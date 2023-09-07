As bittersweet as last week’s season-opening loss at then-No. 25 Iowa was, it was still a step in the right direction for the Aggies.
After all, Utah State more than held its own on both sides of the line of scrimmage on its way to outgaining Iowa in each of the final three quarters. The Aggies are motivated to continue their forward progression and will look to do so against another hungry college football team in FCS program Idaho State.
USU will welcome ISU to Maverik Stadium for its Saturday night home opener. The opening kickoff from Merlin Olsen Field is scheduled for 6 p.m. and the non-conference game will be televised on KJZZ.
“Different challenge this week,” USU head coach Blake Anderson said during Monday’s press conference. “We don’t know a lot about Idaho State. You’ve got one game, new (coaching) staff, a lot of new. I thought they played a great game against San Diego State. Kept it close, had a chance to win it. … They’re dangerous. They’re definitely not what their record indicated from a year ago. Coach (Cody) Hawkins did a phenomenal job getting that group ready and you could tell they were not intimidated with the environment at San Diego State by any means. It’s a matchup (where) they’re going to come in expecting to win.”
Indeed, Idaho State is coming off a very encouraging season opener as they traveled to southern California and tested San Diego State, one of the Mountain West’s better programs, before falling by a 36-28 scoreline. The Bengals were beaten soundly by the Aztecs a year ago (38-7), so it was a noteworthy opener for first-year head coach Cody Hawkins and his team.
The Bengals were coming off a rough 2022 campaign — one in which they only prevailed once, plus were limited to 10, 3, 7 and 7 points in a season-ending four-game losing streak. However, ISU looked like a new team against what is traditionally a good SDSU defense. The Bengals have only scored more than 28 points against a FBS program once in their history, suggesting just how impressive than were against the Aztecs.
“Just watching those guys on the sideline — I watched that whole game the other night — the smiles, the energy, the culture that he’s creating, I mean, he’s doing a phenomenal job,” Anderson said of Hawkins, who is the son of former Boise State and Colorado head coach and current UC Davis head coach Dan Hawkins. “He’s going to get that thing moving in the right direction. We just don’t want that to happen this week.”
The Aggies are well aware they can’t overlook a FCS foe. USU had a 14-game winning streak against FCS opponents heading into last year’s contest at home against Weber State. The Aggies scored their only points on a 100-yard kickoff return by Terrell Vaughn in the first quarter and were soundly whipped by the Wildcats, 35-7. It was the second of four-straight loses for USU a year ago.
“It’s definitely going to come up,” Anderson said. “I mean, we got our tails kicked. We didn’t play well at all, we didn’t really respect the opponent the way we should (have). We talked to them all week about it and told them it was possible and told them it was (even) probable if we didn’t respect the process. All they’ve got to do is watch how well these (ISU) guys played against San Diego State and remember last year, even though there’s a lot of guys in the room that weren’t here. I mean, it’s recent history and we don’t want to repeat it. You’ve got to respect every opponent and the process of every week, and this (ISU) team is no different than any other.”
USU will definitely be wary of ISU’s passing attack, which put up 309 yards and two touchdowns against SDSU. The Bengals attempted a whopping 63 passes, which is the most in a game among any Division I program so far this season.
Idaho State used two different quarterbacks against the Aztecs in juniors Jordan Cooke and Hunter Hays, who played in eight games a year ago and threw for 1,251 yards. Hays was the backup last season until Wyoming transfer Tyler Vander Waal was injured. Cooke competed 18 of 41 passes for 164 yards, while Hays threw for 145 yards on 12 of 22 passing. Both signal callers tossed a TD, but also teamed up to throw a trio of interceptions.
Ironically enough, Cooke and Hays aren’t even listed atop the depth chart as West Virginia transfer Matthew Cavellero is, although there is an or separating all three QBs. Cavellero, a junior, did not play against the Aztecs.
“They’re a pass RPO based team,” Anderson said of the Bengals. “They’ve got really good wideouts spread out. Both of those quarterbacks, I thought both came in and did a really good job. You take away a few plays here and there and that game changes. I think they want to spread you out, play quick, RPO and screen you to death. Very similar to the approach we took against Iowa, try to play you out in space. They executed the plan really well (against SDSU).”
Eleven different Bengals caught a pass against the Aztecs, led by slot receiver Chedon James, 6-foot-4 outside target Christian Fredrickson and tight end Cyrus Wallace. James finished with 66 yards on seven receptions, followed by Fredrickson with 63 yards on five catches and Wallace with 50 yards on five. James and Fredrickson both snared TD passes, and Fredrickson’s was a 24-yarder in tight coverage that he high-pointed expertly.
Hawkins is expecting a stiff challenge trying to establish their aerial attack against the Aggies.
“Their defense on the back end is not quite as diverse as San Diego State, but they’re probably more disciplined,” Hawkins said during his weekly press conference. “Their front is not going to create as many problems on a chalkboard, but they’ll create a lot more problems on the field, if you know what that means. It means they’re not going to be exotic, but, man, their guy who stays in the A gap, that dude’s staying in the A gap, he’s not going to move. Really solid (defensive) front. I think they’re going to take away a lot of the easy throws from the quarterback.”
The Bengals have a proven commodity at running back in Raiden Hunter, although the junior only carried the ball once for five yards against the Aztecs. Hunter gained 451 yards on 93 attempts a year ago. ISU only mustered up 49 yards on 17 rushing attempts against SDSU and nine of those rushes were by Hays.
Idaho State does have some size and length in the offensive trenches as starting left tackle Jack O’Connor is listed at 6-6, starting right guard Jaedon Garcia is listed at 6-3, 350 pounds and starting right tackle Jacob Angel is listed at 6-7, 320. The Bengals limited the Aztecs to three sacks despite dropping back to pass more than 60 times.
“They handled San Diego State’s front fairly well in terms of protection, when needed, and then they created turnovers defensively, which kept them in the game,” Anderson said.
Indeed, the Bengals were able to match the Aztecs with three takeaways. ISU forced three fumbles and recovered two of them, plus safety freshman safety Mason Young, a Salt Lake City native, intercepted a pass. Additionally, Young forced a fumble, in addition to finishing second on the team with nine tackles.
What the Bengals didn’t do is bottle up the Aztecs’s rushing attack as the hosts amassed 302 yards on 47 attempts. Hawkins is anticipating a much different offensive approach from the Aggies, who threw the ball 48 times against the Hawkeyes.
“We’re going to be under much different forms of stress than we were last weekend,” said Hawkins, whose team returned eight offensive and seven defensive starters from last year’s 1-10 squad.
ISU’s defense is arguably anchored by sophomore safety Calvin Pitcher, who led the team with 10 tackles last weekend. Pitcher was second on the squad with 62 tackles last season. Pitcher’s primary backup is sophomore Junior Damuni, a former Ridgeline High star. The Bengals count on Pitcher and their other two starting safeties to wreck havoc in their 3-3-5 scheme.
“They’re downhill players … and they play physical, so it’s going to look different than Iowa, but it is just as frustrating of a matchup because they can get to so many things from that alignment,” Anderson said of ISU’s defense. “We’re going to have to cover bodies up, really ID who the threats are. We’re going to have to utilize the perimeter really, really well, protect the quarterback and maybe the hardest part with the quarterback is all the different variations of coverage that can come from one very basic look. And (USU QB Cooper Legas’) going to have to dissect that and work through that on the run post snap to push the ball into the safest areas of the field.”
Three of ISU’s top defensive players are from the Gem State in defensive ends David Rowe, Logan George and Cortland Horton, a team captain. Rowe, who prepped at Madison, and George, who prepped at Highland, each had a sack against the Aztecs. Both Rowe and George are long-levered athletes at 6-5.
Additionally, Fredrickson is a former Rigby High star. Indeed, the Bengals have done a good job of developing talent from their own state. USU has one starter from Idaho in defensive end Paul Fitzgerald, who prepped at Thunder Ridge and played in the same district as Fredrickson and George.
“I’ve watched guys from (Idaho) do great things at a lot of different places,” Anderson said. “I doesn’t surprise me that they’ve developed some guys that are playing really well. We’re pleased with what Paul’s doing. I know we always try to scour the state and all of the surrounding states and see what’s available. One of the best wideouts in the country just committed a couple of weeks back from Idaho as well. It doesn’t surprise me that you’ve got a good FCS program that is taking a guy, a local guy and (have) developed him, and you’re seeing key plays from him. That’s what it’s all about.”
ISU’s punter is Ross Bolger, who averaged 40.7 yards on three punts against SDSU. ISU placekicker Thomas Kopcho was successful on field goal attempts of 32 and 33 yards in that game. The Bengals were the much more disciplined team in that game as they finished with 50 yards on six penalties, compared to the Aztecs' 138 on 14.
This is the second straight season the Bengals will square off against a pair of teams from the Mountain West. ISU lost to SDSU and UNLV (52-21) last year.
“Utah State’s a good football team,” Hawkins said. “They won the Mountain West two years ago and Blake Anderson knows exactly what he’s doing. And they’ve got some good players. They’ve got some guys on their team that could play in the SEC. They just didn’t put it together how they wanted to last year.”
USU NOTES
* The Aggies are 13-1 in their last 14 home openers.
* ISU offensive line coach Mark Webber coached at USU in the same capacity from 2013-15. Webber was Mountain Crest’s athletic director and OL coach during the first half of the 2022-23 academic year.
* The Aggies have three players from Idaho in Fitzgerald, wide receiver Quentin Riley and defensive tackle Dalin Walker.
* USU leads the all-time series against ISU, 18-2, which includes five consecutive wins. The Bengals last beat the Aggies in 2000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.