Even a couple of costly turnovers wasn’t about to prevent the Aggies from piecing together their most complete performance of the 2021 college football season.
San Jose State took full advantage of the two turnovers as it scored a pair of touchdowns in less than two minutes of actual game time as jumped out to a 14-0 lead with 14:20 remaining in the second quarter. Instead of panic, Utah State proceeded to end the crucial Mountain West Conference showdown on an astounding 48-3 run and coasted to a 48-17 victory on Saturday night at CEFCU Stadium.
“I really feel like we’ve seen improvement in all three phases from week to week,” USU head coach Blake Anderson said during Monday’s press conference. “We needed it most in this particular game on the road against the defending (conference) champs, and that’s exactly what we got. So, I’m proud of the progress that we’ve made, how the guys have just continued to battle to get better.
“The energy on the sideline was amazing all night. If you’ve seen the video of the dudes dancing (you know that). I mean, they’re just having a blast playing ball together and I love that about this group. I think they deserve it with all they’ve been through and the work they’ve given us. It fills your heart (with joy) to see them have fun.”
The Aggies (8-2, 5-1 MW) got off to a slow start, even though their defense gave them great field position in the first quarter. SJSU (5-6, 3-4) outgained USU 83-53 during the first 15 minutes of action, but the hosts only managed a meager 68 yards of total offense the rest of the way. Meanwhile, the Aggies racked up 118 yards en route to scoring 24 points in the second quarter, and finished with 410 yards in the contest.
It was far and away the most points the veteran Spartan defense has allowed this season. SJSU gave up 32 and 30 points, respectively, in loses to Colorado and USC, but limited its other eight opponents to less than 30 points. The Spartans have three defensive players that garnered first-team all-Mountain West honors a year ago and another that was a second team selection.
“First off, we couldn’t have done that without the defense,” said TCU transfer Quazzel White, who has started all 10 games this season at right guard for the Aggies. “The way that the defense played throughout the whole entire game was amazing. From start to finish, they gave us great field position, excellent field position — you couldn’t ask for any better. And from then on we just had to do our part. As you could see, we were down 14-0 at one point, but the defense had our backs and kept us in the game as much as they could. And once we finally got on (track), then we did what we do.”
Indeed, the Aggies enjoyed ideal field position the entire evening as six of their 16 possessions started inside Spartan territory, including two inside the 10-yard line. Additionally, USU started drives at its own 38, 43, 34, 30, 32 and 35.
It was without question USU’s best defensive performance of the season. Not only did the Aggies limit the Spartans to 150 total yards, they only allowed the hosts to convert on 1 of 13 third downs, plus they enjoyed a huge 37:03 to 22:57 edge in time of possession. The Spartans went three and out a whopping eight times in the contest.
It started up front as USU’s defensive line dominated the most experienced offensive line in the Mountain West. SJSU’s five offensive linemen have started a combined 152 games.
The Aggies recorded seven tackles for loss in the first half alone — 1.5 apiece from defensive linemen Nick Heninger, Marcus Moore and Phillip Paea. USU now ranks first in the Mountain West and third nationally in tackles for loss per game (7.7).
Ajani Carter, Cash Gilliam’s back-up at the outside linebacker position, came through in a huge way for the Aggie defense. The former high school wide receiver busted through the line of scrimmage for a strip-sack of quarterback Nick Nash, plus he recovered the ball on the SJSU 4-yard line. USU found paydirt two plays later on a run by Elelyon Noa.
Carter also intercepted a Nick Starkel pass and returned it 45 yards to the SJSU 8 in the fourth quarter. The Aggies converted that takeaway into a TD run by Calvin Tyler Jr. two plays later. Additionally, Carter broke up a third-down pass earlier in the game that would have given the Spartans a first down in the red zone.
SJSU only had one red zone opportunity the entire game. Conversely, the Aggies turned five of their red zone chances into touchdowns, which is a big deal for a team that has struggled in that area for the lion’s share of the season. Case in point: USU found paydirt on 15 of its 35 red zone trips prior to last Saturday’s game.
USU finished the game with a trio of takeaways as Gilliam recovered an unforced fumble in the second half. The Aggies didn’t cough the ball up following SJSU’s strip-sack of Logan Bonner in the final minute of the first quarter. SJSU’s other takeaway was a 58-yard pick-six by safety Kenyon Reed about a minute of actual game time before the aforementioned strip-sack.
Bonner bounced back from his shaky start, just like he did the previous week against New Mexico State, and ended up completing 20 of 33 passes for 263 yards and four TDs. Bonner is the first player in program history to toss four touchdowns in back-to-back-to-back games.
Two of those scoring strikes went to Derek Wright, who is now tied with All-American candidate Deven Thompkins for the most on the team with eight. That is good enough to be tied for third place in the Mountain West and tied for 16th place nationally.
Bonner also completed short scoring passes to Savon Scarver — it was a forward pitch on a nice play call — and Brandon Bowling. The Arkansas State transfer is up to 25 touchdown passes this fall, which puts him in the No. 3 spot in a single season in program history.
Tyler Jr., Noa, Pailate Makakona and even Bonner did a good job of keeping SJSU’s defense honest with a respectable rushing attack. The Aggies gained 147 yards on 47 attempts, which was a lot better than the Spartans, who only mustered up 12 yards on 22 rushes.
USU graduate student Connor Coles pushed a 28-yard field goal wide left, but was successful on attempts of 32 and 40 yards. Coles, who had connected on eight straight field goals before missing the 28-yarder, is now 17 for 23 this season.
The Spartans did all they could to bottle up Thompkins, but he still hauled in receptions of 53 and 43 yards and finished with 127 on just five catches. The senior has now elipsed the 100-yard barrier in six straight games and eight times this fall.
Thompkins found out Monday that he is one of 10 semifinalists for the Biletnikoff award, which is handed out annually to the most outstanding wide receiver at the collegiate level. He is one of two semifinalists representing a Group of 5 conference, joining Western Kentucky’s Jerreth Sterns. The other semifinalists are Jordan Addison (Pittsburgh), David Bell (Purdue), Jahan Dotson (Penn State), Drake London (USC), Chris Olave (Ohio State), A.T. Perry (Wake Forest) and Jameson Williams (Alabama).
Thompkins is the national leader in receiving yards (1,441), receiving yards per game (144.1) and all-purpose yards (169.9), plus he ranks 20th in yards per catch (18.7).
“That’s no surprise to me that he’s on the list,” Anderson said. “He should be. It would be crazy if he wasn’t. You know, I believe he’s a finalist. I think he should make the top three with the type of season we’re having, based off the plays he’s had to make to get that done, with the consistency he’s has on a weekly basis. He’s one of the best, if not the best, in the country, hands down in my opinion.”
Paea has been blown away by the 5-foot-8 Thompkins’ ability to snare the pigskin over taller defenders.
“The guys plays like he’s 7-foot tall, man,” said Paea, a graduate transfer from the University of Michigan. “He’s running on the field, making play, it’s ridiculous. Every time I see a great play from him now, now it’s just like I’m not even shocked anymore. I just expect it from him.”
Indeed, it’s been a memorable season for Thompkins and USU’s passing attack in general, for that matter. The Aggies rank 15th nationally in passing offense (315.2), and passing game coordinator Kyle Cefalo has been a big reason why. Cefalo, who is also USU’s wide receivers coach, is one of 59 nominees for the Broyles Award. This is presented annually to the top assistant coach at the collegiate level.
Prior to his time at USU, Cefalo mentored a pair of Arkansas State wide receivers to back-to-back Sun Belt Offensive Player of the Year accolades. Omar Bayless received this award in 2019 and Jonathan Adams Jr. in 2020. Both athletes were second-team All-Americans and Biletnikoff semifinalists.
JACOB SOUTH UPDATE
South, USU’s starting right tackle, appeared to suffer a significant knee injury late in the second quarter against SJSU. A television replay showed the junior getting folded over on a running play and it did not look good.
“I think he’s definitely day to day,” Anderson said Monday. “We kind of have to prepare without him and we’ll be excited if we get him back. He probably was the most significant in terms in injuries during the game. Everybody else looks like they’re fine. ... The great thing is Cole Motes is playing really, really well. He gave up one sack that turned into a fumble, but he played very solid the rest of the game, especially late when we needed to run the ball in some areas. He had a couple of pancakes and some really key blocks, protected Logan (well). So, I mean, as much as I’d love to have South back, I’ve been very, very pleased with how Cole has played considering he was a tight end or defensive end coming out of high school, so he’s really developed well.”