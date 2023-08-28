The first week of the 2023 college football campaign will essentially be business as usual for Utah State.
Per usual, the Aggies will kick off their season on the road and against a Power 5 Conference program, no less. Iowa, ranked 25th in the first AP Poll, will welcome USU to Kinnick Stadium for a Saturday morning non-conference affair. This is the 11th time in the last 15 seasons the Aggies will play their season opener away from the friendly confines of Maverik Stadium, plus the fifth time in a seven-year span that game will be against a P-5 program.
The Hawkeyes have gone to 10 straight bowl games under the tutelage of head coach Kirk Ferentz, who is entering his 25th season at the helm. Iowa went 1-10 and 3-9 in Ferentz's first two seasons, but have gone bowling 20 times and have won at least 10 games seven times since.
Iowa welcomes back six offensive and defensive starters from last year's 8-5 squad that beat Kentucky by a 21-0 scoreline in the Music City Bowl. A capacity crowd of 69,250 is expected for Saturday's game, inasmuch as the first six of seven contests at Kinnick Stadium in '23 are already sellouts.
"So, it's time to find out what we’re made of, what this team’s going to look like," USU head coach Blake Anderson said during Monday's press conference. "We had a good fall camp. I think the guys have worked really hard. We’re relatively healthy. There’s still some bumps and bruises we’re trying to get healed up (from), but we’re moving in the right direction. It’s going to be a huge test for us to start with. The environment’s going to be chaotic, the (Iowa) team is built really, really well. (It’s a) big, physical football team that we’re going to have to match what they do, how they do it, but also try our best to play to our strengths, which is speed and quickness and tempo of play, and hopefully find a way to make them uncomfortable. But I’m looking forward to it."
Both programs face several unknowns heading into their season opener. For starters, the Aggies have 59 new players on their roster, which is tied for the sixth most among the 133 FBS programs with Mountain West rival Colorado State.
Meanwhile, the Hawkeyes must replace four players that were selected in the first three rounds of the '23 NFL Draft, including a pair of first-rounders in linebacker Jack Campbell, the 2022 Big 10 Conference Defensive Player of the Year, and defensive end Lukas Van Ness. Additionally, Iowa might be without starting quarterback Cade McNamara, a former Michigan starter who has missed a lot of fall camp with an injury. Standout defensive tackle Noah Shannon, who has started 28 games for the Hawkeyes, has been suspended by the NCAA for the season due to sports wagering allegations. Iowa has appealed McNamara's suspension.
A couple of other Iowa players have been linked to the aforementioned allegations. Indeed, there are some potential distractions within Iowa's program, but Anderson asserted that will not affect his team's focus or game planning heading into Saturday's opener.
"It really has little to do with our prep," Anderson said. "We’re still figuring out who we are — a lot of unknowns, a lot of new bodies that haven’t played in college games, especially not the environment we’re fixing to throw them into. So, we’re way more focused on us than we are them. … Whatever quarterback they throw out, we’ve got to defend. (Their) offense is not going to change drastically because one or another quarterback is playing. They recruited some good transfers. We’re expecting more speed than we’ve seen on film, but ultimately kind of their MO is, is who they are and we’ve got to be better at defending it than they are running their offense.
"We’ve got to be able to control their defensive front regardless of who they put out. Suspensions and all of that really can’t play much of a factor. It will be a challenge regardless. We’ve just got to play our best football. That’s really the goal — play our best football. If we do, it gives us a chance to win. If we don’t, it’s going to be a long trip."
Like the Hawkeyes, the Aggies have some injury issues of their own. Anderson announced Monday that senior safety Omari Okeke will need season-ending shoulder surgery. Okeke, who likely would have been in USU's two-deep, contributed with 18 tackles, including 2.0 for a loss, in 10 games a year ago.
The Aggies might also be missing stellar defensive tackle Hale Motu'apuaka, plus their two most experienced tight ends in Josh Sterzer and Broc Lane, for Saturday's opener. Sterzer, who was in the starting lineup 11 times last season, will miss at least the first two weeks of the season, Anderson said.
"I think the guys that are just questionable we’re still waiting on are is Hale ready to go, is Brock Lane ready to go. Those are day-to-day conversations," Anderson said. "If we played today, they wouldn’t be (ready to go), but they’re both moving in the right direction and quite possibly could be ready to play on Saturday, so we’ll just have to see how that goes. But otherwise, we’re like everybody else (in that) we’re getting over some bumps and bruises from fall camp, but not nothing that should linger all season."
The good news for USU is Anthony Switzer, who missed the entire '22 campaign with an ACL tear, will be ready to go Saturday. Switzer, who was listed as the starter at the hybrid linebacker/safety position, sat out of both fall camp scrimmages. The Arkansas State was primed to start a year ago before suffering his knee injury.
“Switzer has been playing every down at this point well," Anderson said. "We held him longer probably than he wanted to be held, but we wanted to be smart and he’s had a good last week or so (of fall camp)."
Switzer is one of four transfers currently atop the depth chart at their respective positions, therefore primed to make their first start as an Aggie come Saturday. The others are former Arizona State offensive lineman Ralph Frias III (left tackle), junior college transfer defensive back Javar Strong (boundary safety) and JUCO transfer kicker William Testa. Former JUCO All-America running back Davon Booth might also start, inasmuch as he is essentially listed as the co-starter with sophomore Robert Briggs Jr.
As expected, former Sky View/Logan star Ike Larsen is listed as the starter at free safety. Larsen was a second-team all-Mountain West selection as a redshirt freshman a year ago. Former Green Canyon standout Bryce Radford, a redshirt freshman, is listed as the second-string right guard.
USU will be breaking in two brand new starters in the offensive trenches in Frias and redshirt freshman right guard Tavo Motu'apuaka, who is the younger brother of Hale. Aggie signal caller Cooper Legas has been encouraged by the progress of his offensive line during fall camp.
“We lost a couple of key guys with (Chandler) Dolphin last year and big Fred (Alfred Edwards), but I think some of the guys we brought in and some of the younger guys coming up have really stepped up and they’re coming together, working together and starting to really dial in with their assignments, so there’s not guys coming free ever," Legas said. "They’re at least getting hands on someone with, just by doing that, I should be able to get the ball off, whether it’s a hot route or quick slant. ... I think as long as there’s a guy on a guy than we should we just fine.”
Legas, left guard Wade Meacham, slot receiver Terrell Vaughn and Sterzer are the lone returning full-time offensive starters for the Aggies from a year ago. Hale Motu'apuaka, fellow D-tackle Poukesi Vakauta, linebacker MJ Tafisi, cornerback Michael Anyanwu and Larsen are the only returning starters on defense USU retained. Vakauta, who has been banged up during fall camp, was listed as the backup to Seni Tuiaki at the defensive tackle spot opposite of Motu'apuaka.
Despite having a wealth of new faces, Anyanwu is confident in the progress the Aggies have made defensively throughout fall camp. There were a lot of growing pains during spring camp, inasmuch as not only did the Aggies lose several players to the transfer portal — including starters Daniel Grzesiak (defensive end), Byron Vaughns (DE), AJ Vongphachanh (linebacker), Kaleo Neves (outside LB/safety) and Ajani Carter (cornerback) — they lost defensive coordinator Ephraim Banda to the Cleveland Browns. As a result, USU was tasked with learning a new defensive scheme under Banda's replacement, Joe Cauthen.
"It’s been a process from the spring until now," Anyanwu said. "... The summer’s really when we did a lot of our recruiting and bringing new guys in, but I think they’ve done a great job. I think fall camp was really a step in the right direction. Guys got better every single day. You saw guys buying into the process and understanding the system and concepts, and what we really want to do and who we want to be as a defense. And they’re raising the standard, so that’s always good to see new guys come in and contribute right away. There’s going to be a lot of new faces on the field, but those guys have done a great job of adjusting and kind of fitting into our defense.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.