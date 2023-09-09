There was no soul-sucking frustration for the Aggies against a FCS foe this time around.
Not even close.
Utah State exploded for an astounding 44 points in the second quarter on its way to a 78-28 drubbing of Idaho State in a non-conference football game in front of an announced crowd of 20,034 on a pleasant Saturday evening at Maverik Stadium. Indeed, it was a memorable home opener for the Aggies on Stripe the Stadium night.
It was a far cry from last year's second-week-of-September 35-7 loss to Weber State — the second of four straight setbacks for the Aggies. The 51 first-half points is believed to be the second most in a half in USU history, behind the 52 the Aggies racked up in a 61-19 triumph over New Mexico on Merlin Olsen Field on Oct. 27, 2018. Additionally, the 78 points are the fourth most in program history.
"Super excited for the guys," USU head coach Blake Anderson said. "These kind of games can go a couple of different ways. You know, you've seen it in the past where on paper you should be better than the opponent and you just don't show up and play the way you're supposed to. And you have a frustrating, sloppy night or you can do what you did tonight — you go out and make a statement that we came ready, we were prepared and we got better. So, I'm proud of the guys and the way they did that.
"You know, the score's one of those that you don't get very often, but there's still a lot of mistakes that we've got to correct. And I'm looking forward to being able to watch (the film) and see how many guys got to play and get snaps that they don't normally get. And I feel like we grew up in a lot of areas, but it just gets tougher."
USU scored three touchdowns in a 71-second span of the second quarter to turn a relatively competitive game into a blowout. The near record-setting first half was highlighted by 252 yards rushing and four touchdowns by USU's three-headed tailback wrecking crew of Robert Briggs Jr. (5 carries for 76 yards), Davon Booth (5-80) and Rahsul Faison (4-96), and a 47-yard interception return to the house by standout safety Ike Larsen.
USU amassed an efficient 399 yards of total offense in the first half as quarterback Cooper Legas completed 14 of 16 passes for 125 yards and a pair of TDs — the first one a 4-yarder to Terrell Vaughn and the second a nice 20-yarder to Jalen Royals in the middle of the end zone. Legas didn't play at all in the second half as Levi Williams and true freshman McCae Hillstead both saw time at signal caller.
Williams looked sharp in the third quarter as he orchestrated a pair of drives to paydirt. Williams found a wide open Vaughn in the corner of the end zone from 4 yards out, and then unleashed a sublime 47-yarder in stride to Micah Davis off his back foot. Williams ended throwing for 68 yards on 5 of 7 passing.
USU's final march to paydirt was spearheaded by Hillstead and fourth-string running back Cooper Jones. Hillstead threw a 10-yard dart to Kahanu Davis to keep the drive alive and then scampered 18 yards to the 1-yard line. Jones, who gained 30 yards on four carries, finished off the possession with a 1-yard scoring plunge for the Aggies, who scored a pair of TDs in each of the final two quarters.
Jones' first touchdown as an Aggie wasn't the final salvo for the hosts, though. The exclamation point was provided by UCF transfer Jaiden Francois, who showcased great concentration by snaring a twice tipped pass by ISU QB Matthew Caverello for a 75-yard pick-six with 3:23 remaining in the fourth quarter.
It was the third takeaway of the game for USU's defense and all three of them were converted into touchdowns. In addition to the two aforementioned INT returns to paydirt, cornerback Michael Anyanwu forced a second-quarter fumble that teammate Cian Slone recovered at the ISU 20-yard line. It was a step in the right direction for the Aggies, who looked sharp defensively in last Saturday's 24-14 road loss to then-No. 25 Iowa, but didn't force any turnovers.
This was a stern test for USU's secondary as ISU threw for 303 yards in last week's encouraging 36-28 road loss to San Diego State, and then racked up 323 yards on 34 of 53 passing against the Aggies. In addition to their two INTs, the Aggies broke up eight passes, including two apiece by defensive backs Gabriel Bryan and Avante Dickerson.
USU safety Anthony Switzer was once again a menace defensively, just like he was against Iowa, as he finished with a game- and career-high 10 tackles. Safety Simeon Harris chipped in with eight tackles, just like he did a week ago, while Francois contributed with seven tackles, including 1.5 for a loss, to go along with his pick-six. Defensive end and Idaho native Paul Fitzgerald and linebacker Cole Joyce recorded their first career sacks for the hosts. Fitzgerald, a redshirt freshman, led the way with 2.5 tackles for loss.
“We, for sure, did a lot better," Switzer said when asked about forcing turnovers. "I still think we left a little bit on the table as far as punch attempts. On the wall right there it says one degree better daily. We got one degree better and that’s all that matters. We did a better job than we did last week."
Meanwhile, it was a gratifying performance by the Aggies on offense as they accumulated 591 total yards and averaged a whopping 8.6 yards on 69 plays. Of those 591 yards, 380 were gained on the ground. USU found the end zone on five of its six red zone possessions, to boot.
Briggs led the way with 101 yards rushing, followed by Faison with 95 and Booth with 83. All three of those athletes came through with explosive, dynamic scoring runs in the first half and were buoyed by a great performance by the Aggie offensive line.
"We are in a good position to have three really quality backs," Anderson said. "Everybody, I think, complements each other. Looking forward to seeing how that group (progresses), and you've got to give the O-line credit. They did a phenomenal job of creating some gaps and those guys were taking advantage of them."
Briggs went untouched around left tackle on a 58-yard jaunt to paydirt on the first possession of the contest. Booth ripped off scoring runs of 8 and 40 yards in the second quarter and was very elusive on both of them. A spin move and a couple of nifty cuts highlighted Faison's 60-yard sprint to the end zone in the second quarter.
A 50-yard kickoff return by Briggs in the waning seconds of the first half set the stage for Elliott Nimrod, who was successful on a 37-yard field goal with five seconds left on the clock. Indeed, the Aggies fared well in all three phases of the game.
"It felt wonderful," Briggs said. "All of the guys were happy on the sidelines. We just kept each other motivated. We knew we were going to have a big day, so we just kept pushing forward. It felt great."
Has Briggs ever been involved in a game where his team scored 78 points?
“Does high school count? Back in high school it was amazing," Briggs answered. "It felt great. I'd like to put that many numbers on the board every time."
Nine different Aggies hauled in receptions, led by Vaughn's 11 for 73 yards. The senior is the first Aggie to record back-to-back double-digit reception performances since All-American Kevin Curtis in 2001.
Meanwhile, the Aggies limited their penalty count to four for 35 yards. USU was penalized 10 times against Iowa. The Aggies had one personal foul infraction against the Bengals, but it wasn't nearly as egregious as a couple they committed against the Hawkeyes.
"We still had a couple (of penalties) ... but I was pleased," Anderson said. "It was a challenge this week. I'm embarrassed, to be honest with you, last week with the penalties. We addressed it harshly this week, so much so that one of the guys from last week was suited up in street clothes this week to make a point, and we'll coach off that. But I was pleased. The guys responded. They understand how important it is to me that we play disciplined ball and also how important it is to be able to win. You can't win if you continue to have those, so yeah I'm pleased. We've just got to keep working on them, we've got to get rid of them. I'd like to have a game without any of them."
USU NOTES
* Captaining the Aggies in their home opener were Anyanwu, Switzer, center Pule Alo, Vaughn and long snapper Jacob Garcia.
* Stephen Kotsanlee booted a career-long 69-yard punt in the third quarter to completely flip the field position.
* Utah State’s 44 points in the second quarter are the most scored in any quarter in school history, according to available records.
* Five players made their first start as an Aggie in wide receiver Colby Bowman, Bryan, Francois, Slone, a defensive end, and true freshman tight end Will Monney.
* This was USU's largest margin of victory since a 62-7 beatdown of Stony Brook in 2019.
* The Aggies now lead the all-time series against the Bengals, 19-2, and improved to 15-1 in their last 16 games against FCS opponents.
* Tight end Broc Lane and defensive tackle Hale Motu'apuaka returned from their injuries and played for the first time this season. Lane caught a pass for eight yards.
* The Aggies have won 14 of their last 15 home openers.
