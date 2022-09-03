A pair of Utah State alumni stole the show Saturday at the annual Sagebrush Invitational hosted by the Aggies.
The first meet of the 2022 cross country season for USU is usually a small affair with a few teams, unattached runners and this year some alumni joined the fun. The Aggies did sweep the team titles, but individually, it was former USU runners out in front.
Tori Parkinson easily won the women’s 5K race on the Steve & Dona Reeder Cross Country Course. The Cache Valley native who now lives in Draper ran at Mountain Crest High School and for USU. She covered the course in 17 minutes, 47 seconds. Parkinson, who won the Deseret News Half Marathon in late July is gearing up for the Chicago Marathon next month.
“Any chance I get to run with my old team and run on this course is fun,” Parkinson said. “I had such a good time here that it’s fun to come back and relive it a little bit.”
Her approach Saturday was to have fun with teammates and “run strong” in the meet.
“I wanted to see what kind of speed I still have in me on the shorter distances,” Parkinson said. “... I have some really good memories at Utah State and I guess I can now add another good memory to the book.”
In the men’s race, former Aggie All-American and now volunteer assistant coach Dillon Maggard set the pace for most of the race, then put the hammer down and pulled away to the victory in the 7K, crossing in 21:03. He is getting ready for the Road 10K Championships in two weeks in Long Island, New York, and has a half marathon coming up in the state of Washington.
“I just wanted to have fun and get the win and compete with the guys I raced with in college,” Maggard said. “They (Aggie coaches) wanted me to run 4:55 (pace) through the first three miles and then build for the finish. I tried to keep it controlled there and everyone together at the beginning. I think I did that.”
USU easily won both competitions as the College of Idaho and Westminster were the other teams competing as no score was kept for the alumni. Maggard was hoping to rally former teammates in beating the current team, but the Aggies had runners finish second through sixth, missing a perfect score on the men’s side by one place. That was thanks to Maggard taking first.
“We wanted a good showing from the alumni against the current team, but we ended up missing some, so we didn’t have a good shot to get the win,” Maggard said. “But it was a good time. … I’m stoked to be in Logan and continue to learn from my college coach.”
Bridger Altice was the top current Aggie in the men’s race, crossing the finish line in 21:09. USU held out its top four runners, giving others a chance at proving themselves in the early-season race.
“I thought that the team looked really well,” said Aggie senior team captain Mark Crandall, who did not race. “I think this is a really good meet to assess how the summer training has been and it was really great to see that the guys have been putting in work. I think we’ve got a lot of good things coming as far as the team goes. … I was really happy with how a lot of the guys ran today. I think that we have a lot of good team chemistry and I think we’ll just keep getting better as the season goes along.”
The Aggie men took first place with a total of 20 points. The College of Idaho claimed second place (108) while Westminster finished in third (161).
“I thought we ran really well,” USU head coach Artie Gulden said. “I think both teams overall should be really proud of themselves in terms of how they ran. I am and I’m happy where we’re at. We had four or five from each team work out early this morning so we didn’t have them race. I think we’ll be in a very good position once we get our whole team racing later this month.
“... Dillon Maggard was perfect in setting up the men’s race. He had a reasonable pace and just did a great job.”
The Aggie women were led by Bailey Brinkerhoff, who finished in 18:08. USU had runners finish in second, third, fourth, seventh and eighth to earn team points.
“I thought it went really well,” Brinkerhoff said. “We were supposed to stay together as a team, as a pack and help each other. We did that, so that was good.”
While Maggard kept a pace, working with the current Aggies in the men’s race, Parkinson was not asked to do that in the women’s race. With aspirations of making the Olympic Trials, Parkinson ran her own race.
“The ladies went out a little harder,” Gulden said, “about 15 to 20 seconds faster than we anticipated or that we hoped they would. But overall, they were disciplined even though the pace was fast. They found each other in the second and third miles and still ran very well. … Tori (Parkinson) just ran great. I wish we could get her some more eligibility. She wasn’t involved with any planning. She just went out and crushed everyone.”
The Aggie women placed first as a team with a total of 24 points, finishing ahead of College of Idaho (76) and Westminster (100).
“I think it will be a really good season,” Brinkerhoff said. “This is the first race and we still have a lot to build on, but I think that the season will go really well this year.”
Former Ridgeline star Eric Nelson ran unattached, finishing in seventh in the men’s race in 21:46. Nelson, who won the Freedom Run and set a course record in July and then later in the month won the Deseret News Half Marathon, is trying to earn a spot on the Aggie team.
The Aggies now have several weeks to prepare for their next meet when they travel to Pocatello, Idaho, to compete in the Idaho State Invitational on Sept. 23.