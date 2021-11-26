What was already a good day for Utah State’s football program turned into a memorable one, thanks to San Diego State.
The Aggies traveled to the Land of Enchantment and took care of business with a 35-10 victory over a short-handed New Mexico squad on Friday in front of an announced crowd of 11,046 at University Stadium. The win gave USU at least a share of the Mountain West’s Mountain Division title.
The Aggies needed some help to punch their ticket to next Saturday’s Mountain West championship game, and they received it from the Aztecs. San Diego State stormed back from a 16-13 deficit and beat visiting Boise State, 27-16, about an hour before USU’s game ended. Air Force can share the divisional title with USU with a victory over UNLV later in the day, but the Aggies would win the tiebreaker based on their head-to-head triumph over the Falcons.
It was also a much-needed win for the Aztecs as Fresno State much have represented the West Division next week had they not prevailed. SDSU (11-1, 7-1) will now host USU (9-3, 6-2) in the championship game, will be be contested at 1 p.m. at the Aztecs' temporary home field in Carson, California.
Any chance of a divisional title for USU would have been dashed had it lost to New Mexico (3-9, 1-7). The Aggies didn’t suffer a letdown, though, as they jumped out to a 28-0 halftime lead and outgained the Lobos by 218 yards in the opening half (281-63).
USU quarterback Logan Bonner was outstanding during the first two quarters as he completed 12 of 16 passes for 242 yards and four touchdowns. All of Bonner’s TD tosses during the first 30 minutes of action were well-placed deep balls. The first one was a 27-yarder to Derek Wright, followed by a 39-yarder to Jordan Nathan, a 36-yarder to Brandon Bowling and a 76-yarder to Wright. The final three scoring passes took place in the second quarter.
Nathan, who is in his sixth season at USU, burned his defender on a nice double move, for his first touchdown of the 2021 campaign. Bowling snared his TD despite being well covered, and Wright’s second score was an absolute dime by Bonner — as was his first catch to paydirt. It was Wright’s team-leading 10th touchdown reception of the season.
Deven Thompkins didn’t catch a touchdown for the Aggies, but he surged past Kevin Curtis and into first place in the USU record books for most receiving yards in a season. Thompkins finished with 35 yards on five receptions and now has 1,543 yards on the season. Curtis racked up 1,531 yards through the air 20 years ago.
Bonner ended up throwing a 10-yard scoring strike to Justin McGriff — to high-pointed the ball nicely — on a third-and-goal play with 5:57 remaining in the third quarter to match USU’s single-game touchdown record with five. The Arkansas State transfer also pulled into a tie with Jordan Love (2018) for most the most TD passes in a single season in program history with 32.
Bonner ended up exiting the game after taking a hit while falling on a fumble on the final play of the third quarter. No. 1 finished with 306 yards on 16 of 23 passing. Andrew Peasley quarterbacked the Aggies in the final quarter.
The Aggies were also up to the challenge defensively six days after struggling mightily in a 44-17 loss at Maverik Stadium to Wyoming. The Cowboys racked up 604 yards in that game. However, a reeling New Mexico offense was only able to manage 63 first-half yards on 37 plays (1.7 yards per play).
The Lobos were forced to turn to former student manager Bryson Carroll at the quarterback position after suffering a handful of injuries at that position. Carroll played last week against Boise State — his first action in a game since he was a running back for New Mexico during the 2019 campaign. This is the third straight season four Lobos have started at least one game at the QB spot.
New Mexico entered the contest ranked dead last out of 130 FBS teams in total offense (238.0 yards per game). The Lobos finished with 186 yards on 67 plays in their final game of the season.
New Mexico moved the ball on the ground pretty well at times, but was ultimately undone by six fumbles. The Lobos lost two of them. USU safety Hunter Reynolds recovered the first one and defensive end Nick Heninger the second when the Lobos muffed an Aggie punt. Heninger also blew up the play that resulted in Reynolds’ fumble recovery in the second quarter.
To their credit, the Lobos finished strong as they converted on a 41-yard field goal with 1:04 remaining in the third quarter and found paydirt on a 12-yard pass from Carroll to a wide open Kyle Jarvis with 4:18 left in the fourth. It was Carroll’s first career touchdown pass.
Peasley was a bit shaken pass on an explosive 40-yard run up the middle late in the fourth quarter. Cooper Legas finished the game at signal caller and took his first snaps as an Aggie.
USU finished with 440 yards of total yards — 318 through the air.
Justin Rice and Heninger led the way defensively for the Aggie with 10 tackles apiece. Heninger had three tackles for a loss for USU, which racked up 12 TFLs.
———
This story will be updated later