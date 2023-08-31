Editor’s note: This is the eighth in a nine-part series profiling USU's football team position by position.
Bolstering the offensive trenches — from a size and depth standpoint — has been one of Blake Anderson's primary objectives since taking over as the head coach of Utah State's football program in December of 2019.
A few recruiting classes later — especially the last two — and the Aggies arguably have more talent and depth at the offensive line position than they have in several years. However, finding the right combination has been somewhat of a challenge for USU heading into its 2023 season opener Saturday at No. 25 Iowa. The two scrimmages of fall camp were a bit of a mixed bag for the Aggies in the offensive trenches, and it's an area they must shore up in order to improve on last year's record of 6-7.
“Unfortunately, I think our scrimmage was probably one of our rougher days," USU offensive line coach Cooper Bassett said a few days following the first scrimmage of fall camp. "Part of that is on me. I was rotating guys a lot. We’ve got an opportunity to have eight, nine, 10 guys help us this year. Trying to figure out who’s going to step up in the right positions and so with the movement, there’s a little bit of chaos, you lose a little bit of the continuity. Some of that’s on me. Obviously, the big thing is we had too many critical errors — false starts, bad snaps. I think we’ve cleaned that up. We’ve kind of solidified a more sturdy rotation throughout the week and we’re seeing more success with it.”
Bassett has been tasked with solidifying an Aggie offensive line that lost four starters from the 2022 squad. Weylin Lapuaho, who started every game at right guard for USU as a true freshman, has transferred to BYU, while the other three all graduated. In addition to Lapuaho, the Aggies needed to place five-year starting left tackle Alfred Edwards, two-year starting center Chandler Dolphin and right tackle Jacob South, who was in the starting lineup in multiple games in each of the previous four seasons. Edwards, USU's record-holder with 53 career starters, was a two-time all-Mountain West selection, including first-team honors a year ago, while Dolphin was a honorable mention honoree as a senior.
The good news for the Aggies is they do they a good mix of veterans, junior college transfers and guys that redshirted a year ago, coupled with a graduate transfer from a Power 5 Conference program, to restock the offensive trenches. Two of the veterans, Wade Meacham and Wyatt Bowles, are each entering their sixth season in the program,
Meacham is the lone full-time returning starter as he started all 13 games at left guard a year ago. The former Layton High standout will be backed up by, ironically enough, Bowles. Meacham has played in 36 career games during his time in Logan, and Bowles 28.
"Wade does a great job," said Bassett, who spent last season coaching the offensive line at Sam Houston State.. "Wade’s a guy who is in the right place, says the right thing, does the right thing. He probably bleeds Aggie blue more than anyone else in our program. I see a lot of myself in that. That’s how I was when I was a player at Oklahoma State, so I can really connect to that. He kind of grounds us, keeps us focused."
In addition to Meacham and Bowles, the Aggies have three other veterans who are being counted on to make an impact in the offensive trenches in seniors Falepule Alo and Calvin Knapp, and junior Cole Motes. Motes and Alo are each entering their fourth season with the program and have teamed up for 19 starts since the 2020 campaign.
Alo, who will start at center, garnered the praise of Bassett.
"I would definitely say this: Pule probably is the hardest worker we have in the room," Bassett said. "He’s the guy who’s the last one off the field, he’s doing extra work in the weight room. I’ve kind of challenged him to grow his mental side of the game as much as he has his physical game. If he does that and he stays healthy, I think he’s got a chance to really lead our offensive line."
Motes, who was a tight end in high school, has been locked in a battle with redshirt freshman Teague Andersen to start at right tackle. Motes is listed atop the depth chart, but with an or next to Andersen, who starred at Lehi High School. Bassett talked about Motes and Andersen was asked about what O-linemen outside of Meacham and Alo he is expecting big things from in '23.
“Teague has done a great job as a redshirt freshman," Bassett said. "I think he’s going to play quite a bit. Tavo (Motu'apuaka) has done a really good job of maturing and coming along. I think he traveled, but I don’t believe he played last season. But those are two young guys who have really come around. Cole Motes, I’ve really challenged to take that approach of being a leader, as opposed to just a role player, and he’s done well. And I’m excited to see our additions in Ralph Frias and Aloali'i Maui, to see those guys step up. And again, we’ve got a lot of guys who are going to contribute. It’s just a matter of how well and how much."
Like Andersen, Motu'apuaka is a redshirt freshman who had a scholarship offer from at least one Power 5 Conference program in high school. Other offensive linemen currently on the roster who ultimately picked USU over at least one P-5 program are Bowles, Elia Migao and Jr Sia.
Motu'apuaka, the younger brother of standout Aggie defensive tackle Hale Motu'apuaka, has won the starting right guard position. Motu'apuaka, who originally committed to the University of Utah, will be backed up by fellow redshirt freshman Bryce Radford, who starred at Green Canyon High School.
Frias, a graduate transfer from Arizona State, will start at left tackle and will be backed up by fellow graduate senior Knapp, who is entering his third season at Utah State. Knapp also competes as a thrower on USU's track & field program. The 6-foot-6, 340-pound Frias competed in 26 games off the bench in five seasons at ASU.
Maui has been a pleasant surprise as a post spring camp junior college transfer (New Mexico Military Institute) and will provide valuable depth at the center and guard positions this season, Anderson asserted during his Monday press conference. The sophomore is currently listed as Alo's primary backup at center.
Another JUCO transfer who secured a spot on USU's initial depth chart is junior Shively Asoau Fua. Fua, a right tackle, spent the '22 campaign at Chabot (California) College.
The Aggies have one other veteran in the room in East High product Jackson Owens, who is entering his fifth season with the program. Owens played sparingly in 10 games during the previous four years.
Another offensive lineman USU brought back is sophomore Elia Migao, who is entering his third season in the program. The talented former BYU signee was battling Maui to be the backup center during fall camp, but struggled with consistency on his snaps.
Another returnee is redshirt freshman Adam Pond, who is another in-state product. The Aggies currently have 10 offensive linemen on their roster from the Beehive State.
In addition to the aforementioned JUCO transfers and Frias, other USU newcomers in the offensive trenches are JUCO transfer Jake Hellmann, a junior from Weber County, and true freshmen Jarvis Griffiths, Cole Keele, K'Leyone Iosua and Sia. All four of those athletes played their high school football in Utah.
True freshman Taliafi Taala, a very highly recruited O-lineman who prepped at Alta, is no longer on the roster. Even without the services of Taala, the Aggies have a wealth of talented newcomers to turn to should anyone on the two-deep get injured.
Bassett was pleased with the toughness and stamina his offensive linemen exhibited during fall camp. An added level of aggressiveness is the next step he would like to see this group take.
“With coach Anderson, tempo and toughness are two things you have to have," Bassett said. "I think we’re a tough group. I think we need to become more of a violent group. Sometimes when you’re trying to take care of your teammates, there’s a little passivity that hopefully goes away on game day. I want to see us become a more violent group, but I will say I think we’re a very tough and conditioned unit."
Bassett has some high expectations for his room and it starts with protecting the quarterback. The Aggies allowed 30 sacks a year ago, which is a big reason why they only averaged 3.76 yards per rushing attempt. USU also finished minus-9 in turnover margin last season, and Bassett is determined to do his part in helping the team fare much better in that category in '23.
“As the offensive line coach, my two biggest jobs are to negate risks and protect the quarterback," Bassett said. "So, my goal is I want to be the most efficient (O-line unit) in the Mountain West in sacks allowed and tackles for loss allowed. If we can do that, that allows our offense to be explosive. So, we need to do that and those are two goals that we’ve got."
More than anything, though, Bassett just wants to see his athletes play with great intensity and effort, and make good decisions.
“I want (our fans) to see how hard we play for each other," he said. "We’re a unit that loves each each more than anyone else on the team. We get after it, but we do it together. We’re a team within a team and so hopefully they see, like I said, not just five, but hopefully eight guys on the field on Saturdays getting after it for each other.”
BONUS QUESTIONS
Who are the strongest guys offensive linemen in the room?
Bassett's answer: “If we had to go David and Goliath and roll one guy out there, probably right now I’m either going to go Pule Alo or Cole Motes. Those are the two that I want to fight with me in a fox hole.”
Who are the most athletic guys in the room?
Bassett's answer: “Probably going to go with Teague Andersen and Pule Alo.”
