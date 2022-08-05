Support Local Journalism

The 2022 season opener is only three weeks away for Utah State’s football program, but the focus on preparing for Connecticut hasn't prevented the Aggies from having success on the recruiting trail.

A pair of soon-to-be high school seniors pledged their commitment to the Aggies during a recent five-day stretch. Class of 2023 running back Jaydon Bailey announced his commitment to USU on July 29 on Twitter, while multi-position athlete Zion Andreasen followed suit on Aug. 3.

Jason Turner is a sports reporter for The Herald Journal. He can be reached at jturner@hjnews.com or 435-792-7237.

