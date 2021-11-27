Not many things went as scripted for Utah State’s football team in its 44-17 loss to Wyoming a week ago at Maverik Stadium.
The Aggies, quite frankly, performed poorly in all three facets of the game, especially during the final three quarters. One of the biggest culprits was the lack of big plays on both sides of the ball. Case in point: USU only completed one pass of 25-plus yards — a 41-yard touchdown catch by Deven Thompkins in the first quarter — and really only made one potential game-changing defensive play, which was a diving interception by Shaq Bond at the Aggie 2-yard line early in the second quarter.
Additionally, the Aggies gave up a slew of explosive plays, including scoring scampers of 98 and 43 yards, plus a 40-yard pass to paydirt. The Cowboys also connected on passes of 23, 17, 19, 18. 34 and 35 yards.
Fortunately for the Aggies, they excelled in both of those areas in Friday’s crucial 35-10 victory over an injury-riddled New Mexico squad at University Stadium. That win, coupled with San Diego State’s come-from-behind triumph over Boise State, allowed USU to punch its ticket to next Saturday’s Mountain West championship game. The Aggies (9-3, 6-2 MW) will square off against the Aztecs (11-1, 7-1) at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California — SDSU’s temporary home while its new on-campus stadium is getting built.
The Aggies were able to bury the Lobos under an avalanche of chunk-yardage plays, including scoring passes of 27, 39, 36 and 76 yards. USU also completed passes of 32 and 33 yards to set up two of its touchdowns.
“We lived off the big play,” USU head coach Blake Anderson said. “We knew we had to. Rocky Long is good at what he does defensively and he is going to make it extremely hard for you to run the ball and to just play ball control offense. He’s going to force you to connect on the deep ones and luckily we did. If not, this game could have been a much different game.”
Indeed, it was a very efficient offensive outing for the Aggies, who averaged 7.5 yards per play in their way to 440 total yards. This was only the third time this season the Lobos gave up between 440-452 yards. This was also the only time during the 2021 campaign New Mexico allowed more than 300 yards through the air, and all but 12 of USU’s 318 passing yards take place during the first three quarters.
On the flip side, the Aggies did a good job of making the Lobos drive the length of the field to score. Case in point: New Mexico only had one run of more than 15 yards — a 23-yarder by Peyton Dixon — and no passes of more than 15 yards. In all fairness, this was a reeling New Mexico offense that already ranked last out of 130 FBS programs in total offense (238.0 yards per game). The Lobos were using their fourth- and fifth-string quarterbacks Friday, plus they were without their top two running backs and arguably their best wide receiver, not to mention they are banged up in the offensive trenches.
Nevertheless, it was still a solid defensive performance by the Aggies, who limited the Lobos to 186 yards on 67 plays (2.8 ypp). This was the second time this season USU was held an opponent to fewer to 200 yards of total offense as San Jose State only managed 151 two weeks ago.
“I’ll be honest, we knew what we were going to see offensively (from UNM) and you’ve got to give (UNM head coach) Danny (Gonzales) credit,” Anderson. “I mean, they’re beat up, playing every single body they can, so they’re fighting with a lot holes. So, I felt like it was really important that our defense didn’t play to the personnel (they were facing, but) played to the game and do our job, and in that sense, for the most part, we did. We gave up three points defensively, even after a kick that came out awful and gave them a short field. (UNM’s) only touchdown came) on a bunch of young dudes that have not played, so I feel like really the bulk of our defense played very solid all day — very few mistakes, tackled well and did what they’re supposed to do against an offense that’s beat up and struggling to get guys on the field. So, it’s what they needed to do. They did their job and I appreciate that.”
USU was able to wreak havoc in New Mexico’s backfield, much like it did in recent wins against Hawaii, New Mexico State and SJSU. The Aggies failed to do that against Wyoming as they only managed 4.0 tackles for loss. They racked up 12 TFLs against the Lobos as 10 different players were credited with at least half of a TFL.
It was an outstanding day for USU defensive ends Nick Heninger and Byron Vaughns, who teamed up for 18 tackles, including 5.0 for a loss. Heninger matched his single-game career high tallies in tackles (10), TFLs (3.0) and forced fumbles (two). No. 42 pounced also pounced on a muffed punt by the Lobos in the fourth quarter, plus he forced the fumble teammate Hunter Reynolds recovered on a fourth-down play by UNM in the second quarter.
Heninger is now tied for the top spot in the Mountain West in forced fumbles with five and he also ranks fourth in tackles for loss with 15.5. The Utah graduate transfer is also tied for second in the conference for tackles among defensive linemen with 66.
Heninger was one of 13 super seniors who elected to return to USU after the disatrous COVID-19 shortened season of 2020. It’s safe to say it’s a decision he doesn’t regret.
“It feels great,” Heninger said following Friday’s game. “Last night as a defense, our (defensive coordinator), coach Banda, had all the seniors stand up and say what we were thankful for. And a lot of guys will make fun of me for it — (and) they did — but I said I’m thankful for adversity because last year there was a lot of adversity. And even this year (there’s) been a lot of adversity. But I told them that even though we had lost all of those games and don’t think I usually cry during most wins, but when we beat New Mexico last year, (for our) one win on the season, I remember just crying tears of joy. It just feels so good to win. You put so many hours in as a team and for the team to get a win at the end of last year (meant so much).
“... And the reason we have been successful, I think, is we trust in each other and we trust in our coaches and we trust in the process of our culture, and our culture has really propelled us forward to work through the adversity because it’s always going to be there. But it does feel great. The job is not done, but there’s no reason to not except what you’re feeling right now.”
Another super senior that made the decision to stay at USU was wide receiver Jordan Nathan, who had a memorable moment Friday, when he absolutely torched a UNM defensive back on a double move and hauled on a 39-yard scoring pass from Logan Bonner. It was Nathan’s first TD of the season and a well-deserved moment for someone who was a much more focal part of the Aggies offense from 2017-2019. No. 0 hauled in 109 receptions for 1,202 yards and five TDs during those three seasons.
Four different Aggies caught scoring passes from Bonner Friday. In addition to Nathan, Brandon Bowling and Justin McGriff came down with receptions in the end zone, while Derek Wright had a pair of explosive catches for TDs. Wright’s 76-yarder in the second was USU’s longest play from scrimmage in ’21.
“I love to spread the ball around and nothing made me happier than to see (Nathan) catch that ball and then J-Griff (Justin McGriff) getting one late. You know, a lot’s been said about DT (Deven Thompkins) and he’s had an amazing career and an amazing season, no doubt. You know, Derek has been super solid and Brandon Bowling (also), but I love the fact we were able to push the ball to both Griff and to J-Nate, and then both of those guys get in the end zone. I would have loved to have seen Scarver get (a TD). We tried to get him open a couple of times and protection broke out, and his career’s not over with yet. We’ve still got opportunities to do that.
“We’ve tried to give back to the guys that give so much to the program. They’ve been unselfish all year, great attitudes. It’s frustrating for them at times when I know they want to be more and more involved, and there’s only one ball to spread around. I think think they’ve done an amazing job of being unselfish and really giving to the team, so when you can get one of those guys a touch and obviously a touchdown, I just fills your heart.”
It was arguably the best performance of the season for Bonner, who matched Jordan Love’s single-season school record of 32 touchdowns passes and became just the sixth USU quarterback to toss five TDs in a game. Bonner has thrown for 3,236 yards this fall, which is only 331 shy of Love’s single-season program record.
The Arkansas State transfer has also displayed a tremendous amount of grit and leadership this season, and that leadership role is something he takes a lot of pride in.
“I’m trying to do everything I can for this team,” Bonner said following Friday’s contest. “Coming in a was a little nervous. I had never transfered. I didn’t know how (the guys) would perceive me or stuff like that, so I didn’t do much. I broke my foot my second week here, so I didn’t participate in one workout until the end of summer. So, I wanted to be in that leadership role and being on the sidelines, it’s a lot harder to (fulfill that) when you don’t know these guys. So, I had to come up with other ways to slowly work my way into a leadership role, and I think they welcomed me with open arms.
“... And so it was tough at first, just the circumstances, a new school and new teammate, and then not being able to do anything with them (while recovering from my injury). It’s easy to say something when you’re still on the sidelines and on a scooter, so I didn’t want to be that guy, I didn’t want to do anything, so I kept my mouth shut and I did everything I needed to do. And when my time to get back on the field with the guys came, I was going to prove to them that I was a leader. I didn’t say anything, I wasn’t going to talk, I was just going to prove it to them, and I feel like I’ve done that.”
Another encouraging thing for the Aggies is they didn’t turn the ball over for the first time this season. USU lost a pair of fumbles and was intercepted once the previous week against Wyoming.