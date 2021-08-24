For all of the struggles the Aggies had offensively during an abbreviated 2020 college football season, they still managed to run the ball at a relatively efficient clip.
Case in point: Utah State averaged 4.4 yards per carry a year ago and actually finished with more yards an outing rushing (840) than it did passing (815) in six games.
The Aggies welcomed backed four of their top five running backs for the 2021 campaign, plus speedy quarterback Andrew Peasley. Indeed, there is reason for USU to be optimistic it will have a solid rushing attack this upcoming season. Running backs coach Chuckie Keeton, one for, is encouraged about the potential of his group.
"Honestly, I would still say it is the versatility and the competitiveness," Keeton said when asked about the collective strengths of his tailbacks. "And, once again, the competitiveness comes back to how they push each other and how they push themselves. ... But the competitiveness is incredible. The versatility that they have is really fun to see because even for me selfishly it forces me to coach every guy differently and to find six to seven different ways to teach guys, and so I'm really excited about that."
Even with all of their returning experience, the Aggies must find a way to replace the production of hard-nosed competitor Jaylen Warren, who led the team in rushing yards (252) and rushing touchdowns (three) in just three games last fall. Warren elected to enter the transfer portal and landed at Oklahoma State for his super senior season.
USU was able to replace the former East High and Snow College standout with a similarly sized running back in Oregon State transfer Calvin Tyler Jr. The 5-foot-8, 210-pounder saw limited playing time in four seasons for the Beavers as he gained 124 yards and scored a pair of touchdowns on 30 carries. Calvin Jr. is currently working in his master's degree in sports management and is a junior eligibility wise.
Tyler Jr. arrived in Logan at the beginning of spring camp and has put himself in the mix to be the starter when USU travels to Washington State next weekend for its season opener. It's definitely been a competitive battle for playing time at the running back position as Tyler Jr. and John Gentry have lined up with the ones during both fall camp scrimmages, while Devonta'e Henry-Cole and Elelyon Noa have also seen a comparable amount of action.
"John, Calvin and Noah have been doing really well, but right with them is DHC and I'm finally going to get Lake (Makokona) back coming up real, real soon, so we're excited to see what he can do," Keeton said.
Makakona (5-10, 220) has been recovering from an injury and didn't play in either scrimmage. However, the junior has impressed the coaching staff and was recently put on scholarship. The biggest of USU's running back gained 47 yards on 10 carries a year ago after transferring from Division II program Colorado Mesa. No. 29 finished with 558 yards on 119 carries and scored five times during his lone season with the Mavericks.
During his press conference on Aug. 5, Utah State head coach Blake Anderson said he was hopeful a feature back would emerge during fall camp. Has that been the case?
"I think I'm in a really good position to where I think I have a few feature backs, and so it might be a running back by committee thing, but it's because we have a few guys who should be the feature back," said Keeton, who raved about how coachable this group has been. "So I'm really excited about that. A lot of guys are stepping up and yeah they may not be stepping up amongst the pack, but that's because the entire pack is continuing to grow together. So it's a really good situation for me to be in right now honestly. ... One of my biggest problems is figuring out who should be playing right now and trying to get five to six guys reps within a practice. So it's been a little bit of a problem, but it's been a fun problem to deal with."
Gentry (5-10, 190) is USU's most explosive tailback and saw action in five of the team's six games as a true freshman. He averaged 4.7 yards on seven attempts last season after a very successful prep career at Texas powerhouse North Shore. No. 2 accounted for 3,586 all-purpose yards and 48 touchdowns in high school, and is one of USU's highest rated recruits of all time, according to 247sports.com.
Henry-Cole (5-8, 195) is back for his super senior season after finishing second on the team among running backs with 180 yards on 41 carries last fall. No. 7 spent his first four seasons at Utah, where he gained 469 yards and scored four times on 90 carries as a Ute.
Like Gentry, Noa (5-8, 200) played as a true freshman for the Aggies a year ago and even made one start (against Air Force). No. 34 contributed with 81 yards on 31 attempts and saw action in all six games. Noa was a high school star at renowned southern California program Helix and is the school's all-time leading rusher with a whopping 5,830 yards. Noa shattered the record of former USC and NFL stalwart Reggie Bush.
This could potentially be one of USU's deepest corps of running backs. Keeton is used to being around talented tailbacks as he played with future NFL draft picks Robert Turbin, Michael Smith and Kerwynn Williams during his time as an Aggie quarterback, plus he was a graduate assistant at USU the season Darwin Thompson played well enough to get drafted by the Kansas City Chiefs.
Williams, Smith and Turbin played alongside Keeton on that record-setting 2012 squad. Can this current group eventually measure up to that trio?
"We still have some work to do," Keeton said. "That's the short answer. Part of it is because of the legacy those (former Aggie running backs) left and, my goodness, it's too many guys to name. But thankfully I was around almost every single one of them. I only one I really wasn't around was Jaylen Warren, at least over the past 10 years. So for me, that's really part of the reason why I try to push them as hard as I can is because I know that those guys left quite the incredible legacy and impact in my life so much that I owe it to them to make sure that we represent them, we represent the old guys in a positive light based off of this running back room now. Like I said, those guys produced in the past, so that's our next step. We're going to continue to grind and try to reach up and (measure up) to those guys from the past."
Keeton is, however, confident these current Aggie running backs can be productive this fall and that it's a well-rounded group.
"Some guys run stretch really well, some guys run inside zone, power, whatever it may be," Keeton said. "Some guys catch the ball really great. So to some extent, whenever we're getting into this, it's kind of like, 'hey, I want to see what you can do with this and put you in a tough situation and see how you apply the coaching that we're giving you.' So it's been very interesting, but it's been a lot of fun because all of these guys are seeing each other and they're learning from each other. Like Maka (Makakona) happens to be a bigger guy, but he's probably one of my more shifty guys. Well guess what, the guys beneath him are trying to learn how to be more like Maka is that aspect, so they're continuing to build their brains (rather) than just their physical attributes. And it's been a lot of fun to coach them so far."
Other running backs currently on USU's roster are junior Cooper Jones and freshman Gerald Hanson. Keeton spoke highly of Jones, who fared well with limited reps during spring camp. No. 31 was a dangerous punt returner for Butte (California) College in 2019 as he averaged 11.4 yards on 21 returns.
"One of my quietest leaders is Cooper Jones and it's kind of a beautiful thing because he's a walk-on kid out of Elko, Nevada," Keeton said. "And while he's not getting a crazy amount of reps on the field, everything he's leading by is by his work ethic, by the way that he comes out and attacks every single day. ... To me he's one of my best leaders because he's constantly working, even when other guys are taking his reps."