After qualifying for the 2022 National Club Baseball Association (NCBA) World Series, the Aggies could use some help.
The Utah State program does not get much financial support from the school since it is a club sport. Members of the team pay most of their own way, but that hasn’t slowed them down in being very competitive.
In fact, the Aggies punched their ticket to the NCBA World Series by winning the NoPac Regional Tournament this past weekend in Oregon. USU beat Oregon (4-3), Montana State (14-4) and then Oregon again in the championship game, 5-3. The Aggies will take a 19-game winning streak to the World Series, which is being held in Greenwood, South Carolina, from May 27 through June 2.
There are eight regional champions that will be competing. USU head coach Jake Anderson listed the other schools USU will be competing against as Michigan, LSU, Nebraska, East Carolina, Penn State, Florida State and Cal Poly.
The Aggies will face Michigan in the first round on May 27. USU is currently ranked No. 3 and take a 23-3 record into the World Series.
Anderson explained that it will cost the team at least $30,000 and perhaps even as much as $40,000 this year with price of flights increasing recently.
“We are hoping to give the members of this 2022 team the same experience as the previous World Series Aggies have had,” Anderson said. “We would like to avoid making the players pay additional dues at all costs as they have already had to give a substantial amount to be on the team this season. So, we are looking to reach out to the Aggies baseball community for financial support as many of you have benefited from this team in the past and have had many memories created by achieving this dream of playing in the NCBA World Series.
“We are lucky to have the help of some great individuals at the university who are helping to organize some fundraising campaigns for us utilizing the Universities “AggieFunded” resources, which is similar to GoFundMe, but all of the proceeds go directly into our baseball club account so we are seeing 100 percent of your donation using an easily accessible URL and great interface for the utmost convenience.”