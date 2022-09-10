A 22-year streak came to an end for the Aggies, and not in a good way.
Weber State asserted its will on both sides of the ball and rolled to a convincing 35-7 victory over Utah State in a non-conference football game Saturday evening at Maverik Stadium. In the process, the Wildcats became the first FCS team to defeat the Aggies since Idaho State in November of 2000.
Meanwhile, USU will head into its first of two bye weeks this season searching for answers.
"Obviously, it's disappointing," USU head coach Blake Anderson said. "Give credit to (Weber State head coach) Jay (Hill) and his group. We got outcoached and outplayed, it's that simple. They came with a great game plan and executed it. They had us off-balance all night on both sides of the ball. We dropped balls, we had penalties, we made mistakes. We played right into their plan. They did a great job. They earned it, every bit of it. They're celebrating down stairs and they deserve to.
"... All week long we talked about how we have to play our best. Respect the opponent, respect the process, respect the opportunity and play your best. We did not, so it falls on me as a head coach. I have to get them ready, and we weren't. It shows on the field. Weber did a great job. They deserve to celebrate. We have to learn from it, be critical in the open week, find where we can get better because right now we're not a very good football team."
Conversely, it was a memorable evening for the Wildcats, who were 14-1 all-time against the Aggies prior to Saturday's contest. Weber State's other victory over Utah State took place in 1978.
"The players were outstanding and I can't say enough about the coaches and the game plan," Hill said. "Ultimately, it comes down to players making plays and they all did it on both sides of the ball. We ran it when we needed to, we threw it when we needed to and the defense was absolutely outstanding all night."
Simply put, it was a forgettable performance by the Aggies, particularly on the offensive side of the ball as they were outgained by more than 100 yards, 401-283. The hosts only managed 120 yards of total offense in the first half and were abysmal on third downs throughout the evening as they converted on 2 of 15. USU's defense played pretty well at times, but ultimately appeared to run out of gas in the second half as Weber State won the time of possession battle by a significant margin, 35:54 to 24:06.
The Aggies failed to score any points on offense for the second straight game as their lone touchdown was a dynamic 100-yard kickoff return by Terrell Vaughn, who received the kick about five yards into the end zone, with 5:31 remaining in the second quarter.
"It felt great," said Vaughn, who brought back a kickoff for a touchdown last season for Ventura Junior College. "I want to help my team win in any way I can, but it felt great to do that today."
That explosive play gave USU a 7-3 lead and maybe a false sense of security. The Aggies' momentum was short-lived, though, as the Wildcats, ranked 16th and 17th nationally in the two major FCS polls, needed just two plays to cover 79 yards. Ty MacPherson got behind the Aggie secondary and hauled in a well-delivered deep ball from Bronson Barron for 62 yards. Josh Davis then proceeded to give the visitors the lead back for good with a 18-yard scoring scamper up the middle.
A 20-yard field goal by Kyle Thompson --- his second short field goal of the contest --- pushed Weber State's advantage to 13-7 in the final minute of the first quarter. The Aggies had a golden opportunity to take the lead at the end of the opening half and dialed up a good play call on third and goal from the 2-yard line. However, Logan Bonner's roll-out pass to an open Kyle Van Leeuwen was tipped by Weber State's Garrett Beck and intercepted by Maxwell Anderson.
It was an unlucky break for Bonner and the Aggies and it snowballed from there for the senior quarterback. Bonner exited the game in the fourth quarter after completing just 12 of 31 passes for 120 yards and three INTs. Bonner's third interception was returned 33 yards to the house by Desmond Williams in the third quarter, which give the visitors a commanding 28-7 lead.
Cooper Legas was USU's signal caller for the remainder of the final quarter and was promptly picked off on his first pass of the game. The junior threw for 37 yards in garbage time on 4 of 9 attempts.
There were some boos Anderson felt were directed at Bonner from the home crowd in the second half and the head coach fiercely defended his starting QB during the post-game press conference.
"I don't know if people are going to want to hear this, but that's the same quarterback that won a Mountain West Conference championship last year --- the first one ever at this university," Anderson said. "(He was) coming off a knee injury in less than nine months and he's not the only person making mistakes, so it's really easy to sit in the stands and boo, and I want nothing better than for Cooper Legas to have a great career here when his time has come. But he had an opportunity to win that job in the offseason and he did not. And he's a great No. 2 and he's going to be a really good No. 1, but right now Logan Bonner's the starting quarterback and he deserves that opportunity, and he also deserves respect. And I don't know how to say that any nicer and a lot of our fan base showed (their) true colors today, and it was embarrassing.
"They can be mad at me. I mean, hey, we didn't get it done, we didn't win, but there's plenty of blame on that sideline to go around --- not just one guy. And he did help us win a conference title last year and ain't been that long ago. I wish people would remember that and pull for him, not against him."
Despite never establishing any rhythm offensively, the Aggies were still within striking distance of the Wildcats for nearly three quarters. That changed late in the third quarter when Weber State converted on 6 for 6 third downs and punctuated a monumental 18-play, 86-yard drive --- one that took nearly 10 minutes off the clock --- with a 9-yard scoring pass to MacPherson. The Wildcats tacked on a two-point conversion run to extend their advantage to 21-7.
That already seemed like an insurmountable deficit for the Aggies and it only got worse on Bonner's aforementioned pick-six just two offensive plays after MacPherson's TD. MacPherson provided the final exclamation point for Weber State with a 18-yard scoring reception at the 6:42 mark of the fourth quarter.
Red zone efficiency loomed large Saturday as the Aggies failed to score on any of their three forays inside Weber State's 20-yard line. Conversely, the Wildcats were successful on all five of their trips inside the red zone, highlighted by a trio of touchdowns.
It was a balanced offensive attack for Weber State, which racked up 202 yards through the air and 199 on the ground. Davis finished with 94 yards rushing for the Wildcats, followed by Damon Bankston with 53. Jacob Sharp and MacPherson teamed up for 176 yards on seven receptions for the visitors.
Meanwhile, the Aggies consistently got behind the sticks, which led to their struggles on third downs.
"They out-executed us," Anderson asserted. "If you're going to play against a team that's going to play that kind of aggressive style (of man coverage) than you've got to win one-on-one situations, and we just didn't do it effectively. We struggled to protect (Bonner) at times and we couldn't run the ball well enough to get them out of (their style of play). We didn't run the ball well enough to get them out of it, we didn't hurt them enough out in space to get them out of that mentality they played with from the beginning of the game to the end."
Calvin Tyler Jr. rushed for 64 yards for the Aggies, but was limited to just 44 yards on his final 17 carries after busting off a 20-yarder on the game's first play from scrimmage. USU averaged 3.6 yards on its 35 rushing attempts. Vaughn caught a team-high four passes for the Aggies, who got a team-high 42 receiving yards from Justin McGriff.
Safety Hunter Reynolds, cornerback Michael Anyanwu and defensive tackle Phillip Paea intercepted passes for the Aggies. Defensive end Byron Vaughns completely blew up a third-down play that resulted in Paea's pick.
Reynolds finished with 10 tackles, which was one behind linebacker AJ Vongphachanh for the team lead. Fellow linebacker MJ Tafisi also contributed with 10 tackles, including 2.0 for a loss, for USU, which was missing injured starting defensive tackle Hale Motu'apuaka. Additionally, Poukesi Vakauta, another starter in the defensive trenches, exited the game pretty early on.
The Aggies will now turn their attention to their Mountain West opener against UNLV on Saturday, Sept. 24, at Maverik Stadium.
"We have a bye week coming up, so we're just going to self-evaluate, look at the film and see what we need to do better in terms of players," Reynolds said. "I know the coaches are going to handle what they need to handle. They are a great coaching staff. Coach (Ephraim) Banda last year made great adjustments down the stretch. We're just going to watch the film, be very critical of ourselves, be honest, be accountable and look to fix any problems."
USU NOTES
* This is the second time in three games the Aggies have forced three turnovers.
* Captaining the Aggies for their second home game of the season were Van Leeuwen, Anyanwu, Tafisi, offensive tackle Alfred Edwards and safety Ike Larsen.
* This is the second time USU has lost back-to-back games with Anderson at the helm of the program.
* USU punter Stephen Kotsanlee averaged 45.7 yards on his seven punts and had three travel more than 50 yards. Five of those punts were downed inside the Weber State 20-yard line.