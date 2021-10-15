Even with an early-season loss to Boise State, a divisional title within the Mountain West is still attainable for Utah State’s football program.
However, that goal is contingent on the Aggies putting everything together over the second half of the season, starting Saturday on the road against UNLV, which like USU is coming off a bye week. The opening kickoff from Allegiant Stadium is scheduled for 5 p.m. and the conference game will be televised by CBS Sports Network.
UNLV is one of only three FBS programs that have yet to taste victory during the 2021 campaign, joining UConn and Arizona. Nevertheless, Aggie head coach Blake Anderson is wary of the Rebels, who have been very competitive in three of their five losses and have played opponents with a combined record of 24-5.
“I know people look at their record and just assume things, but the thing I've been impressed with is how hard these guys are playing,” said Anderson, whose team has lost two in a row following a 3-0 start.. “They've taken two really good football teams down the wire the last couple of games. ... To me that's a team that's getting better and not worse, a team that's playing hard and obviously believes in what a brand new head coach is preaching and teaching. To me, that makes them extremely dangerous, and then you can see the skill level on the field. They've gotten better every week and we're going to have to play great ball.”
UNLV is one of five FBS programs that has squared off against at least three teams ranked in the AP Top 25 at the time of game week. The others are Alabama, Indiana, Arkansas and Stanford.
The Rebels were really close to upsetting then-No. 22 Fresno State on Sept. 24 as they led 30-29 with less than seven minutes remaining in the fourth quarter before the hosts rallied for a 38-30 victory. A week later, a short-handed UNLV squad traveled to UTSA and came close to handing the Roadrunners their first loss. However, UTSA won the turnover battle, 3-0, and prevailed, 24-17.
“Being in games in the fourth quarter is really what you want to see identity wise with your group,” said UNLV head coach Marcus Arroyo, who is in his second season in charge of the program. “They’re competing. There’s not anybody pointing fingers.”
Additionally, UNLV only trailed then-No. 23 Arizona State 14-10 at halftime and 21-10 after three quarters before the hosts pulled away for a 37-10 victory on Sept. 11. The Rebels did struggle the following week at home against then-No. 14 Iowa State, which dominated by a 48-3 scoreline.
The Rebels lost a 35-33 nailbiter in double overtime to FCS program Eastern Washington in their home and season opener. However, the Rebels were trying to find their starting quarterback at the time and it appears they have found their guy in redshirt freshman Doug Bromfield, although he has been limited by a back injury.
Indeed, UNLV is seemingly a much different team than the one back in September.
“They’re definitely a talented team,” USU safety Hunter Reynolds said. “I think their record’s not really indicative of the talent they have over there. I think that they play hard. They’ve been in a lot of close games this year, so they’re definitely not an opponent we’re taking lightly.”
The Rebels have certainly made strides with Bromfield and true freshman Cameron Friel signal caller orchestrating the offense. UNLV has only averaged 282.4 yards an outing this season, but racked up 433 yards against Fresno State and 351 against UTSA.
UNLV is surely hungry to take its shots against a USU defense that ranks last in the Mountain West in total defense (463.8 yards per game) and 10th out of 12 teams in scoring defense (30.6 points per game).
“They have not scored a ton of points, but they’ve looked better each week at what they’re doing,” Anderson said. “You’re kind of hoping that this is not the week that they get it moving in the right direction.”
It’s been a challenging season for UNLV’s defense, although in fairness to the Rebels, their level of competition has played a big part in that. Still, the Rebels rank last in the league in scoring defense (36.40 ppg) and second to last in total D (453.8 ypg).
Teams have averaged a whopping 302.8 yards through the air against the Rebels, who have already allowed 15 passing touchdowns in five contests. Simply put, UNLV’s defense will unquestionably be tested by the Aggies, who are second in the Mountain West in total offense (493.8 ypg) and third in passing O (318.6 ypg).
“Their secondary is their biggest weakness,” Anderson said. “They have struggled to cover in the back end. They’re built well up front and when they can create pressure, they help themselves.”
Nonetheless, establishing a consistent pass rush has been a struggle for the Rebels this season, although injuries to defensive linemen Connor Murphy and Adam Plant Jr. have had a lot to do with that. UNLV’s defense has only mustered up 5.0 sacks and 16.0 tackles for loss in five games. Conversely, the Rebels have given up 21.0 sacks and 43 tackles for loss.
This will be a good opportunity for USU’s offensive line — one that will surely be missing starting center Falepule Alo to a hand injury — to have a strong outing. The Aggies struggled in the offensive trenches against BYU, but have otherwise been solid at that position this season and have only conceded seven sacks.
“I think just like any good offensive line, we’ve meshed pretty well off the field as well,” said versatile Aggie O-lineman Demytrick Ali’ifua. “Something that we really need to work on is establishing the run early. If we’re able to do that, it opens up our throwing game. We have plenty of receivers that can do a lot of stuff. We’re really, really good (at that position), along with our quarterbacks.”
Both teams were able to heal up a bit during the bye week and Anderson is hopeful a more healthy collection of Aggies are ready to take that next step forward in their quest for a Mountain Division title.
“We have not played our best football yet,” he said. “We're happy with 3-2, but not satisfied with that, seeing opportunities where we could have won one or two more games along the way and things we can fix and improve. And that is exactly that we need to focus our time and energy on, and that's really going to be one week at a time. ... Every week is going to have to be about us playing the best ball that we can play regardless of the opponent, regardless of home or away and see if we can become the team that we're capable of. I don't think we've seen that team quite yet.”
NOTES: The Aggies have won five straight games against the Rebels and lead the all-time series, 17-7. UNLV’s last victory in the series was by a 27-17 scoreline at home in 2008. ... USU has won 12 consecutive contests following a bye week.