Editor’s note: This is the first of a nine-part series profiling USU’s football team position by position.
The 2022 college football season was an up-and-down one for Utah State on both sides of the ball, but the Aggies were rock solid on special teams and, quite frankly, have been for quite some time.
Make no mistake, though, USU special teams coordinator Nick Paremski wasn’t completely satisfied with what he saw a year ago. You see, Paremski, who is entering his 20th season as a collegiate coach, is always aiming for excellence in that aspect of the game.
"We want to be the best in the country,” Paremski proclaimed when asked about his positional goals. “Last year, depending on the rating, however you want to look at it, I think we were anywhere from 10th to 16th in the country. And there's really good special teams (units) in the Mountain West. I think there were three units that were in the top 15 in the country, so we've got our work cut out for us every day. Iowa was No. 1 in the country last year, so we're definitely going to see what it's going to look like the first week. But that's our goal. I mean, that's my goal, that's the kids' goal, that's what we instill in them. I tell them all of the time, 'we don't do anything to be 10th best.' That's just not who I am."
Finishing first among the 133 FBS programs in any positive metric or statistical category is indeed a lofty objective, although the Aggies have some key pieces in place for continued excellence on special teams. For starters, standout punter Stephen Kotsanlee is back for his fourth season in Logan, plus the Aggies have one of the most explosive kickoff returners — and playmakers in general — in the Mountain West in Terrell Vaughn.
Kotsanlee garnered honorable mention all-conference honors as a true freshman at the conclusion of the COVID-19 shortened campaign of 2020, and has increased his punting average in every season since. And yet, the native of Melbourne, Australia, didn’t receive any all-league accolades as a sophomore or junior. No. 63 finished fourth in the Mountain West in punting average (43.23) a year ago and tied for second in the conference with 21 punts of 50 or more yards. USU ranked third in the MW in net punting (38.85) last fall.
"Yeah, probably,” Paremski said when asked if Kotsanlee is underappreciated. “I mean, he's been really good for us, obviously. A lot of specialists are underappreciated. Stephen's underappreciated, Jacob Garcia's probably the most underappreciated kid on the team, with how consistent he is. But I don't think that motivates Stephen, so I don't think it matters to him one way or another as long as he knows he's helping the team win. But obviously, you'd like to see him get some accolades because he is a big part of what we do, helping the team win, but I don't think that motivates him either way.”
Paremski is counting on Kotsanlee and Garcia, who is entering his third season as the starting long snapper, to be the leaders of USU’s special teams units in ’23. Garcia was rated as the third-best long snapper nationally as a high school senior in 2019 and has certainly proven his worth at Utah State.
"If there is an all-conference long snapper, in my opinion, he's it,” Paremski said. “He's one of the best we've ever had, the best I've ever had, the best I've ever been around. (He's) a great leader, comes to the camps during the summer and helps work with the long snappers that show up. And he's just a great all-around guy. It's like they say, you always take them for granted until there's a bad snap and then everyone wants to point the finger, but that guy doesn't have very many bad snaps. ... We're very blessed to have him on our team."
Garcia’s primary backup is true freshman Alex McDougall, while Kostanlee, the team’s first-string holder, will be backed up by Farmington High product Ryan Marks. Marks, the backup holder, redshirted as a freshman a year ago.
Vaughn made his presence felt as a kickoff returner in last year’s loss to Weber State as he brought one back 100 yards to the house in the first quarter. No. 0 ranked second in the Mountain West in total kickoff return yardage with 502 a year ago, plus was third in average at 26.47. Vaughn had a kickoff return for a TD as a sophomore at Ventura College.
"We're excited, obviously, to have Terrell back,” Paremski said. “You know, the guy makes plays. That's not coaching. You put the ball in his hands and good things happen, so great kid, a guy that does everything right, love to see those (kind of) guys have success. We did return one (kickoff last season). Should have probably returned three ... so we're hoping to do a little bit better there. And then we got to get some punt returns in the end zone. I mean, that's our goal there. Micah is very electric with the ball in his hands. We obviously saw it firsthand when he was at Air Force, he had a great game against us, and we were excited to get him here. So, we're hoping he can do some things with the ball in his hands when he's out there on punt return."
The Micah Paremski is referring to is former Air Force playmaker Micah Davis, who spent the ’22 season at national junior college champion Iowa Western. Davis averaged 20.8 yards on 11 kickoff returns for the Reivers. No. 4 returned punts and kickoffs in high school and has the inside track to be USU’s starting punt returner and starting kickoff returner alongside Vaughn.
Running back Robert Briggs Jr. and wide receiver Jalen Royals might also return some kickoffs for the Aggies in ’23, Paremski said. Davis is in a tight battle with incumbent Cooper Jones for the No. 1 punt returning spot. Jones were very dependable last season as he ranked first in the MW with 20 punt returns and was third in punt return yardage with 131. More importantly, Jones didn’t fumble any punts.
The Aggies averaged 8.9 yards a punt return last season, which was good enough for third in the conference.
Not only did the Aggies fare well in the punt and kickoff return department a year ago, they also did a superb job in coverage, plus all-conference safety Ike Larsen blocked three punts, which was a single-season record, and gunner Jamie Nance pounced on a trio of muffed punts — against Wyoming, New Mexico and Hawaii.
Larsen is back this season, but Nance is not, inasmuch as he entered the transfer portal.
"You know, Jamie's hard to replace on special teams,” Paremski said. “He was probably underappreciated, really, because every time he went out there he was going to empty the tank and give us everything he had. And obviously, he could run. He was really, really fast. You know, Alabama couldn't run with the kid. … We use him as an example every day in special teams just about the effort that it takes to be successful and embracing your role, whatever it is, so we're going to miss him, but we've got some guys that will step up."
Those players Paremski is banking on to make a difference at the gunner position are Stanford graduate transfer receiver Colby Bowman and cornerback JD Drews. Both athletes were track & field standouts in high school.
Thanks to guys like Nance and Kotsanlee, opponents only averaged 6.17 yards on 17 punt returns last season. The Aggies also limited the opposition to an average of 19.69 yards per kickoff return during the ’22 campaign.
Kotsanlee did have one of his punts blocked last season, plus he needed to deftly side step an opposing player to prevent another one from being blocked. Better protection will definitely be a point of emphasis in ’23.
Arguably the biggest question mark for USU on special teams heading into the season is who will handle the PAT and field goal kicking duties. Gone is Connor Coles, who was successful on 32 of his 46 field goal attempts during his final two seasons as an Aggie.
Junior Elliott Nimrod and junior college transfer William Testa are battling it out to replace Coles. Nimrod handled the kickoff duties the previous two seasons and will once again in ’23. Nimrod, an Arkansas State transfer, has the stronger leg of the two, although both struggled during the field goal portion of the second scrimmage of fall camp.
Nevertheless, Paremski is confident both athletes are capable of being a dependable replacement for Coles.
"I think they'll get it done,” he said. “Obviously, Elliott's leg strength has never been the issue. It's been just accuracy and he's gotten a lot more accurate. So, we're charting them throughout fall camp and whoever has the best fall camp is going to be the guy that goes out on (game) one and kicks."
