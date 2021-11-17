A pivotal Mountain West Conference football game against Wyoming doesn’t look quite as daunting as it did a few weeks ago for Utah State.
That’s because the Aggies have made substantial strides in defending the run, which is of paramount importance to defeating the Cowboys. In just a matter of three weeks, USU has gone from dead last out of 12 teams in the Mountain West to eighth in rush defense.
The Aggies struggled mightily in that department in back-to-back-to-back games against BYU, UNLV and Colorado State as they gave up a combined 630 yards on the ground. BYU’s Tyler Allgeier gashed USU to the tune of 219 yards, followed by UNLV’s Charles Williams with 221 and CSU’s David Bailey with 159.
In all fairness to the Aggies, Allgeier is one of 10 semifinalists for the Doak Walker Award — presented annually to the top running back in college football — while Williams currently ranks first in the Mountain West in rushing and Bailey holds down the No. 6 spot. Indeed, USU faced three high caliber tailbacks in those games, but it was still a very concerning trend.
To their credit, the Aggies have bounced back with three straight very encouraging performances in regard to defending the run. Hawaii, New Mexico State and San Jose State only managed to gain a combined 93 yards on 59 attempts. Granted, those three teams lost a combined 113 yards on 14 sacks, but the Aggies still only conceded up about 4.0 yards per true rushing attempt.
Those numbers were even better in last Saturday’s impressive 48-17 drubbing of defending Mountain West champion SJSU. USU limited Tyler Nevens, San Jose State’s third-leading rusher in program history with 2,605, to a measly 12 yards on 10 carries, and the super senior had a 19-yarder.
The Spartans finished with 12 yards on 22 rushes — a far cry from their previous three games, where they averaged 205 yards and 6.2 yards per carry (ypc).
All of a sudden, the Aggies are giving up 150.3 yards rushing an outing, which is 55 fewer than their average following the CSU game. USU is now allowing a respectable 4.4 ypc, which seemed nearly impossible a few weeks ago.
“It's been really great for our defense,” USU defensive tackle Phillip Paea said Monday. “You know, that's been a big emphasis for us these past couple of weeks. Being able to do it in practice from the beginning of the year from the summer, and to finally see it translate into the season and in games is really huge for us. And I feel like the coaching staff has done a great job with pushing us and to making ourselves believe that we can do it out there on Saturday nights.”
Why have the Aggies ultimately been able to turn a corner with their run defense?
“I think it's technically we're getting better and better as guys just continue to improve with the drill work and the techniques that we work on every day,” USU head coach Blake Anderson said during Monday’s press conference. “Schematically, I thought the defensive staff did a great job over the last few of really playing to our strengths, attacking the fronts and the schemes that we're seeing — very specific details of what we want to get done in certain looks. And our guys have listened to the plan, prepared and gone in and executed it real well, so a lot of people deserve credit.”
Arguably USU’s most monumental accomplishment last weekend was its dominance against a very experienced SJSU offensive line. Those O-linemen have now teamed up for a whopping 157 career starts during their time in the Silicon Valley, but they were manhandled at times by USU’s defensive linemen. Case in point: Paea and fellow defensive tackle Marcus Moore, plus defensive end Nick Heninger, each had 1.5 tackles for loss in the first half.
It was another clutch performance from Heninger, who ranks fifth in the Mountain West in tackles for loss with 11.5. Heninger is also USU’s leader in sacks (5.0) and is the team’s fourth-leading tackler (47).
“(There were) a lot of one-on-ones that we've won in those areas and it was a lot of different guys,” Anderson said. “You don't see just one jersey number showing up. When I was going through and kind of cutting up the tape, it was Marcus one play, it was Phil one play, it was Hale (Motu’apuaka) one play, Byron (Vaughns) and Justin Rice. I mean, everybody got involved, everybody made plays ... and even (Pou)kesi (Vakauta), a young dude in there, made one of the biggest plays in the backfield for one of our tackles for loss.”
USU held SJSU to a season-low 151 yards of total offense and 83 of them were gained in the first quarter. As a result, USU’s total defense tally has dropped below 400 yards an outing for the first time since the completion of Week 2 of the 2021 campaign. The Aggies are now allowing 397.8 ypg.
“You gain confidence from making plays as well,” said Anderson, whose squad ranks first in the Mountain West and third nationally in tackles for loss per game with 7.7. “I think there's a level of confidence right now that we can play against big-bodied guys that are built well, as long as we use our quickness and speed and really, really good technique. (SJSU) got out of the gate on us a couple of times, but to be able to hold them to honestly the number that we did, I don't think any of us saw that coming.”
Figuring out how to bottle up the oppositions’ rushing attacks has also done wonders for USU’s third-down conversion rate as a defense. Hawaii, NMSU and SJSU converted on a paltry 12 of 43 third downs against the Aggies for a percentage of .279. USU now holds down the No. 5 spot in the conference in third-down defense (.377), which is a marked improvement from a few weeks ago.
It’s a very encouraging trend for USU heading into Saturday’s Senior Night showdown with Wyoming at Maverik Stadium.