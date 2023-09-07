Utah St Iowa Football

Utah State cornerback Jaiden Francois, left, breaks up a pass intended for Iowa wide receiver Nico Ragaini during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023, in Iowa City, Iowa.

 Charlie Neibergall - staff, ASSOCIATED PRESS

As bittersweet as last week’s season-opening loss at then-No. 25 Iowa was, it was still a step in the right direction for the Aggies.

After all, Utah State more than held its own on both sides of the line of scrimmage on its way to outgaining Iowa in each of the final three quarters. The Aggies are motivated to continue their forward progression and will look to do so against another hungry college football team in FCS program Idaho State.


