It’s been a relatively quiet last couple of months for Utah State’s football program in regard to losing players to the transfer portal, especially compared to several other Mountain West teams.
However, the Aggies received some bad news Thursday when productive running back Elelyon Noa entered the transfer portal. No. 34 was the second-leading rusher for the Mountain West champions and their starting tailback the three games Calvin Tyler Jr. was sidelined with an injury.
“First and foremost I would give all the glory and honor to God for everything,” Noa posted on Twitter. “Also thank my family, coaches, and players for a great year. I'm entering the transfer portal and ready for next chapter of my life.”
Noa, who has three years of eligibility remaining, rushed for 597 yards and four touchdowns, plus hauled in 11 receptions for 85 yards, for the Aggies in 2021. The 5-foot-8, 200-pounder averaged 4.3 yards per carry.
The former Helix (California) High School standout played an instrumental role in back-to-back-to-back victories over UNLV, Colorado State and Hawaii. Noa’s 11-yard scoring scamper with 35 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter proved to be the game-winner against the Rebels. He then rushed for 97 yards on 26 attempts against the Rams, and 111 yards and a TD on 23 carries against the Warriors.
Tyler Jr. returned from his injury and took back the starting role late in the season, and Noa only had six or seven rushing attempts in USU’s final four games. Tyler Jr., a transfer from Oregon State, led the Aggies with 884 yards on the ground in ’21, and he will be back for his final season in 2022.
Noa is the younger brother of Boise State linebacker Ezekiel Noa, who will be back for his super senior season this upcoming fall. Ekekial Noa is a three-year starter for the Broncos and even made three starts during his redshirt freshman campaign of 2018.
Elelyon Noa saw limited action during USU’s COVID-19 shortened season of 2020 as he played in all six games and contributed with 81 yards on the ground. Noa was a legend at Helix High School as he is the Highlanders’ all-time leading rusher with 5,830 yards. Noa broke the record of former USC and NFL star Reggie Bush.
Noa is the third Aggie to enter the transfer portal since December. The other two, cornerback Zahodri Jackson and quarterback Andrew Peasley, have found landing spots.
Peasley, USU’s second-string signal caller in ’21, signed with Wyoming earlier this month, while Jackson’s landing spot was reported Thursday by Brett Vito of the Denton Record-Chronicle. Jackson made 10 career starts for the Aggies from 2018-21, but was primarily a backup this past season.
In addition to potentially losing Noa, the Aggies also recently found out they will need a new cornerbacks coach. ESPN’s Pete Thamel reported Thursday that Washington State “is expected to hire Utah State assistant Ray Brown to coach cornerbacks.”
Brown was hired by USU head coach Blake Anderson last winter after a two-year stint coaching cornerbacks at Troy. Prior to that, Brown coached defensive backs at Abilene Christian from 2016-18.
Brown has experience in the Pac-12 Conference, including at Washington State. The former East Central University cornerback was a defensive graduate assistant at Arizona State (2014-15) and Washington State (2013).
USU cornerback Cam Lampkin expressed his appreciation for Brown Thursday on Twitter.
“Preciate the life lessons coaching making me not only a ball player but growing me in to a man,” Lampkin posted in a tweet he tagged Brown in. “You will be missed over here in 5-10 gang. Locked In forever.”
Future Aggie cornerback Jordan “JD” Drews, a current senior at Booker T. Washington (Oklahoma) High School, is also sad to see Brown go. Drews confirmed with the Herald Journal he plans on finalizing his commitment with USU next Wednesday, which is the first day of the early signing period.
“Yeah, it was sad news finding out about it, but at the end of the day it is a business and I wish (Brown) the best,” Drews told the Herald Journal. “He has to do what’s best for his family.”