Although it is not as common as it used to be, college football fans are still typically greeted with at least one surprise on national signing day, and Utah State was no exception on Day 1 of the early signing period.
The Aggies signed three transfers Wednesday morning who had not previously disclosed their intentions on social media. Former Miami safety Gurvan Hall inked his letter of intent with the Aggies, as did Washington linebacker MJ Tafisi and Arkansas State defensive back Anthony Switzer, who was brought in to compete at the striker position.
Hall was a highly regarded 4-star recruit coming out of Palm Beach Gardens High School in Florida. The safety also had scholarship offers from high-profile programs Alabama, Auburn, Clemson, Florida State, Georgia, Louisville, Michigan, Notre Dame, Ohio State and Wisconsin.
Hall spent four seasons at Miami, where he played in 43 games and made 148 tackles. The 6-foot-0, 192-pounder put together a breakout season in 2019, where he started in 11 of the Hurricane's 13 games and ranked second on the team in tackles with 66. He also contributed with 2.0 sacks, one interception and one fumble recovery as a sophomore.
Hall played in seven games for the Hurricanes this season before entering the transfer portal in early November. He was in the starting lineup in four of Miami's first five games, but ultimately lost his starting position. Hall, who has one year of eligibility remaining, recorded 31 tackles, including 23 of the solo variety, in 2021.
Unlike Hall, Tafisi and Switzer have at least two years of eligibility remaining and, based off a Twitter post, Switzer is hopeful he will be granted a third year.
Tafisi will be much closer to home now as he was a high level 3-star recruit coming out of Alta High School. The native of West Jordan received a scholarship offer from the Aggies while he was a star for the Hawks, and he also had offers from programs like Utah, Oregon, Oregon State, Cal, BYU, Boise State, Fresno State and Colorado State.
The 6-0, 230-pounder spent four seasons in Seattle and played in 22 career games for the Huskies, where he contributed with 40 tackles. Tafisi appeared in eight games for Washington this fall before entering the transfer portal in early November. He chipped in with 20 tackles and a press breakup in '21.
Tafisi wreaked havoc on opposing defenses during his final two season in high school. As a senior, Tafisi finished with 133 tackles, including 19.0 for a loss, and four interceptions. As a junior, he accumulated a whopping 200 tackles, including 16 TFLs.
Switzer played in 21 games from 2019-2021 at Arkansas State and recorded 93 tackles. The native of Marion, Arkansas, finished with 39 tackles, two passes broken up, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery in eight games (seven starts) this fall. The 6-0, 205-pounder contributed with 30 tackles, two forced fumbles, two PBUs and one interception in seven games (six starts) during the COVID-19 shortened season on 2020.
Switzer, who racked up 15 tackles during ASU's last two games of the 2019 campaign, was a 2-star recruit coming out of high school and also had an FBS offer to Texas State.