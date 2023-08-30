Editor’s note: This is the seventh in a nine-part series profiling USU's football team position by position.
What a difference a few years can make.
When DJ Tialavea first arrived at Utah State as a graduate assistant prior to the 2020 college football season, Carson Terrell was the only tight end on the team with a significant amount of experience at the FBS level. The Aggies had a little more experience in that room when Tialavea was hired as the tight end coach the following year, but were still lacking in that department, especially since Broc Lane was lost to an injury before the season even started.
Fast forward to the 2023 campaign and Tialavea has a trio of veterans at his disposal in the tight end room in returning starter Josh Sterzer, Lane and Parker Buchanan.
“Since I arrived, it’s a totally different group, I feel like,” said Tialavea, who was a productive tight end at USU from 2010-13. “And I think it’s just because of who those guys are, so the one thing that I love about the group is it’s not that they know how to work hard, it’s that they like to work hard. And so when you have somebody that works hard, they’re bound to see the progress in their game. And so year after year these guys just keep getting better and better because they love the sport, they work hard.”
In fact, Tialavea’s room could potentially be one of the deepest on the team. Unfortunately for the Aggies, their tight end group has suffered more than its share of injuries between the conclusion of the 2022 campaign and fall camp. All three of the aforementioned veterans have been limited at best during fall camp and Sterzer will miss at least the first two weeks of the season, head coach Blake Anderson said during Monday’s press conference. Additionally, Lane’s status is “questionable,” Anderson said, for Saturday’s season opener at No. 25 Iowa.
Nevertheless, Tialavea is confident his room has had enough time to sufficiently mesh heading into Saturday’s opener.
“I don’t think you ever feel confident enough that you’ve had enough time, but I think with the time that we have had, I think the boys have done a good job of meshing,” he said. “You know, it didn’t just start in fall camp, it started all the way back in spring ball, so a lot of these guys got time during the spring to get used to the new offense. And then they did a great job this summer of spending time together and I know the quarterbacks got the offense together a ton and worked on their craft. So, I think between spring ball, between summer and fall camp, I think everybody’s had enough time to get used to each other and put their best foot forward when we start the season next week. So, I’m confident in all of those guys.”
Should none of the three veterans be ready to go for the opener, the Aggies will turn to a true freshman in Will Monney, who has turned some heads ever since arriving in Logan prior to the start of spring camp. Monney, who caught a touchdown pass in each of the fall camp scrimmages, contributed with 443 yards and three touchdowns on 31 receptions as a senior at Springville High.
Anderson has gushed about Monney’s potential on a couple of occasions during this calendar year.
“I think Will Monney, who’s already here, has a unique skill set as a tight end to play out in space,” Anderson told the media back in February.
USU’s other newcomer, at least within the tight ends room, is Chase Tuatagaloa. Tuatagaloa was part of Utah State’s 2022 signing class, but was brought in as a quarterback. However, the former Orem star did play some tight end in high school as he caught seven passes for 81 yards and one touchdown as a junior before suffering an early season injury. Tuatagaloa made the position change during fall camp, and Tialavea is chomping at the bit to coach him.
“The sky’s the limit for that kid,” Tialavea said. “… Obviously, he was playing quarterback, but I always told him that he probably could play any position he wanted to. If he wanted to play defense, he could, but I told him that I would love to coach him. And so the opportunity came around and he asked my opinion on it, and I told him, ‘I’m going to support you in whatever you do, but I would love to coach you. You have a ton of tools that I would love to refine,’ and then teach him the things that he doesn’t know. But he’s such a good learner, he’s such a smart kid. He loves the game of football, so he studies a lot. So, it’s easy to work with those guys (that are like him). I honestly think that kid has a really high ceiling. I’m super excited to be a part of his progression.”
Tialavea is so confident in Tuatagaloa’s abilities that he added: “as the season goes on, I wouldn’t be surprised if he’s out there (playing) quite a bit.”
The Aggies had another newcomer at tight end on their roster until recently, but junior college transfer Isaiah Alonzo is no longer on the team. Alonzo, who has two years of eligibility remaining, caught a TD pass in the second scrimmage of fall camp.
As for the three veterans, Lane is the most experienced, inasmuch as tight end was the position he grew up playing. No. 87 played in six games as a true freshman in 2020 and finished with two receptions for nine yards, and he appeared in nine games last fall and snared six receptions for 39 yards, highlighted by a 16-yard scoring strike in the back of the end zone from Cooper Legas against Hawaii.
Sterzer and Buchanan both played different positions in high school, but were moved during their first full camps within the program. This is Sterzer’s fourth season as an Aggie and Buchanan’s third.
Sterzer, who was a linebacker Taylorsville High, was in the starting lineup in all 11 games he played in a year ago and snared 11 receptions for 129 yards, highlighted by a 68-yard catch and sprint to paydirt against Hawaii. Buchanan, who was a quarterback at Box Elder, appeared in nine games in his first two seasons as an Aggie and finished with two receptions last fall.
"Josh is that savvy vet,” Tialavea said in a press release. “He's been around the program multiple years, and he's played a lot of football for us. He brings the pro mentality to the group. He shows up on time every day and makes sure our guys are ready to roll, gets them in the right mindset and coaches the younger guys. He's done a great job and is a phenomenal leader for us.”
What improvements have Sterzer, Lane and Buchanan made from last season until now?
“I wouldn’t say improvement, but with coach Anderson’s offense, he involves every position. So, it doesn’t matter if you’re a receiver or running back or a tight end, coach Anderson puts every position in a spot where they have to be a threat in the pass game,” Tialavea answered. “And so, I’m not going to say that they improved because I’ve always felt like they could do it, but it’s really nice to see all of these guys be able to run routes, to catch the ball and kind of help the team out in that aspect. Because the offense was a lot different the last couple of years, some of those guys weren’t asked to be in those positions but, like I said, I felt like they were capable and this year (with) coach Anderson … they’re going to catch the ball, man, so it will be exciting for them to get involved to help move the ball down the field and then be a threat in the red zone, and hopefully put up some points for the team. So, I think that those guys have really excelled at that role … since spring ball started.”
Indeed, it’s fair to say Tialavea is ecstatic about the increased roles his tight ends will have within the offense this season.
“I just love it for the boys in the room,” he said. “You know, Sterzer and Broc and even Parker, they’ve been here for a few years now and their role has really been, it’s kind of like they do everything that doesn’t get noticed, they do a lot of things that other people wouldn’t enjoy doing. And we call it the dirty work, so there’s nothing flashy about it, but they excepted the role and they did it to the best of their ability, and they got zero recognition. And I’m not saying you play the game for recognition, but it’s kind of like an energy boost for those guys when they finally are able to get the ball in their hands. It makes it feel like all of that dirty work, it’s for a good purpose, it’s for a good reason and so it’s almost their reward. … And they know that they still have to do that dirty work, but it is nice for those guys to get the ball and bring energy in that way, too.”
BONUS QUESTIONS
Who is the fastest tight end in the room?
Tialavea’s answer: “Ohhh, so that’s a good question. I mean, this surprises a lot of people … but Broc Lane is a fantastic athlete and just athletically is just super, super gifted, so everybody just kind of naturally thinks that Broc is going to be the fastest. But when we have timed and we’ve done this and the strength coaches have done this, it’s actually Josh Sterzer. And so that actually surprises a lot of people, but Josh Sterzer is actually one of the fastest guys, not just in my room but on the team. And so if you get that guy going straight ahead, man, he actually has some burners, so definitely Sterz is the fastest guy (in my room).”
Who is the best athlete in the room?
Tialavea’s answer: “Oh, I think that’s an easy one, man. Broc is so gifted. It’s crazy the things that he can do — (not only) the overall athleticism, but just the way he can bend and then just his functional strength. He can be in some of the most awkward positions and still be able to have really, really strong positioning on defenders, so I just think overall, Broc definitely is a great athlete, man. And nothing to take away from any of those other guys, but Broc’s so gifted, so gifted.”
Who is the best blocker in the room?
Tialavea’s answer: “Oh, that’s tough, now that’s tough. I don’t know if I can just point one guy out, honestly. I honestly would put any of those guys out there. I think that those older guys are more experienced, but I think every guy in our room has no fear. If we asked them to block somebody, they’ll do it as best as they can. They’ll play with great effort and so I couldn’t single anybody out, honestly. I think they’re all pretty even. They all do a very good job.”
