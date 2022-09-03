There was no double-digit comeback this time.
In fact, there were no points scored at all by Utah State, something that hasn’t happened since 2007.
The Aggies fell behind early to No. 1 Alabama Saturday evening at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa and could never recover. The Crimson Tide rolled to a 55-0 victory in front of 98,321 fans, scoring on their first nine possessions.
“I told the team that I love them and I’m proud of how hard they played and I wish this was not an environment that our team had to be in,” USU head coach Blake Anderson said. “It is what it is. I didn’t think we would physically match up very well, and we didn’t. … We need to put this one where it belongs. Don’t let this one linger. Learn from it and move on.”
It may have been the season opener for the top-ranked Tide, but it didn’t seem that way. Alabama did have to settle for a field goal on its first possession, but then put up four straight touchdowns before another field goal. The hosts scored on all seven of their first half possessions as reigning Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young had a field day.
The Alabama quarterback finished with five touchdown passes and rushed for another score. He had 195 yards passing and 100 yards rushing in just over two quarters of action. Young completed 18-28 pass attempts and carried the ball five times.
“I can definitely get better,” Young told the SEC Network. “We did some good things, but we can learn from this and keep getting better.”
The rushing yards were more than Young had all of last season combined.
“Bryce played really, really well,” Alabama head coach Nick Saban told the SEC Network. “He missed a few things and would be the first to tell you that he did. But he played great. We need to play better as we go along and keep improving.”
The Crimson Tide took a 41-0 lead into the break and scored on their first two possessions of the second half. Young trotted in from four yards out to make it 48-0 and was done for the game.
“Everyone stepped up,” Young said. “We all want to come out and compete and get better, so it was good for all the guys that got in.”
A trio of receivers caught two TDs each in Traeshon Holden, Jermaine Burton and Jase McClellan. Will Reichard booted field goals of 45 and 33 yards.
The Aggies (1-1) also got a number of players into the game. USU used three quarterbacks as starter Logan Bonner dinged his knee and was done for the game early in the second quarter.
“We did get a lot of people on the field,” Anderson said. “Game reps are critical. There will be some benefit from that.”
The Aggies had just two first downs in the opening half and the first one came on the first play of the game. Bonner hooked up with wide receiver Brian Cobbs for a 23-yard gain. That would be about the only offensive highlight of the first 30 minutes.
Cooper Legas replaced Bonner in the second quarter. He picked up the second first down on a 9-yard scramble. USU had two first downs at halftime.
The Aggie offense never really got on track. USU finished with 135 yards of total offense, with 78 of those coming on the ground. Freshman Robeter Briggs led the way with 28 yards on 10 carries.
Alabama had 577 yards of total offense and 36 first downs. The Crimson Tide punted for the first time in the game late in the third quarter.
In fact, USU redshirt freshman safety Ike Larsen made three big plays when Alabama stopped scoring. Midway through the third quarter he picked off a pass from Crimson Tide backup Jalen Milroe. The interception halted Alabama from scoring after finding points on nine straight possessions.
“I was blessed (to get the interception), but I rely on my teammates and they rely on me,” Larsen said. “We game planned for that play, and it worked out.”
On the next Alabama possession, Larsen, who had a team-best seven tackles in the game, came up with a big hit to prevent a first down on third-and-5. The Crimson Tide punted for the first time in the game. Then in the fourth quarter Larsen blocked a punt.
“I saw tonight what we see on a daily basis (from Larsen),” Anderson said. “The guy loves ball, has a big passion and a big heart. He plays really hard and can cover ground extremely well. The moment is not too big for him. He is showing up when we need him to.”
There was not much to praise, but Anderson was pleased with Larsen and the play of special teams. Punter Stephen Kotsanlee was called upon 10 times, booting four for more than 50 yards, including a long of 60.
“We were very respectful of their returner,” Anderson said. “I thought we covered punts really, really well. … Maybe the one place all night that we were successful and the game plan fit the way we needed it too.”
The Aggies also didn’t turn the ball over in the game.
After the blocked punt, USU had its best opportunity to score. The Aggies began the drive on the Alabama 31 with Levi Williams at quarterback. On fourth-and-1, Briggs gained two to keep the drive alive. However, on fourth-and-7, an incomplete pass with two minutes to play ended the scoring threat.
Did Anderson think about kicking a field goal to try and get some points?
“At that point a field goal is not going to benefit anybody,” Anderson said. “I wanted to give our guys a chance to get a ball in the end zone. If it was a close game and strategically a field goal made sense, then that is one thing. When you are down like we were, trying to execute a play is way more important.”
There were a handful of Aggies that left the game with injuries. However, Anderson said none were serious. He expects Boner to be back next week.
“We were cautious and I expect everyone to be back for Weber State,” Anderson said. “We can not afford to lose a starter or a key player in a game like this. I think we were fortunate.”
The Crimson Tide notched their 21st straight season-opening win and largest opening win under Saban. The previous high was a 46-point victory against USC.
“They (Crimson Tide) were way better than us,” Larsen said. “We gotta take what we learned and move on. … I’ve never been in this type of environment before. It was awesome.”
Eleven different Alabama athletes caught passes and seven rushed the ball. The Crimson Tide also used three quarterbacks.
USU fell to 0-3 all-time when facing the top-ranked team in the country and 6-64 against Top 25 opponents.