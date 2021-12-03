Simply put, the 2021 college football season as been a smashing success for Utah State, especially considering the state of the program at the conclusion of its one-win COVID-19 shortened campaign of 2020.
The Aggies have won eight more games this fall — tied with Michigan State and Northern Illinois for the second-best improvement at the FBS level — and have been especially effective away from the friendly confines of Maverik Stadium. The Aggies have reigned supreme in all six of their road games, but improving to 7-0 will be a stern challenge.
That's because USU must find a way to defeat No. 19 San Diego State, something only one team has managed to do this fall. The Aztecs will host the Aggies in Saturday's Mountain West championship game, which will take place in Carson, California — SDSU's temporary home while its on-campus facility is getting built. Opening kickoff from Dignity Health Sports Park is slated for 1 p.m. The showdown will be televised on FOX.
This will be USU's second appearance in the Mountain West title tilt, while SDSU will be aiming for its third championship in as many appearances. The Aztecs prevailed on this stage in 2015 and 2016. The Aggies put up a good fight against then-No. 24 Fresno State in 2013 before falling, 24-17. That was USU's first season in the Mountain West and the first time the league went to the championship game format.
"Not sure anybody expected us to here, but our guys are excited, as am I," USU head coach Blake Anderson said. "It's a huge challenge to find a way to beat a team as well built and as well well coached as San Diego State, but that's what we're going to work to do this week. We don't want to be satisfied with being there. We want to find a way to win it. These opportunities are rare and considering what we've come through and what has happened here the last year and a half, two years, we feel very fortunate to be in this game, and we want to maximize every ounce of it and find a way to win this game. ... I'm excited for our kids. I know they're beyond excited about the opportunity, so we'll see where it all lands come Saturday at noon (California time)."
Both teams needed to win last week in order to represent their respective division in Saturday's title game. Ironically enough, the Aggies (9-3, 6-2 MW) also needed the Aztecs (11-1, 7-1) to prevail, and they did their part by storming back from a 16-3 second-quarter deficit in a 27-16 victory over visiting Boise State. Meanwhile, USU traveled to the Land of Enchantment and coasted to a 35-10 win over a short-handed New Mexico squad.
Both teams have continually found ways to win close games this season as the Aggies are 4-0 in one-possession contests, while the Aztecs are 6-0, which is tied with Louisiana for the top spot nationally. Additionally, USU has battled back from double-digit deficits in six of its nine wins.
However, the Aggies have struggled matching up against teams with physically imposing offensive lines and talented running backs, and they will receive arguably their most daunting challenge in that regard against the Aztecs. SDSU has a pair of first-team all-Mountain West O-linemen, another guy in the offensive trenches that garnered honorable mention honors and a two-time second-team running back in Greg Bell. Bell racked up 157 yards on 22 carries in last year's 38-7 drubbing of USU at Maverik Stadium. The Aztecs amassed a whopping 407 yards on the ground in that game.
"Yeah, they're just going to play their brand of football, which is downhill, physical football, trying to outmatch you in the trenches and really just impose their will," said USU linebacker Justin Rice, who used to play for SDSU divisional rival Fresno State. "So I'm expecting the same thing this Saturday."
The Aztecs have averaged more yards on the ground (178.0 per game) than through the air (154.3 pg) this fall. Perhaps, Anderson summed it up best when he said "they've run the ball well on everybody all season long."
SDSU head coach Brady Hoke was asked about USU's susceptibility defending the run during Tuesday's Mountain West press conference and downplayed any advantage his team might have.
"The only thing I know is Blake's got a heck of a football team," Hoke said. "You know, they've got good looking guys. You watch the film and they're athletic up front. You know, they're big on both sides of the ball. ... They've done an unbelievable job, he has. You look at offensively, they're scoring a lot of points, tackling for a loss as a defense, they're playing really well. They have those ingredients that really make it hard on you (as) an opposing football team."
USU seemingly has enough offensive weapons to challenge SDSU's stingy defense. The Aztecs rank second in the Mountain West and 11th nationally in total defense (314.2), and only one FBS team has fared better than SDSU in defending the run (78.5 ypg). However, teams have had some success throwing the ball against the Aztecs, who are 79th in passing defense (235.7 ypg).
SDSU gave up 350 yards through the air in a 23-21 victory over Nevada and 306 yards in their lone setback against Fresno State, 30-20. The difference in those two games is the Bulldogs rushed for 179 yards, while the Wolf Pack managed a mere eight yards on the ground. The Aggies are 15th nationally in passing offense (304.24 ypg) and 16th in total offense (457.2 ypg).
"I think the only position that we will have a size advantage (against SDSU's secondary) would be (Justin) McGriff on the field," Anderson said. "Every where else we're going to be giving up length out there as well, but I do think there's a quickness and speed factor that if we can protect well, maybe our quickness and speed in space might be one of our few advantages, if we have any in this particular game. They have length, they have size in the back end, so we're going to have to do a great job of maneuvering and running crisp routes, and using quickness and speed to try and gain an advantage. And honestly, on paper there maybe not be an advantage of any kind in this particular game for us, but that's not an environment we're that uncomfortable in. We've been in that pretty much all year and guys have thrived in that, so hopefully we'll do the same again this week."
Protecting quarterback Logan Bonner will be a tall order for the Aggies, though. The Aztecs rank 16th nationally in sacks (3.08) and their veteran front seven is anchored by reigning MW Defensive Player of the Year Cameron Thomas, a 6-foot-5, 270-pound senior who is the league leaders in sacks (11.5) and tackles for loss (20.0). Thomas has made 29 career starts for SDSU, while Keshawn Banks, the team's second-team all-league end, has been in the starting lineup 30 times.
Five SDSU defensive players have made between 29-32 career starts.
The Aztecs and Aggies have been solid on special teams this season. Both teams have explosive kickoff returners — SDSU's Jordan Byrd is a first-team all-MW selection, while USU's Savon Scarver is a four-time all-league honoree — and the Aztecs have arguably the top special teams weapon in college football in punter/kicker Matt Araiza. Araiza has booted three field goals of at least 50 yards this season and is on pace to break the NCAA single-season record for punt average (51.5).
"He's our most valuable player, in my mind," Hoke asserted.
NOTES: The Aztecs are aiming for their 22nd conference title, while the Aggies are gunning for their 12th. ... Both teams have forced a lot of turnovers this season as SDSU has come up with 20 takeaways (15 interceptions, five fumble recoveries) and USU with 19 (11 INTs, 8 fumbles). The Aztecs are plus-nine in turnover margin in '21, so the Aggies must be stingy with the ball Saturday in order to pull off the upset. ... This will be USU's first time playing on a grass field since it, coincidentally, beat SDSU by a 23-17 scoreline on Sept. 21, 2019, at the now-demolished SDCCU Stadium.