There's no question the Aggies enter the 2023 college football campaign with a lot of unknowns, especially given the fact they have 59 new players on their roster, a slew of new starters, plus different offensive and defensive coordinators.
As a result, no one quite knows what to potentially expect from Utah State, but they will quickly find out — or at least have a good idea.
USU opens the season on the road against one of the most hard-nosed, consistent programs in that nation. No. 25 Iowa will welcome the Aggies to Kinnick Stadium for an early 10 a.m. Saturday kickoff in a non-conference game that will be televised on FS1.
Iowa is one of just six Power 5 Conference teams that have won a minimum of eight games every year since 2015, excluding the COVID-19 shortened season of 2020. Additionally, the Hawkeyes, who have made 10 straight bowl appearances, have been ranked in the AP Top 25 in four of the past five seasons.
A sellout crowd of 69,000-plus is expected at Kinnick Stadium. Indeed, the Aggies will quickly find out what they are made of.
"That environment's going to be crazy," USU head coach Blake Anderson said during Monday's press conference. "There's no way to prepare for that. We're going to have to kind of try and ride that wave early and hopefully can avoid the big mistake. And as guys settle in and settle down, and we get an idea of exactly what we're up against, hopefully we're in a position to make a game of it. You’re not going to win the game in the first quarter, but you can definitely lose it. So, we just need to stay calm as best we can, and organized and simple, so we can play our best. It sounds simple and easy, (but) much harder to do."
Not only must the Aggies properly handle a raucous environment, they must find a way to hold their own on both sides of the line of scrimmage against an Iowa program that traditional excels in the trenches. The Hawkeyes have been especially good defensively as they only allowed 13.3 points and 270.8 yards of total offense an outing a year ago. That was no fluke as Iowa has given up an average of 18.86 points per game since 2009, plus 4.81 yards per play during that same timespan. That later category ranks third nationally.
Iowa's vaunted defense is led by cornerback Cooper DeJean, who is the Big 10 Conference Preseason Defensive Player of the Year. As talented as DeJean, who contributed with 75 tackles and five interceptions as a sophomore, is, Iowa's defensive excellence starts in the trenches, Anderson asserted.
"Well, as good as they are in the back end — and they are, there's no doubt — it starts up front," Anderson said. "They're able to move the line of scrimmage back to the quarterback's lap. They rush the passer and really just dominate most fronts they play against, and that's why they're able to keep the scores down like they do. They create turnovers at a high number, so, I mean, that's a huge challenge for us up front to get bodies on them.
"To stay ahead of the chains is going to be critical, getting the first first down is going to be critical. You'd like to think that we can make them uncomfortable with the way we play — spread them out and playing at tempo, but you've got to have some positive plays for those things to even matter. So, we're going to be tested. Maybe the best defense we'll see all year. They're one of the best in the country for a reason."
Should DeJean fulfill his preseason projection, he will be the second straight Iowa player to garner Big 10 Defensive Player of the Year honors. Linebacker Jack Campbell earned this award last season and is now playing for the Detroit Lions. Campbell was the 18th overall pick of the 2023 NFL Draft.
The Hawkeyes had four players selected in the first three rounds of the latest NFL draft, including two in the first round. Indeed, long-time head coach Kirk Ferentz — he has guided the Hawkeyes to 20 bowl games in the last 24 years — and his coaching staff have excelled at recruiting talented players and developing them.
"I would expect there's another handful of guys that are going to look just like that," Anderson said. "They haven't played very much, they've just been waiting for their opportunity. But really no surprise to me that they're producing those kind of players."
Among Iowa's other top returning defensive performers are defensive tackle Logan Lee, defensive end Joe Evans, linebacker Nick Jackson and free safety Quinn Schulte. Lee and Jackson have teamed up for 61 career starts. Lee finished with 54 tackles, including 8.0 for a loss a year ago, Evans has 18.5 career sacks and Schultz contributed with 71 tackles and six passes broken up a year ago. Meanwhile, Jackson is a graduate transfer from Virginia who racked up more than 100 tackles in three seasons for the Cavaliers.
On the flip side, the Hawkeyes haven't been nearly as dynamic on offense over the past several years, but they have been pretty efficient and certainly opportunistic. Iowa only averaged 17.7 points and 251.5 yards of total offense an outing last fall.
Iowa's top returning performers on offense, at least from a skill position standpoint, are running back Kaleb Johnson and tight end Luke Lachey. Johnson rushed for a program freshman record of 779 yards last season, while Lachey caught 28 passes for 398 yards and four touchdowns. The Hawkeyes routinely churn out standout tight ends as Sam LaPorta, last year's standout, was selected in the second round of the aforementioned NFL Draft by the Lions.
The Hawkeyes have four experienced offensive linemen in Mason Richman (left tackle), Nick DeJong (left guard), Logan Jones (center) and Connor Colby (right guard), who have all started at least 13 games during their time in Iowa City. Richman was a honorable mention all-league honoree last season, while Colby was a Freshman All-American two years ago.
"They're going to bring the ball downhill," Anderson said of Iowa's offensive identity. "Big running backs, multiple tight ends, fullback, H-back type guys, all of which can block and then catch the ball. They can be in any formation. A lot of eye candy. It's very similar to what we've seen from Wyoming in the past. You've gotta come downhill and be physical at the point of attack (and) that exposes you in the back end. And so (you need to) defend the big shot (in the passing game), bottle up the run, make them uncomfortable, but that's a huge challenge.
"There's very few matchup across the front that are going to be in our favor if any at all. So, a lot of hats to the ball, tackle well and make them snap it again — hope that we can create some turnovers, we can get them off schedule, maybe benefit from some motion penalties and just early-game mistakes, early-season mistakes, and be opportunistic. But if you don't play physical ball, it's not going to matter. They're going to run it right down your throat and keep the clock running and keep us off the field."
Iowa does have higher expectations offensively this season thanks, in large part, to the addition of Michigan transfer quarterback Cade McNamara. McNamara started for the Wolverines during their Big 10 championship season of 2021 and threw for 2,576 yards and 15 TDs, vs. six interceptions, that year.
McNamara was injured during fall camp, but Ferentz said earlier this week he expects the Michigan transfer to be ready for Saturday's opener. Iowa's backup signal caller is sophomore Deacon Hill, a Wisconsin transfer with a powerful 258-pound build.
The Hawkeyes brought in a pair of transfer wide receivers to bolster their passing attack in Seth Anderson (Charleston Southern) and Kaleb Brown (Ohio State). Both are listed as the primary backups on Iowa's first depth chart. Anderson hauled in 42 receptions for 612 yards and six TDs as a freshman for Charleston Southern last fall.
Notwithstanding the new skill position athletes, Anderson is anticipating business as usual, regardless of who the Hawkeyes trot out at quarterback.
"Ultimately you play within the framework of what you're team is built around," he said. "They're built around defense and special teams, and an offense that doesn't turn it over, that plays physical ball and is opportunistic. So, I don't think we're going to see some wholesale change. ... We have to stop what we know they're about."
As Anderson eluded to, the Hawkeyes have a long-standing history of excellence on special teams, and this season should be no different. Senior punter Tory Taylor — who, like USU punter Stephen Kotsanlee is from Australia — was a first-team All-American last year by three different outlets, while sophomore kicker Drew Stevens was successful on 16 of 18 field goal attempts, which included a 54-yarder.
USU NOTES
* This is the 11th time in a 15-year span the Aggies will kick off their season on the road. Five of those games have been against P-5 opponents since 2018.
* The Aggies are 6-65 all-time against opponents ranked in the AP Top 25.
* USU has two players on its roster from Iowa in receiver Micah Davis and offensive lineman Calvin Knapp.
* USU has one transfer from the Big 10 in former Wisconsin cornerback Al Ashford III.
* The Aggies have won 11 consecutive one-score games, which includes a 4-0 record in those contests a year ago.
* Iowa leads the all-time series against USU, 2-0. The first meeting was in 1957 and the second in 2002, and the Hawkeyes prevailed in both by big margins.
