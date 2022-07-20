Surpassing preseason expectations outside of the program is something Utah State’s football team has taken a great deal of pride in since joining the Mountain West Conference prior to the 2013-14 academic year.
This was particularly evident a year ago as the Aggies were projected to finish fifth out of six teams in the Mountain Division, but ended up sharing the divisional title with Air Force and blowing out then-No. 19 San Diego State in the Mountain West championship game.
In order to defend their title, the Aggies will once again need to fare better than predicted. USU was picked to place third in the Mountain Division in the conference’s preseason media poll, which was released Wednesday at part of the Mountain West’s football media days. This annual two-day event is being held at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas.
As expected, Boise State was picked to win the Mountain Division, although not in nearly unanimous fashion as in past years. The Broncos received 14 of 28 first-place votes for a total of 151 points. This is the 15th straight year BSU has been chosen to capture either a divisional or conference championship.
The Broncos welcomed back the lion’s share of their starters on both sides of the ball from a year ago. BSU went 7-5 overall last fall, including 5-2 in conference play, which was one game behind USU and AFA.
Air Force, which returned 11 of its 22 offensive and defensive starters, is expected to challenge Boise State for the Mountain Division title. The Falcons received 10 first-place votes and 136 total points. According to a Mountain West press release, this is the most first-place votes the Falcons have ever received in this poll. AFA has been a member of the conference since it was founded prior to the 1999-2000 academic year.
USU and Colorado State also received first-place votes — three for the Aggies and one for the Rams. USU garnered 122 total points, followed by CSU (90), Wyoming (60) and New Mexico (29).
Meanwhile, all 28 first-place votes in the West Division were collected by two teams in Fresno State and SDSU. Like the Aggies, the Bulldogs defied their preseason predictions as they finished second in their division and only one game behind the Aztecs. FSU, which was picked to place fourth, beat SDSU during the regular season.
Additionally, Fresno State was predicted to unseat San Diego State in 2022. The Bulldogs received 20 first-place votes and 160 total points, followed by the Aztecs with eight and 148, respectively.
Rounding out the West Division preseason poll were 2020 Mountain West champion San Jose State (105), Nevada (66), UNLV (58) and Hawaii (51).
There have been five different conference champions in Utah State’s first nine seasons in the Mountain West. Boise State has reigned supreme three times, followed by FSU and SDSU with two titles apiece, and USU and SJSU with one each.
USU (twice), BSU (four times), AFA and Wyoming have all represented the Mountain Division in the Mountain West championship game during that timespan, while FSU (four) and SDSU (three) have teamed up for seven of the eight title tilt appearances from the West Division.
This season will mark the final time the Mountain West uses a divisional format to determine which teams square off in the championship game. The conference will do away with divisions in 2023, meaning the two teams with the highest conference winning percentage will compete for the MW crown moving forward.
The preseason all-conference teams will be released Thursday as part of Mountain West media days.