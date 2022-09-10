Weber St Utah St Football 12

Weber State safety Desmond Williams (0) returns an interception 33 yards for a touchdown against Utah State on Saturday in Logan.

 Eli Lucero/Herald Journal

A 22-year streak came to an end for the Aggies, and not in a good way.

Weber State asserted its will on both sides of the ball and rolled to a convincing 35-7 victory over Utah State in a non-conference football game Saturday evening at Maverik Stadium. In the process, the Wildcats became the first FCS team to defeat the Aggies since Idaho State in November of 2000.

Jason Turner is a sports reporter for The Herald Journal. He can be reached at jturner@hjnews.com or 435-792-7237.

