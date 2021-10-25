It was a new learning experience for Utah State’s football team last Friday night against Mountain West rival Colorado State at Maverik Stadium.
For the first time during the 2021 campaign, the Aggies went into halftime with the lead. They were able to extend that 20-14 advantage by three points in the third quarter and then held on for dear life in the fourth on their way to a 26-24 Homecoming victory.
USU caught a break in the waning seconds of the game when CSU elected not to spike the ball following a third-down conversion and Cayden Camper pushed a rushed 42-yard field goal attempt wide left with one second left on the game clock.
The Rams racked up 225 on their 470 yards of total offense in the final quarter, including 179 through the air. Meanwhile, the Aggies were limited to 55 total yards in the fourth quarter and finished with 344 in the contest.
Nevertheless, USU found a way to escape with a fourth win by four or fewer points this season. The Aggies are 4-0 in games that have been decided by one possession this fall.
“It’s the first time we’ve really been the team being chased,” USU head coach Blake Anderson said during Monday’s press conference. “We’ve been doing the chasing ... up to this point. I’m not sure we handled it really, really well. It created a learning opportunity for us and hopefully if we end up in this situation again down the stretch — which is likely the way all of these games are going (that) we’ll be in this situation again — we’ll do better, we’ll play better. But proud that this group has found a way to fight to be 5-2 and relevant and improving.”
Two big reasons the Aggies were able to prevail were they played lights out on special teams, plus they were on the plus side of the turnover margin for the second straight week.
USU placekicker Connor Coles bounced back from his rough outing last week against UNLV — he missed a pair of field goals, plus had another one blocked — in a monumental way as he was a perfect 4 for 4 on his 3-pointers. The senior connected on field goals of 45, 30, 42 and 34 yards.
For his efforts, Coles was selected as one of three Lou Groza Awards “Stars of the Week” by the Palm Beach County Sports Commission. No. 59 was honored along with Cal’s Dario Longhetto and West Virginia’s Casey Legg. The Lou Groza Ward is given annually to the most outstanding kicker in college football.
USU’s special teams excellence extended well beyond Coles, though. Additionally, Deven Thompkins came through with a 54-yard kickoff return, Stephen Kotsanlee placed half of his six punts inside the 20-yard line, cornerback Michael Anyanwu recovered a well-executed pooch kickoff by Elliott Nimrod, and the Aggies were solid in punt and kickoff coverage.
“We feel like it deserves just the same amount of attention as offense and defense,” Anderson said of his focus on special teams. “I think coach Nick Paremski and Bobby Dodd and really the staff because we all coach it, I think everybody puts a tremendous amount of time and energy into it. (Special teams) has a chance to impact every game, especially close games and games where you might be physically a little bit outmatched in some areas (like against CSU).”
In addition to pouncing on the pooch kickoff, Anyanwu forced a fumble that was recovered by teammate Poukesi Vakauta, terminating a promising CSU drive in USU territory. Anyanwu started the season as a backup cornerback, but has been in the starting lineup the last three games.
Striker Ajani Carter chipped in with a phenomenal interception — his second athletic INT of the season — to help the Aggies win the turnover battle, 2-1. USU also finished plus-one in margin turnover in last week’s 28-24 road triumph over UNLV.
It’s a very encouraging trend for the Aggies, who committed a combined five turnovers and only had one takeaway in back-to-back loses to Boise State and BYU.
“Turnover and explosive plays, that’s the formula for winning games,” Anderson said. “If you win those two margins, you’re going to win games 90-plus percent of the time. If you look at the wins we have this year, those are areas we effected the game positively. The two games we lost, we were bad in both of those areas.”
As Anderson eluded to, the Aggies had a couple of explosive plays that loomed large against the Rams — both touchdown passes from Logan Bonner to Derek Wright. The first one was a well-placed 25-yarder that Wright made a fantastic play on, and the second one was an absolute dime from 38 yards out.
Wright has recently emerged as arguably USU’s second-most reliable target in the passing game behind Thompkins, who finished with 104 yards on six receptions against CSU — his fifth outing of 100-plus yards this season. Bonner bounced back from an early interception and ended up completing 17 of 31 passes for 233 yards and the two scoring strikes to Wright.
USU also received a noteworthy performance from sophomore running Elelyon Noa, who carried the pigskin a career-high 26 times for a career-best 97 yards. The Aggies were without starting tailback Calvin Tyler Jr., who a few weeks ago was the leading rusher in the Mountain West.
“Calvin Tyler broke a bone in his hand (against UNLV) and had surgery this last week, and is expected to be back in a week or so,” Anderson said Monday. “That surgery should stabilize the area and he’s going to probably be able to pad it up and cast it up.”
No Aggie suffered a significant injury against a very physical CSU squad, to the delight of Anderson.
RED ZONE WOES
The inability to fully capitalize in the red zone continues to plague the Aggies, who didn’t score a single TD on their four trips inside CSU’s 20-yard line. Three of the drives ended in field goals, while the other one was halted by Bonner’s aforementioned INT. Meanwhile, the Rams scored TDs on all three of their series that reached the red zone.
USU has only found paydirt on 10 of its 26 red zone possession this season, plus has failed to score any points on eight of those occasions.
TOO MANY SACKS
USU was able to reign supreme last Friday despite giving up a whopping eight sacks and 13 tackles for loss, plus converting on a paltry 4 of 18 third downs. The Aggies were missing starting offensive linemen Falepule Alo and Jacob South against the Rams, who have accumulated an impressive 30 sacks in seven games this season.
“There were times that we just really got exposed in some one-on-one matchups that they made plays and got to us,” Anderson said. “There were times systematically where we didn’t communicate well and we turned some things loose that we shouldn’t have. There were a couple that Logan should have slid and got rid of the ball, and he didn’t trying to wait on the play to develop. Honestly, every one of those areas was an issue at some point during the night.”