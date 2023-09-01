Preseason All-America Football

FILE - Iowa defensive back Cooper DeJean (3) returns an interception for a touchdown against Rutgers quarterback Evan Simon (3) during the first half of an NCAA football game, Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, in Piscataway, N.J. Coopr DeJean was named to The Associated Press preseason All-America team, Monday, Aug. 21, 2023.

 Noah K. Murray - freelancer, ASSOCIATED PRESS

Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

There's no question the Aggies enter the 2023 college football campaign with a lot of unknowns, especially given the fact they have 59 new players on their roster, a slew of new starters, plus different offensive and defensive coordinators.

As a result, no one quite knows what to potentially expect from Utah State, but they will quickly find out — or at least have a good idea.


Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.