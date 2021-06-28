It’s fair to say Utah State’s current recruiting class is starting to fill up in a hurry.
The Aggies certainly turned some heads last weekend as six soon-to-be high school seniors pledged their commitment to play football in Logan. Four class of 2022 athletes verbally committed to USU within a matter of a few hours on Friday, another followed suit Saturday and another Sunday.
There are now 14 high school players who have expressed their desire to sign with the Aggies as part of the class of ’22. Here is a breakdown of the athletes who committed late last week:
ADAM TOMCZYK
USU’s latest verbal commit is a defensive tackle from Los Alamitos, California. Tomczyk sparkled in his six games for the Los Alamitos Griffins this past spring as he contributed with 31 tackles, including 8.0 for a loss, 4.0 sacks and one pass broken up in just six games. No. 97 ranked second on his team in tackles for loss.
The 6-foot-4, 265-pounder was offered a scholarship by the Aggies back in April and went on an unofficial visit earlier this month. The 3-star recruit also has a scholarship offer from FCS program Fordham.
Tomczyk helped Los Alamitos go 6-0 as a junior. The Griffins blew out every opponent except one and only gave up more than 14 points on two occasions.
“I would first off like to thank all my family and friends that have supported me through my recruiting process,” Tomczyk posted Sunday on Twitter. “I would also like to thank all my coaches that have helped me develop as a player and as a man. With that said, I have decided to commit to Utah State University. Thanks to Coach Anderson, Coach Lapuaho, Coach Devine, Coach Labidou and the rest of the coaching staff for giving me this opportunity. GO AGGIES!!”
TAKEAO HANSEN
The soon-to-be Lone Peak High senior announced his decision Saturday on Twitter. Hansen also had offers from BYU and Colorado State, plus is receiving a lot of attention from San Diego State.
The 6-3, 195-pound linebacker received an offer from the Aggies back in February — the week USU offered Connor Kelley, Hansen’s high school teammate, defensive end/linebacker.
“I’m excited to announce that I am committed to Utah State University,” Hansen posted on Twitter. “Big thanks to the staff and everyone involved in my recruitment.”
The 3-star recruit was a honorable mention all-state selection as a junior for the Knights, who went 12-2 and lost to Corner Canyon in the championship game of the 6A state tournament. No. 14 finished with 57 tackles in 11 games for Lone Peak, plus chipped in with two interceptions, three forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries and four passes broken up. Hansen, who played basketball at Lone Peak as a sophomore, also caught a touchdown pass.
BISHOP DAVENPORT
The quarterback was offered by the Aggies last week and it only took him a few days to express to desire to take his talents to Cache Valley. The 6-3, 190-pounder also has a FBS offer from Tulsa, plus FCS offers from Houston Baptist, Lamar, Sam Houston State and Texas Southern. Davenport is also receiving some attention from Houston and UTSA.
“It means a lot to me,” Davenport told the Herald Journal. “I’ve been dreaming to play college football since a kid, so its special. And then to have (my education) paid for, that’s a dream come true.”
Davenport is coming off a special season for the Spring High Lions, who compete in Texas’s largest classification. Spring went 9-1 last fall and lost a 27-21 heartbreaker to DeSoto in the 6A state playoffs.
“It has prepared me a lot (for college football) because everything is bigger in Texas,” Davenport said. “But i still have a lot of work to do.”
No. 5 completed 69.6 percent of his passes for 3,459 yards and 36 touchdowns, vs. only three interceptions. Davenport also led his team is rushing attempts (97), rushing yards (680) and rushing TDs (seven). He threw for more than 400 yards in two games and more than 300 in all but one contest.
Despite being selected as the overall MVP of his district, Davenport has seemingly flown under the radar on the recruiting front. That’s a bit surprising considering he has excelled in a state known for its high school football.
Davenport is hungry to prove other college programs are missing out on a talented athlete.
“I mean, it’s always fun proving people wrong, but that shows in my game, so I wouldn’t have to purposely do it,” he said. “I’ll just continue to play how I play and they will realize what they missed out on.”
Why did Davenport ultimately choose to commit to the Aggies this early in the process?
“I just love (the) personality (of the coaches) and how willing they are to build over there, then their offense fits perfect with how I play,” said Bishop, who took an unofficial visit to Utah State last week.
MAPA VAENUKU
Vaenuku was an impact performer on both sides of the ball as a junior at East High School, which went 8-5 and lost to undefeated Corner Canyon in the semifinals of the 6A playoffs.
The 6-3, 200-pounder rushed for 558 yards and eight TDs on 94 attempts, hauled in seven receptions for 144 yards and made 59 tackles. Vaenuku will play his senior season at Tooele.
Utah State is the only Division I program to offer Vaenuku so far, although he has also received some attention from Utah and Boise State. Vaenuku recently took unofficial recruiting trips to USU and Utah.
“This opportunity means everything to me,” Vaenuku told the Herald Journal. “Having to work hard as a young kid and dreaming of this moment is just a dream come true for me.”
What ultimately stood out about USU to Vaenuku?
“The coaching staff was really energetic and welcoming, showing a lot of love, and I felt that USU is a place I could shine at and be able to improve myself as a football player and as a person,” he said. “Also, it is pretty close to home.”
Vaenuku grew three or four inches during his junior season and that added length should make a big difference.
“I’m really excited to play this year with that added length,” said Vaenuku, who ran track and played basketball as a freshman and sophomore at East. “I feel that I will be able to make more plays for my team and I’m just really excited to see what I can do.”
RYKER LOTULELEI
Lotulelei was the third Utah native who committed to the Aggies last weekend and sixth of this recruiting class. The 6-1, 220-pound linebacker played at Highland as a junior, but transferred to West and will play for the Panthers this fall. Lotulelei competed on West’s baseball team this past season.
As a junior for the Rams, No. 55 racked up 50 tackles in nine games. He had a season-high 14 tackles against Granger.
Lotulelei was offered by USU in February and went on an unofficial visit earlier this month.
“I’m proud to say....I’ve COMMITTED TO UTAH STATE UNIVERSITY,” Lotulelei posted on Twitter.
ROBERT BRIGGS
Briggs was the second native of the Lone Star State to pledge his commitment to the Aggies last week and third overall as part of this class. The 5-7, 170-pound running back was offered by USU in April and took an unofficial visit last week.
“First off I want to thank my Lord & Savior Jesus Christ for blessing me with many opportunities,” Briggs posted on Twitter. “Without Him, none of this would be possible. I want to thank my family and coaching staff for believing in me and supporting my decisions. Its been very fun playing for Bellville America. With all of that being said, I would like to announce that I will be taking my academic & athletic career to UTAH STATE UNIVERSITY.”
Briggs is coming off a productive junior season for the Bellville High Brahmas, who went 8-2 last fall. No. 5 rushed for 678 yards and 11 touchdowns, and averaged 10.3 yards per carry, plus he led the Brahmas in receptions (28), receiving yards (450) and TD catches (six) in Bellville’s rush-heavy attack. Additionally, Briggs averaged 36.0 yards on nine kickoff returns and 16.0 yards on five punt returns, plus contributed with 13 tackles and a pair of interceptions as a cornerback.
The three-sport athlete also played varsity basketball as a freshman, sophomore and junior, and is a standout in track & field. Briggs has personal records of 10.81 seconds in the 100-meter dash and 20 feet, 5.5 inches in the long jump, plus he competes on Bellville’s impressive 4x100 relay team, which clocked in at 41.87 this past spring.