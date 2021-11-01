Not having to sweat it out in the waning seconds of the fourth quarter is just what the doctor order for Blake Anderson and his Utah State football team last Saturday at home against Hawaii.
The Aggies exploded for 21 points in the first 11 minutes of the third quarter and stormed out to a 31-point lead before overcoming a couple of big mistakes and coasting to a 51-31 victory over the Warriors on Merlin Olsen Field. In the process, USU was able to achieve bowl eligibility for the ninth time in an 11-year stretch, and with four regular season games remaining, to boot.
USU needed a late touchdown, defensive stand, some good fortune — or, quite frankly, more than one of these factors — in victories over Washington State, Air Force, UNLV and Colorado State this season, but that was not the case last Saturday at Maverik Stadium. The Aggies jumped out to a 17-0 lead and outgained the Warriors by 204 yards (564-360) en route to arguably their most well-rounded performance of the 2021 campaign.
Even when Hawaii went on a 15-0 run during the final 2:30 of the third quarter, "we never let it get inside of a 13-point game, which is huge for us, especially with some of the game we've had in previous weeks," Anderson said during Monday's press conference. "Collectively, a really complete game. The defense stopped the run, made them one-dimensional, rushed the passer well. Offensively, we got the ball in the end zone. We benefited from kind of a freak special teams play late, but it was a really good, solid game all in all. ... It was not perfect by any means, so there's still plenty to work on, but I did feel like we excepted a challenge of coming in and taking the next step and preparing ourselves to play against a team that was more than capable of beating us."
With the exception of a couple costly turnovers late in the third quarter — both by backup quarterback Andrew Peasley that were converted by Hawaii into 15 points — it was a strong performance by the Aggie offense. USU scored on eight of its first 11 possessions, converted on an impressive 11 of 18 third downs and easily won the time of possession battle, 34:20 to 25:40.
The second mistake by Peasley was a wayward backward pass in the face of heavy pressure that was scooped up and returned for a 60-yard touchdown. A picture on Twitter showed Anderson consoling Peasley on the sidelines following his second turnover.
"I just told him that I love in and to keep his head up," Anderson said. "He was just trying to make a play. ... He's got a great career ahead of him and I was really, really encouraged by how many of the guys went over and did the same thing. He's a teammate that everybody loves. He works his tail off and he's earned the right to make a couple of mistakes, and he takes it very personally. I just wanted to let him know that it wasn't giving up on him. He'll get more and more opportunities as his career develops and I think he has a huge career still ahead of him."
Peasley also went into the game late in the second quarter after Logan Bonner was shaken up and completed a 45-yard pass to Deven Thompkins. The Aggies ended up booting a field goal on that possession — one of three by Connor Coles, who was successful from 40, 22 and 22 yards out.
Bonner orchestrated the offense the entire game, with the exception of the three aforementioned series, and ended up completing 21 of 30 passes for 361 yards and a career-high-matching four touchdowns — none of which were to Thompkins, ironically enough. Those TD tosses were to four different targets in Justin McGriff (45 yards), Derek Wright (46), Carson Terrell (21) and Brandon Bowling (14). Bowling also returned an onside kick by the Warriors 45 yards to the house midway through the fourth quarter to give the hosts a 20-point advantage and essentially slam the door.
Perhaps most importantly, Bonner didn't throw an interception in a game for the first time this season, which was especially noteworthy against a Hawaii defense that has picked off 10 passes this season, including four thrown by Fresno State star Jake Haener.
"I've been doing that a lot lately and putting us in really bad positions, and it was good protecting the ball," Bonner said during Saturday's postgame press conference. "That's always the No. 1 key. I mean, I don't mean to do it. It's just sometimes it happens. It's just the game that we play (especially when) we're going to throw the ball around, but it's always good to not have any picks and take care of the ball."
Thompkins broke the 100-yard barrier for the sixth time this season as he finished with 176 yards on seven receptions, while McGriff and Wright teamed up for 173 yards on nine catches. McGriff was targeted five times and caught the ball on all five occasions.
"Well, I just feel like it's a trust factor," McGriff said Monday when asked about the strides the receiving corps has made. "You know, deep down (coach Kyle Cefalo) really trusts us. You know, they don't really try to change too much of our game. They kind of let us be good at what we're good at. ... So I feel like that's the biggest thing that's helped me so far is just them showing their trust factor in me that allows me to go out there and allows me to make a mistake, but still come back out the next play and still (make plays)."
Thompkins is the first Aggie to eclipse the 1,000-yard barrier in a season since Kevin Curtis accomplished that feat in 2001 and 2002. No. 13 has 1,099 yards on 63 catches and is on pace to shatter Curtis' single-season record of 1,531 yards (2001).
Not only were the Aggies dynamic through the air, they received a second straight clutch outing from running back Elelyon Noa, who racked up a career-best 111 yards on 23 carries. The sophomore earned 97 hard-fought yards last week against Colorado State, which has one of the top rush defenses in the country.
"Well, a lot of people go into that," Anderson said of Noa's big afternoon. "Obviously, the offensive line did a good job, but he's running the ball very well right now. Very physical nature of how he runs. He broke a lot of tackles and did a great job of extending some of those (plays) and getting the extra hard yards. He just gets better with every carry."
Meanwhile, USU struggled at times contending with a good Hawaii aerial attack, but did a lot of good things defensively. For starters, the Warriors only finished with 30 yards on 17 true rushing attempts. With the five USU sacks factored in, Hawaii was credited for a measly 12 yards on 22 rushes. The Warriors averaged 175.7 yards on the ground an outing heading into Saturday's showdown.
Byron Vaughns had two of those sacks, and the second one was a strip sack teammate Poukesi Vakauta recovered late in the fourth quarter. Additionally, Vaughns showcased his athleticism on a tipped pass that teammate Cash Gilliam picked off in the end zone in the first quarter to terminate a long Hawaii drive.
Defensive tackle Hale Motu'apuaka was credited with 1.5 sacks on back-to-back Hawaii plays in the second half. In addition to Vaughns and Motu'apuaka, fellow defensive linemen Nick Heninger and Patrick Joyner Jr. also made life difficult at times for Hawaii QB Chevan Cordeiro.
USU's other forced turnover was a fourth-quarter interception from safety Monte McGary, who deftly broke up a pass earlier in the game. McGary's first collegiate INT was largely made possible by the pressure Heninger applied to backup QB Brayden Schager.
"It makes it way easier and both positions knows that it goes hand in hand," McGary said Monday. "When we're covering good, it's easier for (the defensive line) to get to the quarterback. When they get to the quarterback, it's hard for the quarterback to sit there and let the routes develop, so definitely I give credit to the line. They did an amazing job last game and it made it easier on me for sure to get to the ball and make plays when they came my way."
It was the third week in a row the Aggies had multiple takeaways, plus they finished plus one in turnover margin in all three contests. In addition to the five sacks, USU accumulated 12.0 tackles for loss and limited the Hawaii to a 6 of 15 conversion rate on third downs.