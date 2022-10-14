There is only one way the Aggies can go when it comes to women’s basketball.
That is if you go off preseason predictions. The Mountain West Conference released its preseason poll earlier this week and Utah State was tabbed to finish last. That’s right No. 11.
“We all knew we were going to get picked 11th,” said Aggie head coach Kayla Ard during the MW virtual media days. “We love it. We are excited about it. The team is excited about it. The staff is excited about it. That’s exactly where we wanted to be picked. We are a group that all have something to prove together. So, we are excited to get rolling and see what we can do.”
UNLV was almost a unanimous selection to win the league. Coaches and “select” media participated in the poll. There were 28 votes cast, and the Rebels picked up 26 first-place votes. New Mexico, who was tabbed second, received the other two first-place votes.
UNLV returns four starters from a team that won the MW regular season title and also captured the conference tournament championship.
The rest of the preseason poll included Colorado State in third, followed by Wyoming, San Diego State, Nevada, Boise State, Air Force, Fresno State, San Jose State and USU. The Spartans and Aggies were close at the bottom with 67 and 61 points, respectively.
“Things are going great and looking forward to a new season,” Ard said. “... The Mountain West Conference is tough, but we are looking forward to it. We have a group that is going to play hard and battle.”
The Aggies went 11-19 overall last year and finished ninth in the league standings with a 5-13 record. This will be the third season for Ard at the USU helm, and she having her team work more on defense.
“We are working a lot on defense,” Ard said. “We haven’t been very good defensively, so we’ve made that a focus. I didn’t think I would do that as a head coach, but once you go through the Mountain West for two years, you realize we need to defend. We are working a lot on defense.”
The Aggies return just two players from last year’s squad in guards Kinley Falslev-Wickizer and Olivia Wikstrom.
“Kinley has been here since I got here, love her,” Ard said. “She has been a captain and is again this year. I’m really happy to have her. ... Liv has grown so much in her game. We are excited to have her back. She is a good defender and a huge energy player for us.”
The Aggies will basically be a new team with just two athletes returning. Plus, Ard’s coaching staff is also all new. The head coach has been pleasantly surprised with the talent she was able to bring in.
“We are working on chemistry,” Ard said. “We have a lot of new faces on the staff and the team. We have had team bonding and trying to have some fun. We have a group with a lot of energy, so we are excited.
“... We just want to keep going in a positive direction. I think we have done that since we go here and want to keep doing that.”
Ard said she has a unique bond with this group of athletes. She also likes how they have a chip on their shoulders and are going to relish being the underdog.
“We have a chance to be really good this year because of the talent,” Ard said.
The Aggie women play an exhibition game at the Dee Glen Smith Spectrum on Oct. 28, hosting Fort Lewis College. USU opens the season on Nov. 7, facing College of Idaho in the Spectrum.
AGGIE MEN
It’s been a week since the USU men’s basketball team held its annual Blue-White scrimmage in the Spectrum. Fans were able to get their first glimpse of the 2022-23 team last Friday night.
“We’re ready to be back out here,” Aggie head coach Ryan Odom said following the scrimmage. “We’re blessed to be able to coach and play in this great arena in front of our great fans. It was fun to see the guys going up and down even though we switched teams after each quarter. There was definitely some positive play out there and stuff that we can build upon.”
The Aggies played four quarter games of Blue vs. White, with every player suiting up for both squads throughout the night.
Five athletes finished the night in double figures as junior guard Max Shulga had 18 points, sixth-year senior forward Dan Akin had 16, junior guard Steven Ashworth had 16, sophomore forward Zee Hamoda had 15 and senior guard Sean Bairstow had 10. A trio of Aggies finished with nine points in freshman Mason Falslev, senior RJ Eytle-Rock and sophomore Isaac Johnson.
Shulga also led the team in both assists and steals with five and three, respectively, while Hamoda had a team-best three blocks. USU was led on the glass by junior center Szymon Zapala with eight boards.
Following the scrimmage, Odom and the four captains — Ashworth, Baistow, senior guard Rylan Jones and graduate forward Taylor Funk — addressed the crowd. USU then wrapped up the night with an autograph session.
“It felt like the atmosphere is back,” Ashworth said. “It’s good to be back in the Spectrum. We’ve been practicing in here for a few months, but to have some fans and officials, it was a lot of fun. We appreciate everybody that came out and we’re really looking forward to Nov. 7.”
The Aggies will open the season on Nov. 7, when Utah Valley visits the Spectrum. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m.
