club baseball team.
Cal Poly took the lead for good in the bottom of the third, held off an Aggie surge and then pulled away for a 13-6 victory over USU on Day 5 of the National Club Baseball Association World Series, which is being contested at Dolny Stadium in Greenwood, South Carolina.
It was a must-win game for the third-seeded Aggies, who were 2-1 at the double elimination tournament heading into Tuesday’s showdown with the Mustangs, who improved to 3-0 at the World Series. Fifth-seeded Cal Poly will now face No. 2 Florida State in Thursday’s championship game, which is scheduled for 5 p.m.
Had USU defeated Cal Poly on Tuesday, the two teams would have squared off again Wednesday. Unfortunately for the Aggies, that didn’t happen, but it was still a very successful spring for the men in blue and white as they tied for third place in the eight-team tourney and won 17 straight games from March 26 to May 27.
USU (22-5) got off to an encouraging start Tuesday as it took a 3-1 lead into the third inning. Braden Rawlin and Brayden Howard came through with run-scoring singles in the first two frames for the Northern Pacific Region champions.
Both pitching staffs struggled to find the strike zone throughout the contest, but the Mustangs ultimately hit the ball better than the Aggies. Cal Poly racked up 12 base knocks, which was twice as many as the USU. The Aggies walked 11 times and were plunked on two other occasions, while the Mustangs drew nine bases on balls and were plunked four times.
Cal Poly took a seemingly comfortable 9-3 advantage into the seventh inning, but USU didn’t go down without a fight. The Aggies walked twice with the bases loaded in top of the seventh to pare their deficit to 9-5. One of those walks was by Green Canyon High School product Tanner Watson. USU had the bases loaded with only one out, but Cal Poly’s pitcher got a strikeout and a fly out to get out of the jam.
USU pulled to within 9-6 in the visitors’ half of the eighth — all games at this tournament are nine innings long — on a single by Dallin Clements, scoring Phil Zahn. Indeed, the Aggies had some momentum, but the Southern Pacific Region champs wrestled it back in the home half of the eighth. Cal Poly plated four runs — two on Nate Petke’s second triple of the contest — to essentially slam the door.
Rawlin and Dallin Earl each contributed with two hits for the Aggies, who got one RBI from six different players. Rawlin also finished with one run, one RBI and one walk, while Earl scored once, drove in a run and walked twice.
Utah State used five different pitchers in the game. Box Elder product Payton Smoot didn’t give up any hits in his two innings on the mound for the Aggies, who defeated No. 6 Michigan twice in this tourney — by scorelines of 5-4 and 15-7 — and lost to Florida State, 9-4.
This was USU’s best season since it reigned supreme at the World Series in 2014. The Aggies, who stranded 13 base runners Tuesday, were also triumphant at this tournament in 2012.