Editor’s note: This is the second of a nine-part series breaking down USU’s football team position by position.
A lack of experience is something a couple of Utah State positional groups will be dealing with heading into the 2022 college football season.
To the delight of Aggie defensive coordinator Ephraim Banda, inexperience is not something he has to worry about in the secondary. Case in point: USU’s top four cornerbacks throughout fall camp are seniors, while both projected starters at safety all also seniors.
The move of Ajani Carter from striker, USU’s hybrid safety/outside linebacker, has also helped make the secondary arguably one of the team’s most intriguing positional group heading into the season. Carter was recently voted by the media as the Mountain West’s second-best cornerback, which is noteworthy when you consider the senior has never played at this position.
“It’s solidified (our depth) lot,” USU cornerbacks coach Lamarcus Hicks said of Carter’s move to corner. “One thing about AJ is he’s played a lot of different positions. Like you said, he moved from striker. He’s played some safety, he’s played some receiver here, so he’s got a real good understanding of what a lot of people around him are doing. And he’s smart guy. He’s big, he’s strong, he’s physical, so he brings a lot to the table in terms of his abilities.”
Carter is USU’s most physically imposing corner as he is listed on the roster at 6-foot-0 and 195 pounds. No. 12 didn’t start in any games for the Aggies a year ago, but still contributed with 45 tackles, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery and three interceptions, which tied for the top spot on the team.
“There are not a lot of corners built like him,” Hicks said of Carter. “I mean, his size and his speed and his athleticism ... he’s a really, really good athlete, and he’s definitely got the skill set to play corner. He’s got good ball skills. ... He’s really, really good with his hands, playing press technique and stuff like that, so he’s got a really good shot to be a great corner.”
In addition to Carter, the Aggies have two other seniors battling it out for the two starting spots at the position. Those other two athletes are returning starter Michael Anyanwu and sixth-year senior Andre Grayson, who is currently working on his master’s degree in sports management.
Anyanwu was in the starting lineup 10 times a year ago and has played in 25 games in his three seasons in Logan. As a junior, the 5-9, 165-pounder finished with 44 tackles, broke up two passes, forced two fumbles and recovered another.
After redshirting in 2017, Grayson saw playing time in 42 games during the next four seasons, which included 10 starts — seven in 2019. The 5-8, 160-pounder made 30 of his 91 career tackles a year ago. No. 21 has broken up 11 passes, intercepted one and forced two fumbles during his time as an Aggie.
When asked who has the best technique in his room, Hicks answered “it’s probably a toss-up” between Anyanwu and Grayson. Carter is the most athletic and well-rounded corner on the team, Hicks asserted, when asked that question.
Who is USU’s fastest corner?
“They can all run,” Hicks said. “You know, I couldn’t tell you who’s the fastest guy in the room. They can all run and they’ve all got pretty good skills. I mean, I’m blessed to really have a good group. I’m really excited about this group.”
Banda also spoke highly of those three aforementioned cornerbacks, plus both he and coach Hicks have been very pleased with the progress of senior Xavion Steele. The 5-9, 170-pounder only played in four games a year ago, so he was able to redshirt. Steele, a transfer from Fullerton Junior College, was also an Aggie in 2019 and 2020, and played in 10 games during that timespan — once as a starter.
“At corner you’ve got four really good ones in AJ Carter, you’ve got Mike and Dre, Xavion Steele — who redshirted last year — has had a phenomenal camp and has done a great solid of solidifying himself as the fourth guy,” Banda said.
Another veteran corner on the team is junior Jaden Smith, who was a standout on special teams a year ago. The 5-9, 170-pounder has been an Aggie since 2020 after transferring after one season at FCS program Incarnate Word.
Jamie Nance made the move from wide receiver to corner during spring camp and gives the Aggies a tall, fast and athletic option at the position. The 6-1, 165-pounder redshirted at USU last season after transferring from Nebraska.
The Aggies have a pair of newcomers at corner in redshirt freshman Ty Barnett, a 5-11, 165-pound transfer from Weber State, and true freshman JD Drews. The 6-0, 150-pound Drews has made a good impression on both Hicks and Banda during fall camp.
“He’s another guy that’s coachable,” Hicks said. “He’s plays really hard and he’s got really good speed. He ran track in high school, so he’s got a good skill set and it’s going to be hard to keep him off the field in some capacity (this season), whether it’s special teams or providing some depth on defense.”
Indeed, Hicks is optimistic about what his corners will bring to the table this season.
“The thing I want us to do is always come with a purpose,” Hicks said. “Every single day we want to get better and not just get by. I want my group to be one of the best, to be recognized by coaches and other staffs as one of the best groups, just by playing hard, showing good effort and playing with good technique.”
SAFETIES
This is arguably one of the deepest positions on the team, thanks to the emergence of redshirt freshman Ike Larsen, coupled with the return of Dominic Tatum. Tatum made a big impact a year ago before suffering a season-ending injury in USU’s Mountain West opener against Air Force.
The Aggies already have a pair of potential all-conference performers at safety in returning starter Hunter Reynolds and Miami transfer Gurvan Hall Jr.
“Definitely Ike’s ability to flash has been a pleasant surprise,” said Banda, who is USU’s safeties coach, in addition to being the defensive coordinator. “We’ve been pushing him very, very, very hard through camp and trying to get him ready to be able to contribute to the team, so he definitely adds to the depth. You know, getting Dom back (is big). He’s not full go (right now). We’ve still got the limit his reps, but he’s a guy that’s been on this team for a while and has played some games for us. Coupled with Gurvan and Hunter, who are just playing lights out at the point, I definitely feel pretty good about those four going into the year.”
The 6-0, 210-pound Reynolds was rock solid in his first season as an Aggie as he ranked second on the 2021 squad in tackles with 83. The Michigan graduate transfer made a pair of huge plays in USU’s bowl victory over Oregon State — the first being a pass breakup on a fourth-down play in Aggie territory, and the second being an interception late in the fourth quarter to ice the game.
“His intelligence,” Banda said when asked what makes Reynolds an all-conference-caliber talent. “Bottom line is he’s brilliant. His ability to remember coaching points in a meeting and then go on the field and execute them immediately is what sets him apart (from others). He truly is brilliant and he just has confidence through the roof. He’s playing at an unbelievably high level.”
Banda also gushed about Hall Jr., whom he recruited to play at Miami. The 6-0, 175-pounder played in the same defensive scheme with the Hurricanes, so there wasn’t a learning curve for the former 4-star recruit when he arrived in Logan prior to spring camp.
In his four seasons at Miami, Hall Jr. appeared in 43 games, made 18 starts and contributed with 148 tackles, six pass breakups, one INT and one forced fumble.
“If anything, it’s actually better because he’s in that senior year, he has that senior urgency,” Banda said of Hall Jr. “You know, he’s not a freshman or a sophomore that’s just still trying to figure out and learn how to play. He’s picking up on little things and he’s playing in that ... what I call ‘contract year.’ So his ability to come in here and already know everything and be able to just play really, really fast and focus on the other details is what’s setting him apart from really everyone right now.”
Likewise, Banda is anticipating big contributions from Tatum, especially as the season progresses. The 6-3, 180-pounder came through with 21 tackles and two pass breakups in just over nine quarters of football last season. The junior also played in 11 games for the Aggies from 2019-20, with a pair of starts in ’20.
“(Tatum’s) worked really, really hard,” Banda said. “He’s had some ups and downs as anyone would with that type of injury, but he’s been tough (and) he’s been mentally strong through the process, so I’m pretty dang confident. You know, I’m cross training him at different positions to give him the ability to still grow mentally and not just learn one thing, so I’m confident that he’s going to be able to come in early in the season and help us. And I think through the long haul, middle and late season, he can really start to pour it on and really be a full-game type guy, contributor.”
Banda praised head strength and conditioning coach Paul Jackson and Julian Whitehead, one of Jackson’s assistants, for their work with Tatum throughout his rehab. Tatum worked hard in the weight room and the results are obvious, Banda said.
Banda made it a point to talk about Jackson’s contributions to the program on a couple of occasions during his interview for this story.
“What they did this summer in year No. 2 of the program with our defense and the mentality and the strength and the growth, not only mentally but physically has definitely changed us,” Banda said. “So I will say this: You don’t play great defense or good defense, really, without a great strength coach, and I think Paul Jackson and his staff have done a phenomenal job to this point.”
The 5-10, 175-pound Larsen only played in two games last fall so he was able to redshirt, and the former Logan and Sky View star is primed for a breakout season.
Another safety who could see some snaps this season, Banda said, is sophomore Luke Marion, the son of former NFL standout Brock Marion. The 6-0, 180-pounder played in four games during his first two seasons as an Aggie, and picked off a pass against New Mexico as a true freshman.
USU also brings back Dusten Ramseyer-Burdett, who redshirted last fall. The 5-11, 180-pounder is a junior who spent his first two seasons at Linfield College.
Adding depth for the Aggies is a pair of true freshman safeties in Saco Alofipo (5-9, 165) and Jett Solomon (5-10, 190).
When asked who is his strongest safety, Banda answered “Dom or Hunter.” Hall Jr. and Larsen are the team’s most athletic safeties, Banda said, with Reynolds being the most instinctual.
Who is USU’s most well-rounded athlete at the position?
“Most well-rounded is Gurvan Hall, with Reynolds being right there with him,” Banda answered.
Indeed, it’s a position Banda feels good about — good enough to aim for a couple of lofty objectives.
“(Our primary goal) is to be the best tackling safety room in the country,” Banda said. “It’s always No. 1. I want the best tacklers in the country. No. 2, I just really want to see those guys take command and really do a great job of eliminating explosive plays. You know, if they take command and make calls with confidence, that will eliminate explosive plays.”