No position on Utah State's football team was affected more by attrition this past offseason than the defensive trenches.
Nevertheless, the secondary was a close second place for the Aggies, who lost veteran cornerbacks Ajani Carter, Dominic Tatum and Jaden Smith to the transfer porter, plus safety Luke Marion. Additionally, all-Mountain West safety Hunter Reynolds and veteran corner Andre Grayson exhausted their eligibility while working on master's degrees.
Indeed, rebuilding the secondary was a must for USU heading into the 2023 campaign. The Aggies were able to reload thanks in large part to the transfer portal, although they were fortunate enough to bring back arguably the Mountain West's top safety in Ike Larsen, plus a proven commodity at cornerback in Michael Anyanwu.
Those two athletes, coupled with nickelback/safety Anthony Switzer, will anchor what appears to be a talented Utah State secondary in '23.
SAFETIES
Gone is Reynolds, a Michigan transfer who excelled in his two seasons as a starter in Logan. In addition to being a very productive player, Reynolds was one of the go-to leaders on the team a year ago.
With the departure of Reynolds, safeties coach Ethan Morriss is counting on Larsen to take on more of leadership role this fall. There's no question the former Sky View and Logan standout will make plenty of plays on the field for the Aggies. Despite only starting four games as a redshirt freshman last season, Larsen still matched Reynolds with a team-high four interceptions — one of which he returned for a touchdown — and established a new single-season record with three blocked punts. Larsen contributed with 34 tackles, 2.0 sacks and two passes broken up, to boot.
“Ike’s continuing to mature," said Morriss, who was USU's senior defensive analyst last year and a defensive analyst the year before. "You know, he’s still a young guy. He’s a redshirt sophomore, played 250, 300 snaps last year. I just want to see him continue to grow into a leadership role and it’s good to have guys like Switz in the room, Javar (Strong), guys that have been around different programs and have seen different things that can kind of show him the ropes. But I think his ceiling’s really, really high. You know, you see the stuff that he does, the movement skills that he has, the bend, the change of direction. He could play man to man on the slot and then he could go play the post and break any direction and play ... from sideline to sideline. … He just needs to continue to grow and mature, and just continue to hammer down on the little things as a young guy."
Larsen, the starter at free safety, picked up right where he left off as a redshirt freshman as he deftly broke up a pair of passes and blocked a punt in USU's season opener last Saturday at Iowa. No. 6's primary backup is Simeon Harris, although the Colorado transfer started at boundary safety against the Hawkeyes and came through with eight solo tackles.
Harris was an impact performer as a true freshman for Colorado a year ago as he made 21 tackles in 11 games — four of which he started. No. 12, who signed with the Aggies in May, garnered the praise of Morriss and cornerbacks coach Mitchell White for his ability to pick up the defense quickly. Harris is versatile and will also likely see some playing time at the nickelback position when the Aggies are in their 4-2-5 scheme.
“He’s a really special player," White said of Harris. "We’re happy to have him. He’s smart, he’s athletic. He can do a lot of things. He’s very dynamic and that’s what we like about him. … A lot of those guys got a jump on him in the spring and he’s able to come in (and contribute right away). And I think that’s a testament to how smart of a player he actually is (in) that he can come in and learn it and function at a high level. And he’s going going to get better and better."
A pair of junior college transfers will be manning the boundary safety position for the Aggies when Harris isn't taking snaps there. Former Arkansas State defensive back Javar Strong is listed as the starter at boundary safety and his primary backup is Devin Dye, the son of former long-time major league baseball player Jermaine.
The 6-foot-3 Strong gives USU a long-levered athlete in the secondary and a guy who made an impact at his two previous stops at the collegiate level. Strong finished with 48 tackles, one INT, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery last year at Hutchinson (Kansas) Community College, and he made 20 tackles as a true freshman at Arkansas State.
Dye spent two seasons at Palomar (California) College and fared well a year ago as he contributed with 59 tackles and a pair of INTs. Dye and Strong both have three years of eligibility remaining.
"Devin Dye and Javar Strong have done a really, really good job in just competing day in and day out," Morriss said. "You know, we put a lot on Devin Dye’s plate. He’s learning both field and boundary safety (positions) and he’s done a really good job of getting in and learning it, and just being comfortable and making plays. We’ve seen his production just day in and day out just continue to go up."
Meanwhile, Switzer and UCF transfer Jaiden Francois will man the SAM position for the Aggies which, in this case, is essentially a nickelback, although Switzer has enough size at 210 pounds to be a strongside linebacker. Switzer is built more like a safety and Francois more like a cornerback and, in fact, that's how they are listed on USU's numerical roster.
Switzer was being counted on to anchor the hybrid safety/outside linebacker position in then-USU defensive coordinator Ephraim Banda's scheme a year ago, but blew out his knee during the final scrimmage of spring camp. Aggie fans finally got to see Switzer's long-awaited debut against Iowa and he did not disappoint. No. 1 finished with eight tackles, including one at the line of scrimmage for a crucial fourth-down stop in the opening half.
Switzer, who is a junior eligibility wise, played at Arkansas State from 2019-21 and contributed with 91 tackles, three forced fumbles, one fumble recovery and one INT in 24 games (15 starts) for the Red Wolves.
“(Switzer's) a guy that is always going to work and is always going to give you everything he’s got," said Morriss, who helped recruit Switzer to ASU as a defensive graduate assistant. "He’s an extension of us coaches, you know. He’s on the sideline coaching those guys up when they come off. Sometimes us coaches go over there and we see Switz with them already, and we’re like, ‘all right, we’ll just leave them alone because the guy prepares day in and day out.’ He’s a gym rat, he’s always in the office, he’s asking questions. There’s things he asks where I’m like, ‘I haven’t even thought of it before.’ … It’s been pretty awesome to see the growth that he’s had in the last four to five years."
Francois, who initially signed with Nebraska as a highly decorated high school product, made three tackles in his Aggie debut and probably could have been credited with a pass breakup against the Hawkeyes. Francois, a junior eligibility wise, spent the previous three seasons at UCF, where he played primarily on special teams in 13 games. He was a 4-star recruit in high school.
“When we saw his film, we saw a guy who could do a lot of things — he could play the nickel, he could tackle," White said of Francois, who didn't arrive at USU until during fall camp. "He was a special teams ace over at UCF. You know, he could run … and he could play the ball in the air. So those things in combination … I don’t know exactly what he is (position wise), but he could do something for us, so he’s kind of carved out a niche for himself being a dynamic player in this defense, whether it being a STAR or a dime in our sub package, but then also finding a home in some of our base packages as well. So, he’s another guy who’s just a very, very good football player and you can never have enough of those guys in the back end."
The Aggies have one more experienced option at safety in senior Dusten Ramseyer-Burdett, who is entering his third season with the program. Ramseyer-Burdett, who played in USU's final two games a year ago, started his collegiate career at Linfield (Oregon) College.
USU has another veteran safety in Omari Okeke, but he was lost to a season-ending shoulder injury. The senior played in 10 games and made one start for the Aggies as a junior.
Adding depth at the safety position is junior college transfer Teeg Slone, the brother of Aggie defensive end Cian Slone, plus a handful of freshmen, headlined by former Lehi High star Kadiyon Sweat and former Arizona State verbal commit Chase Davis. Two of the newcomers are Sky View High products Jackson Sundstrom and Titan Saxton, a true freshman who was a two-time first-team all-state selection for the Bobcats. Sundstrom spent a season at Division III program Concordia (Minnesota) College.
Teeg Slone finished with 39 tackles, five pass breakups, two INTs and one forced fumble as a freshman last fall at American River (California) College. Sweat helped propel the Pioneers to back-to-back 5A state titles and came through with 217 tackles, 26 INTs, 29 PBUs and four pick-sixes during his prep career.
How much differently will the defensive backs be used in new defensive coordinator Joe Cauthen's scheme as opposed to the previous scheme under Banda?
“Somewhat similar because, as you know, the last two years we played a lot of one-high stuff where we were playing press coverage," Morriss said. "In coach C’s defense, we play a lot of press on the outside. I would say in this defense we ask our safeties to do a lot more when it comes to communicating, checking, getting the guys in the right coverages, so the safeties have to do a good job in communicating, making sure that they’re staying one step ahead on all their checks because they can line up in one formation and motion to another, so they’ve got to do a good job of being vocal and communicating angrily to those guys and making sure everybody’s on the same page.”
CORNERBACKS
A mix of veterans and transfers will be counted on at the cornerback position in '23. White, who was the cornerbacks coach at Stephen F. Austin a year ago, is optimistic about the talent in his room.
“We can play man (coverage)," White said when asked about the strengths in his room. "We feel very good about competing at the line of scrimmage and being able to cover. That’s a good thing. Now, where we want to go is how do we become the playmakers every single Saturday? How do we want to get there and do we make the play, finish the play? It’s great to have great technique, it’s great to be in a great position, and now it’s time to go make the play, or it could be getting a guy on the ground."
The cornerback room will be anchored by Anyanwu, who is entering his sixth and final season with the program. The graduate senior is a three-year starter who led the Aggies and was one of the Mountain West's top performers last season in PBUs with 11. No. 22 also finished with 47 tackles and picked off a pass in '22.
“It’s really good because he is very steady and he is very consistent, so the coaching points with him are a little bit more at an eye-to-eye level in terms of, ‘you understand what your job specs are, you understand your responsibilities, I feel like you could do this,’" White said of having a veteran like Anyanwu in his room. "Whereas some of those (other) guys are still in those structured and those hard lines of ‘this is the way we want you to do it.’ … And he still out here (after practice) and he’s still helping those guys learn it and learn the techniques, work on their games, and so we’re lucky to have a guy like that in our room."
USU's other starting corner is JD Drew, who played in five games last year as a true freshman, thus was able to preserve his redshirt. Drew, a track & field star in high school, deftly broke up a pass against Iowa last weekend.
“Back in the spring, he was one of the guys if you just turn the film on — and I’m talking about the college level — it pops out at you because of his athletic ability," White said of the 6-0 Drew. "His thing is, again, he was very young and he needs to learn the game and, in this position, sometimes you’ve got to hit your head and hopefully you hit your head in practice enough to where it never happens in a game, but that’s really where he’s at.”
Mitchell went on to talk about how proud he has been of Drew in his quest to put on more weight. Drew, who is now listed at 165 pounds, would text Mitchell on a nightly basis during the summer to share his progress and dietary details in this endeavor.
“He’s been serious about (his weight gain) and he’s taken that same approach to his game to now where he’s developing his technique every single day," White said. "He’s trying to clean up his game as much as he can, so he can be ready to perform at a high level."
Anyanwu and Drew will be backed up primarily by first-year Aggies. Junior college transfer Gabriel Bryan and Wisconsin transfer Al Ashford III are listed below Anyanwu on the depth chart, while Oregon transfer Avante Dickerson and veteran Xavion Steele are listed below Drew.
White has been very pleased with the "professionalism within the classroom" exhibited by all three of those transfers and asserted, "I think all three of those guys have woven their way into the fabric of the team."
This is the third collegiate stop for Bryan, who has two years of eligibility remaining but no redshirt season left. No. 24 spent last season at Navarro (Texas) College and was at FCS program Wagner College from 2019-21. Bryan started for Wagner in '21.
Ashford, a sophomore eligibility wise, was at Wisconsin from 2021-22 and missed most of his second season with an injury. He played on special teams when he was healthy.
Dickerson, a redshirt sophomore, was a highly touted 4-star recruit in high school and was, in fact, the second-ranked cornerback nationally in his graduating class by ESPN. The speedster, who was at Oregon from 2021-22, saw action in 12 games as a true freshman in '21, which included 56 snaps on defense. He made five tackles that season.
Steele, who like Anyanwu is currently working on his master's degree, is entering his fourth season as an Aggie. The Fullerton (California) College product has competed in 23 games for USU, with one career start. Steele, who chipped in with two tackles against Iowa, finished with nine tackles and two PBUs in 13 games off the bench a year ago.
Another cornerback the Aggies could see contributions from this season is Jaylen Martin, a 6-2 former Cal player who has yet to be cleared. Martin, a junior eligibility wise, fared well last fall at East Los Angeles College as he contributed with 40 tackles, five INTs, nine PBUs, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery and one blocked punt. Martin, the nephew of former USU basketball player Maurice Spillers (1994-97), played sparingly at Cal from 2019-21.
Adding depth at the position is a pair of true freshman from the Beehive State in Noah Flores (Alta High) and Ja'keo Mitchell (Dixie High). Flores was a big-time playmaker on both sides of the ball as a senior at Alta as he intercepted nine passes and finished with 1,121 receiving yards and 12 touchdowns.
BONUS QUESTIONS
Who is the fastest guy in the safety room?
Morriss’ answer: “Ooh, that’s a good question. Probably Ike.
Who is the best all-around athlete in the room?
Morriss' answer: “Probably Ike again.”
Who is the best hitter in the room:
Morriss' answer: “Switz. As you can see over here in skelly, it’s supposed to be a thud drill and he’s over here trying to tackle people, so he’s trying to bring violence every single play.”
Who is the strongest guy in the room?
Morriss' answer: “Man, that’s a tough one between Ike and Switz. Those guys, like we talked about, Ike’s continuing to grow, but he’s just one of the best athletes in the whole secondary, in my opinion. And he’s does a really, really good job in moving sideways, covering people. Switz is, like I said, he’s another extension of us coaches on the field, so I’d say it’s tough to pick between those two guys. Those are really, really good players who are going to make plays on Saturdays.”
Who is the fastest cornerback in the room?
White’s answer: “I think it would be between — and this is my opinion — JD or Avante. JD has got an extremely good twitch and acceleration. I think Avante has very good long speed to where it’s going to be hard for people to run by him down the field.”
Who is the best all-around athlete in the room?
White’s answer: “Can I throw himself in the mix,” he quipped. “You know what, best all-around athlete, I’d have to say it’s probably Mike or Gabe, to be honest with you, because those guys are strong, they’re quick, they’re aggressive. You know, they have that punch to them to where you see that explosion come out in a game. And Mike, I think Mike had a couple offers as a basketball player out of high school, so he’s a pretty good athlete.”
Who is the best hitter in the room?
White’s answer: “Again, it would probably be between Mike and Gabe because of their punch and their build. They’ve just got a good lower half and explosion out of that lower half.”
