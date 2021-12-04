CARSON, Calif. --- They needed some help to reach their desired destination, but the Aggies left no doubt they belonged in their biggest game in recent memory.
Logan Bonner threw for 318 yards and four touchdowns --- to three different targets --- and Utah State played lights out on defense, plus blocked a pair of punts, on its way to a stunning 46-13 shellacking of No. 19 San Diego State in the Mountain West championship game on Saturday afternoon at Dignity Heath Sports Park.
In the process, the Aggies captured their first-ever Mountain West title and their 13th conference championship in program history. Additionally, USU won 10 games in a season for only the fourth time in its 124-year history. With the victory, the Aggies have punched their ticket to the Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl, where they will square off against an opponent from the Pac-12 Conference on Dec. 18.
The Aggies (10-3) scored at least 14 points in each of the final three quarters to turn a competitive game into a blowout. This is the most points the Aztecs (11-2) have allowed this season and the second-fewest points the Aggies have conceded. SDSU scored its lone touchdown with 6:22 remaining in the fourth quarter.
It took a while for USU's offense to establish itself against a very good SDSU defense, but the Aggies certainly came out with a vengeance on defense. The Aggies only gave up 55 yards on 19 plays in the first quarter and was a big reason why the Aztecs went 3 and out on three of their first four possessions.
SDSU did have success moving the ball once in the quarter, but was unsuccessful on a fourth-and-1 run from the USU 12-yard out. Aggie defensive end Byron Vaughns stuffed Aztec standout running back Greg Bell for a 1-yard loss on the play.
Meanwhile, the Aggies didn't pick up a first down until their four series of the contest, when Brandon Bowling hauled in a lovely 41-yard catch from Bonner. USU only gained 26 yards on its other 15 plays in the opening quarter.
Bowling came through with a big third-down conversion reception later in the drive, but Bonner was sacked a few plays later and Connor Coles came up well short on a 46-yard field goal attempt.
The Mountain Division champions would not be denied on its next possession, though. Arkansas State transfer Reece Jarvis set the stage by partially blocking a Matt Araiza punt. The Aggies took over at their own 47-yard line and pieced together a 10-play, 53-yard march to paydirt.
A 5-yard pass from Bonner to Deven Thompkins on 4th and 1 loomed large, as did Bonner's 12-yard scamper to the SDSU 5-yard line on a third-and-9 play. Bonner then proceeded to find Derek Wright on a well-executed back shoulder throw, and the super senior showcased outstanding footwork on his 5-yard scoring catch. It was Wright's 11th TD reception this fall, tied for the second most in a single season in program history.
The Aztecs advanced the pigskin into Aggie territory on their next series, but USU defensive end Nick Heninger came through with a huge play at the line of scrimmage on a third-and-7 pass. Araiza misfired on a 54-yard field goal wide right one play later.
The Aggies took advantage of the good field position the missed field goal provided as they only needed six plays to double their advantage. Calvin Tyler Jr. gashed SDSU on a 17-yard line up the middle, and the Oregon State transfer plunged into the end zone from 1-yard out one play later to give USU a 14-0 lead with 4:57 remaining in the second quarter.
SDSU quickly marched down the field on its ensuing possession and was six yards away from paydirt. That touchdown would have happened had USU safety Monte McGary not broken up a third-and-goal pass at the very last second in the back of the end zone. The Aztecs settled for a 23-yard field goal by Araiza and trailed 14-3 at the half.
The Aggies received the opening kickoff of the third quarter and only needed two minutes to dent the scoreboard. Bowling got well behind the SDSU secondary and trotted into the end zone for an easy 59-yard catch and run to give the visitors a 21-3 lead.
Any chance of an Aztec comeback was likely vanquished less than two minutes later when Araiza's punt was batted away by Kina Maile and went out of the back of the end zone for a safety. USU safety Ajani Carter had a chance to pounce on the loose ball in the end zone. It's believed to be the first time the Aggies have ever blocked a pair of punts in a game.
SDSU received a glimmer of hope from Bonner's pass went right to safety Patrick McMorris. All of a sudden, the Aztecs had the ball on the Aggie 41-yard line, but they were unable to fully capitalize. A huge deflected pass at the line of scrimmage by Heninger likely saved a touchdown, and SDSU ended up settling for a Araiza field goal, which pared its deficit to 23-6.
The Aztecs then immediately turned the ball over on their next two possessions to extinguish any chance they had at an unlikely epic rally. First, a muffed punt was recovered by Jaden Smith, and then SDSU fumbled on the first play of its ensuing series. USU defensive tackle Marcus Moore fell on the loose ball at the SDSU 20-yard line.
Bowling deftly hauled in a well-placed Bonner pass in the back of the end zone for an 18-yard score to push USU's advantage to 29-6 late in the third quarter.
Coles booted a 20-yard field goal early in the fourth quarter. That was followed by a 9-yard scoring strike from Logan to Justin McGriff, then a play that perhaps best summed up what transpired Saturday. Tyler Jr. busted off a 17-yard run, but fumbled into the end zone. However, Aggie wide receiver was there to pounce on the loose ball for the final dagger of the contest.
The fourth TD pass by Bonner was a new Mountain West title game record. Bowling caught eight passes for a career-high 154 yards.
The Aggies finished with 383 yards of total offense and the second-most passing yards allowed by the Aztecs this season. SDSU racked up 315 total yards, but 137 of them were in garbage time in the fourth quarter. How dominant was USU's defense? SDSU converted on 1 of 14 third downs and 1 of 4 fourth downs.
Linebacker Justin Rice and safety Hunter Reynolds finished with 10 tackles apiece for the Aggies, who got eight tackles from safety Shaq Bond.