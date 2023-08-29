Editor’s note: This is the sixth in a nine-part series profiling USU's football team position by position.
Replacing one of the most productive wide receivers in the Mountain West is something Utah State has been tasked with for the second straight season.
Gone is graduate transfer Brian Cobbs, who ranked second in the conference in receptions (76) and fourth in receiving yards (923) a year ago. The Aggies also graduated Justin McGriff, who was third on the team in catches (30) and receiving yards (438) during the 2022 campaign.
Losing two of your top three pass catchers would be a cause for concern for a lot of college football teams, but that’s not necessarily the case for USU. Starting quarterback Cooper Legas has raved about the depth in the wideout room on multiple occasions since spring camp, and it’s an assessment wide receivers coach Kyle Cefalo agrees with.
"It's my third year here and I feel like we've kind of built the room the way we wanted to,” Cefalo. “And we've always had talent, obviously, but now I feel like we've got a good combination of talent and depth, and you might see more guys going out there with the ones and more of a rotation there than we've had in the past. And obviously Jalen (Royals) and Terrell (Vaughn) and Otto (Tia) are doing a phenomenal job, but I feel just as confident throwing Colby Bowman and Micah Davis, Kyle (Van Leeuwen), Kyrese (Rowan) and Ryder (MacGillivray out there). I mean, you could see every one of those kids with the ones at any time.”
All eight of those Aggies have shown out during fall camp, but the wide receiver room is still a work in progress. Case in point: Vaughn and, to a lesser extent, Davis, are the only ones who have excelled at the FBS level in previous seasons.
Nevertheless, having a guy like Vaughn is a great starting point. The former junior college All-American came on strong during the second half of the ’22 campaign and finished sixth in the Mountain West in receptions with 56, which he turned into 624 yards and five touchdowns. The 5-foot-7 senior was also a difference maker as a kickoff returner, highlighted by a 100-yarder to the house against Weber State.
"He came in here last year and, honestly, I still feel like he was learning a ton, and he was still showing flashes of what he could do, but now I think he's got a ton of confidence going onto the field,” Cefalo said. “He's not thinking about what the play is and I think Terrell, now he knows what to do and now he's just trying to do it even better. And he's running really well, he's stretching the field and, obviously, when you get the ball in his hands, he just seems to create good things and make good things happen. ... He's doing a phenomenal job.”
Aggie fans are also familiar with Davis, who torched their team to the tune of 110 yards through the air and 32 on the ground, coupled with a pair of TDs, in USU’s wild 49-45 road victory over Air Force two years ago. The junior played in eight games for the Falcons that season and then transferred to Iowa Western Community College, where he helped the Reivers capture a JUCO national title. No. 4 is listed on USU’s first official depth chart at all three wide receiver spots.
Cefalo is anticipating big things from Davis and fellow first-year Aggie Colby Bowman, and singled them out immediately when asked who, besides the projected starters, have flashed during fall camp. The Stanford graduate transfer was used sparingly during his four seasons in Palo Alto, but is a former high school track & field star with blazing speed and good size (he is listed at 6-foot-2) and hands. Bowman is listed on the depth chart as Otto Tia’s primary backup at one outside receiver spot.
"Colby got here a day before spring ball, so he missed a lot of our prep for that,” Cefalo said. “Micah was getting himself back into shape and learning as well. But those two seem to have a great grasp of what we're doing and I think they give us a really good dynamic. Colby, obviously he's got good size and length, but is really, really fast and can really stretch and open the field, which gives us something great to have on the outside. And then Micah's a guy that will line up inside, outside, in the backfield. You'll see No. 4 everywhere because once we get the ball in his hands, he's able to create and make some great plays for us. And you'll see him and Terrell in the return game a lot as well.”
The 6-4, 215-pound Tia and the 6-0 Royals ended fall camp atop the depth chart at the outside receiver spots. The duo only teamed up for one reception a year ago, but are primed to break out in ’23. Royals has blazing speed and superb leaping ability, while Tia, who is from Layton, is a mismatch for many opposing defensive backs. This is Tia’s third season with the program and Royals’ second. Tia has taken on a much larger leadership role in ’23, Cefalo said.
"The thing with Otto is it's never been about talent, it's never been about speed, physicality,” said Cefalo of Tia, who hauled in nine receptions during the first of two fall camp scrimmages. “I mean, you just look at him and you see a guy that is obviously really well put together and, just with him, it's always been about confidence. I want him to go out there (and think), 'you're more than just a big body, you're a good wide receiver.' And he's got to be able to play big, make the contested catches and (the first scrimmage) was easily the best he's done in a live setting. I think that was pretty obvious ... and I want him to just keep stacking good days on top of each other and keep building his own personal confidence because as I see him get more confident, we all see him become a better football player.”
Meanwhile, Royals has the potential to be the kind of big-play threat the Aggies were missing from the outside receiver spot last fall.
"Obviously (Jalen) had a great spring in kind of his first time as being the guy I'm going to send out there with the ones, and the improvement has shown up every day,” Cefalo said. “… He's a really, really hard worker and a consistent worker. ... I'm super proud of Jalen and the way he's just constantly developed, and he's going to turn into a really, really good player for us. And he still has multiple years, so he's just going to keep getting better.”
Another outside receiver who has caught the attention of Cefalo and head coach Blake Anderson, for that matter, is junior college transfer Kahanu Davis, who is listed as Royals’ primary backup on the aforementioned depth chart. Davis, who had a memorable 39-yard scoring reception from Levi Williams on a fade route during the second scrimmage, caught 25 passes for 498 yards and five TDs at the JUCO level last season.
Other outside targets who are further down the depth chart but Anderson and Cefalo have high hopes for are Colorado transfer Grant Page and JUCO transfer Archelles Johnson. They are two of USU’s taller receivers as Johnson, a junior, is listed at 6-5 and Page, a redshirt freshman, at 6-3.
Meanwhile, the Aggies are loaded in the slot as, in addition to Vaughn and Davis, they have the services of ’22 starter Kyle Van Leeuwen, Kyrese Rowan and Ryder MacGillivray. Van Leeuwen contributed with 88 yards on one TD on eight receptions last fall before suffering a season-ending ACL tear in Week 2 against Weber State.
Van Leeuwen, who Cefalo called “by far the smartest kid in my room,” came on strong at the end of fall camp and was dynamic in the second scrimmage. No. 9, a senior in his fifth season with the program, fared very well in USU’s previous two fall camps and, if he stays healthy, could have a breakthrough season.
"I would say he is back (to 100 percent) and it's just on me as his coach to make sure I don't overuse him and manage him when I need to,” Cefalo said. “And the good news, like I said with Kyle, is he's so mentally sharp and if he takes a couple of days off, he's not going to fall behind, you know, he's still going to be in tune. He's great in meetings. He's been full speed in camp and he's been back to looking like Kyle again, so we've just got to make sure we do a great job this year of making sure he feels great on Saturdays.”
Rowan, a junior eligibility wise and the son of former Aggie great Emmett White, should also be much more productive in ’23, as should MacGillivray, a sophomore. Rowan, a Utah transfer, played in seven games a year ago — primarily on special teams — and caught one pass against Wyoming, while MacGillivray saw action in nine games on special teams. Both are in-state products.
MacGillivray snared at least four catches in both fall camp scrimmages.
“Ryder's just an every-day worker, really smart and catches everything that comes near him,” Cefalo said. “He continues to do things right and he'll always find a role in this offense and for us. We love coaching him. ... Super proud of that kid. Fun to coach every day.”
Other receivers on the roster are redshirt freshmen Austin Okerwa and Quentin Riley, and true freshmen Zakkari Black, Cole Christensen and former Ridgeline standout Jackson Olsen. Like Olsen, Okerwa and Christensen are products of the Beehive State.
Indeed, the Aggies have plenty of options in the passing game and are dead set on spreading the field more with Anderson calling the plays this season.
"I'm very, very comfortable in it,” Cefalo said of the new offensive scheme. “Coach Anderson and I have worked together for a very long time, so we're very confident in one another and then just very comfortable with one another. He knows what's being said in the wideout room. I know what's being said in the quarterback room. We're constantly on the same page and I'm having a blast. It starts with the kids. We've got an incredible group of kids that show up and work hard every day, so I love being in the wideout room every day, the meeting room, the practice field. I just love spending time with them and that's been the best part of this deal so far."
BONUS QUESTIONS
Who are the best blockers in the wide receiver room?
Cefalo’s answer: “Tyrese does a great job on the perimeter. He's honestly another guy that's had a great fall camp for us. You know, I'm rotating him inside and he's fast, he's explosive, he's really, really strong and he always gives great effort. Every time (No.) 26 is on the field, it's 110 percent. (He's) kind of a little spark plug and it might be blocking on a perimeter screen, something like that gets us going. Terrell's a phenomenal blocker, Jalen Royal's a phenomenal blocker. Blocking's all about effort, it's all about just continuing to play. ... We've proven that we've got running blocks that are gonna make people miss, so it's our job to make sure those explosives turn into touchdowns."
Who are the best athletes in the room?
Cefalo’s answer: “Obviously, Terrell's athleticism (is noticeable). Jalen Royals can run, jump, change direction, can drop his hips. Micah Davis has been really impressive with just the versatility of the things he can do."
Who are the best leapers in the room?
Cefalo’s answer: “I’d have to go probably (with) Jalen. Jalen Royals can go up and get it. Terrell, for a little dude, always finds a way to make really great, contested plays and plays a lot of bigger than he's listed. And then there are some other guys that we've got, some newer guys that I think have the body size and the type to be able to go up and play above the rim.”
