The 2022 season opener is only three weeks away for Utah State’s football program, but the focus on preparing for Connecticut hasn't prevented the Aggies from having success on the recruiting trail.
A pair of soon-to-be high school seniors pledged their commitment to the Aggies during a recent five-day stretch. Class of 2023 running back Jaydon Bailey announced his commitment to USU on July 29 on Twitter, while multi-position athlete Zion Andreasen followed suit on Aug. 3.
Bailey, who is from Cibolo, Texas, also had FBS scholarships offers from Arizona State, UTSA and Texas State, plus an offer from FCS program Houston Baptist. Bailey was offered by the Aggies back in April.
Bailey was a big contributor in Steele High School’s potent rushing attack as a junior. No. 28 gained 1,000 yards and found paydirt nine times on 182 carries for the Knights, who averaged 219.8 yards on the ground per game, according to statistics available on maxpreps. Bailey ranked first in the team in rushing attempts, yards and touchdown runs last fall.
The 5-foot-10, 185-pounder also hauled in four receptions for 54 yards and a touchdown for the Knights, who went 11-1, including 7-0 in district action. Steele’s lone loss was its last game of the season.
Bailey accumulated a career-high 201 yards on 25 carries in one game, and gashed another opponent to the tune of 137 rushing yards and four touchdowns.
“First of all, I would like to thank God for giving me the chance to play at the next level,” Bailey posted on Twitter. “I would also like to thank all my family and friends who believed in me through it all. I can’t forget about the coaches who have helped me become the player I am today. With all of that being said, I am glad to announce that I will be continuing to play football at Utah State University. Aggies All The Way!!”
Likewise, Andreasen chose the Aggies over a handful of other Division I programs. The soon-to-be East High senior has been offered by USU, San Diego State, Montana and Idaho over the last two months.
No. 9 finished with 35 tackles in eight games for the Leopards a year ago, according to stats available on maxpreps. The 6-4, 230-pound Andreasen is listed as a middle linebacker on East’s roster on maxpreps.
The Leopards are typically one of the best 5A teams in the Beehive State, although they struggled a bit in 2021 as they went 5-7, including 3-3 in Region 6 action. East did finish the ’21 campaign strong, though, as it won four of its final five games.
“COMMITTED,” Andreasen posted on Twitter. “Thank you @CoachAlexDevine for this incredible opportunity!! Thank you to all of my coaches and especially my family for believing in me!!”
SATURDAY SCRIMMAGE
The Aggies will be holding their first of two Fall Camp scrimmages on Saturday at 11 a.m. It is tentatively scheduled for 11 a.m. at Maverik Stadium, but it will be moved indoors if lightning moves into the area, according to a press release. In that case — the weather forecast is not looking promising — the scrimmage would be closed to the public.
The scrimmage will end at approximately 1 p.m.
“We’ve got a lot of guys that we need to see tackle live,” USU head coach Blake Anderson said in a press release. “Everything, for the most part, has been quick whistle to this point. We need to see big bodies push on each other. We need to see guys in space tackle to the ground. With the (first-stringers) we have a good idea what they can do, but there are a lot of twos and threes that are in the mix and jockeying for position, and we need to find out what they can do without coaches right there telling them exactly what to do every snap. It will be a good test for us. We’ll probably have 65 or 70 snaps with each group and hopefully the weather holds up where we can get that and get a good look at everybody.”
The second scrimmage will take place on Saturday, Aug. 13, at 2 p.m. on Merlin Olsen Field. The Aggies have held seven practices since Fall Camp started on Friday, July 29.