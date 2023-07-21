sports teaser

Quarterback Cooper Legas, holding phone, and defensive tackle Hale Motu'apuaka represented USU at Mountain West football media days, which concluded Thursday in Las Vegas.

 Wade Denniston/USU athletic media relations

The last time the Aggies were picked to finish near the bottom of the Mountain West in football, they defied expectations by capturing a conference championship, beating two Power 5 conference opponents and matching their single-season program record in wins.

That was just two years ago when, coming off a rough COVID-19 shortened season, Utah State's new coaching staff turned to the transfer portal and it paid off. Blake Anderson, who is entering his third season as USU's head coach, is hopeful a similar approach will work in 2023. Of USU's 39 new scholarship players, 30 are transfers from four-year programs or the junior college level.


