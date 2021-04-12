While the Utah State men’s basketball team has a head coach now, it is still a mystery as to who will be playing for him.
Well, not totally, as Justin Bean and Brock Miller have made it known they are not going anywhere. They are Aggies and plan to be so next season under first-year head coach Ryan Odom.
Who will join those two returning starters is up in the air right now. Neemias Queta declared for the NBA draft and has said he will be hiring an agent. Once an athlete does that, they can not return to school.
Freshman guard Rollie Worster has not said anything publicly, but several sources have confirmed his name is in the transfer portal. Access to the transfer portal is limited and members of the media are not allowed.
Then, on Monday fellow starting guard Marco Anthony posted on Twitter that he was entering the portal.
“Aggie Nation, I am forever grateful for you all for welcoming me to the great city of Logan with open arms as I was yet to showcase what I could truly do at the collegiate level,” Anthony tweeted. “The relationships created with the supporters of the program as well as the memories that have been made within the basketball family will never be forgotten nor shall it ever seem as if it taken for granted. I feel that it is in my best interest to re-open my recruiting as a grad transfer to find the best situation for me and my future. Thank you all for everything.”
Anthony transferred to USU from Virginia, sat out the 2019-20 season and became a starter this past year. He started all 28 games he was available for and finished third on the team in scoring with 10.0 points a game. The junior also averaged 4.8 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 0.9 steals a game. Anthony blocked 12 shots and made 21 3-point shots. He attempted the second-most free throws on the team with 91.
Worster missed three games with a lower leg injury, but started 25 of the 26 games he played in for the Aggies as a true freshman. He was fourth on the team in scoring with 9.1 points per game. He led the team in assists with 3.5 an outing, while also grabbing 3.8 rebounds and coming up with 0.9 steals a game. Worster just missed a triple-double in a game at UNLV.
Alphonso Anderson, the Mountain West Sixth Man of the Year, was the first to enter the transfer portal at the conclusion of the season. He left before head coach Craig Smith did. The senior, who along with all other athletes was granted an extra season because of COVID-19, is looking for a place where he can start. He played in all 29 games this past season, starting four when the Aggies were dealing with injuries.
Fellow senior Kuba Karwowski has also entered the transfer portal. The 7-foot-2 center only saw action in four games this past season. He started in seven as a junior.
Freshman guard Max Shulga saw more time toward the end of the season and actually got in 23 games this year. He entered the transfer portal, but has since withdrawn his name. However, Shulga is not listed on the roster on the USU website. But not much should be read into that as Worster and Anthony are both still listed.