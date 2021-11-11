One college football team controls its own destiny in the Mountain Division of the Mountain West Conference, while the other is trying to record back-to-back winning seasons for the first time in 29 years.
Indeed, both Utah State and San Jose State have a lot to play for when the Spartans welcome the Aggies to CEFCU Stadium for a Saturday night showdown. The pivotal Mountain West contest is scheduled for 8:30 p.m. and will be televised by Fox Sports 1.
A victory would keep USU (7-2, 4-1) in the driver’s seat in the Mountain Division, while defending Mountain West champion SJSU must win one of its last two games — the other is on Thanksgiving at home against Fresno State — to become bowl eligible. Additionally, the Spartans (5-5, 3-3) are trying to finish above .500 for the second straight season — something the program hasn’t accomplished since a four-year stretch from 1989-92.
“I think they’re a very sound, solid team,” USU head coach Blake Anderson said. “There’s a reason they won the championship a year ago. I know it’s not been perfect this year, but they’ve been through a lot to get to this point and you can see, watching that game (against Nevada) the other night, you can see why they won it a year ago. They are a quality football team. This is a huge game and a huge test on the road (for us). ... This is a pivotal game for everybody. Hopefully, we’ll play our best ball and play it for 60 minutes.”
As Anderson mentioned, SJSU is coming off a strong performance on the road against one of the best teams in the conference in Nevada. The Spartans put themselves in a good position to extend their winning streak to three, but gave up a pair of long defensive touchdowns and lost in heartbreaking fashion, 27-24, thanks to a last-second 45-yard field goal by Nevada all-conference kicker Brandon Talton.
The Spartans finished with a 449-367 edge in total offense, but ultimately blew a golden opportunity to remain in contention for a West Division title. SJSU was 4-1 in one-possession games this season before last Saturday’s setback in Reno.
“I love this team and all I want for this team is to get them to play another game, to get them to play in the postseason,” SJSU head coach Brent Brennan told the Mercury News following the loss to Nevada. “So for us, all that matters is the Utah State game — and that’s it.”
SJSU received a big boost last weekend with the return of second-team all-conference quarterback Nick Starkel. Starkel missed the previous five games with a left arm injury, but took the lion’s share of the snaps against Nevada and threw for 255 yards and a trio of touchdowns, vs. one interception.
Starkel helped propel the Spartans to seven double-digit wins against Mountain West foes a year ago, so he’s a proven commodity in this league. Starkel was a former part-time starter at Arkansas and Texas A&M before transferring to SJSU.
The Spartans are very experienced as 16 of their players have been in the starting lineup at least 21 times. SJSU welcomed back three defensive players that garnered first-team all-MW accolades a year ago.
Simply put, this might be the best defensive team USU plays during the 2021 campaign. The Spartans only allow 23.0 points per game and 354.4 total yards an outing.
“Last week they battled and made (Nevada star QB Carson) Strong very, very uncomfortable,” Anderson said. “They hit him a lot. It’s kind of miracle that Nevada was able to pull that out. It could have easily gone the other way, so it’s huge, it’s (a) huge (challenge). And we are beat up and dinged up. I’ve got to give our offensive staff and offensive line credit for finding ways to win with the personnel that we have and all that we’ve been through, and we’re going to need to step up big this week as much or more than we have all year.”
Indeed, SJSU — led by first-team all-MW defensive ends Viliami Fehoko and Cade Hall — will assuredly test a short-handed USU offensive line. The Aggies were without starters Alfred Edwards and Falepule Alo and, at times, Jacob South last weekend against New Mexico State. Anderson, during Monday’s press conference, said Edwards should be healthy enough to play this week, plus Alo was on the sidelines and in full pads a week ago. Alo suffered an injury against BYU the first day of October and hasn’t played ever since.
The Spartans have racked up an impressive 14 sacks over their last four games. The encouraging thing for the Aggies is they only allowed one sack apiece against NMSU and Hawaii after Colorado State went off for eight sacks back on Oct. 22 at Maverik Stadium.
SJSU has struggled on offense for large chunks of this season as it ranks 10th in the Mountain West in scoring offense (22.00 ppg) and eighth in total offense (360.8 ppg). However, the Spartans have been considerably better on that side of the ball as of late, especially when it comes to their rushing attack. Case in point: SJSU has averaged 205.0 yards on the ground in its last three games — a far cry from its season average of 137.0.
The Spartans would surely still have a shot at defending their Mountain West title had they not turned the ball over so much this season. SJSU has committed 18 turnovers and has only come up with nine takeaways on defense in ’21. Additionally, opponents have scored 81 points off those SJSU giveaways, while the Spartans have been limited to 23 points on their takeaways.
However, Anderson is expecting a more efficient SJSU squad on Saturday.
“Turnovers, I think a lot of that came from (back-up QB Nick) Nash getting used to playing and getting comfortable playing, and being without some of their weapons,” Anderson said. “I don’t think that’s the team we’re playing by any means. ... When you consider super seniors and the fact that Starkel’s back and the defensive players that are back, I mean, this is the same team that won the championship a year ago. They haven’t been at full strength most of the year, but we catch them at a point when they’re going to be pretty close.”
Another thing USU must be wary of is SJSU’s ability to make plays on special teams. The Spartans have blocked two field goals, one PAT and one punt this season, plus they have potential all-conference performers at placekicker and punter. On the flip side, USU has been dynamic and effective on special teams for most of the season.
Indeed, the pressure will be on for USU to perform well enough to earn its fifth road victory in as many games this fall. However, that’s not how Aggie standout receiver Deven Thompkins views Saturday’s showdown.
“The biggest thing is to not look at it like as if it is pressure, (but, you know, just take the same approach we take every single week because that’s what’s gotten us these wins,” said Thompkins, who ranks first among all FBS players in receiving yards (1,314) and all-purpose yards (1,588). “So it’s just (about) getting one degree better every single week, every single day. ... I don’t think we should put pressure unto ourselves or make anything bigger than what it is. At the end of the day, they’re another team ... and yeah, this is a pivotal game to keep us up on top (of our division), so there’s that pressure in a sense, but at the end of the day it’s just another game for us.”
NOTES: The Aggies have won their last eight games against the Spartans. This will be the 40th all-time meeting between the two programs, making San Jose State USU’s fifth most common opponent. The two teams have been in the same conference for 34 years. ... The Aggies have won seven games in a season for the 26th time in program history and for the fifth time in the last nine years. ... SJSU’s offensive coordinator is Kevin McGiven, who was USU’s OC from 2013-14. ... USU has won six more games than it did a year ago, which is currently tied with Michigan State, Michigan and Northern Illinois for the biggest turnaround at the FBS level.